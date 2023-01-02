Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ORBIS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBS   DE0005228779

ORBIS AG

(OBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:18 2023-01-02 am EST
7.125 EUR   +3.26%
2022Orbis Continues Expansion Course : Founding of ORBIS SE Netherlands
PU
2022ValGenesis and Orbis Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Validation Solutions for Life Science Companies in Europe
AQ
2022New Microsoft Cloud Partner Program : ORBIS qualifies as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for three areas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPT: ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/02/2023 | 07:10am EST
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: ORBIS SE / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.01.2023 / 13:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of material related party transactions.

 

ORBIS SE ("the Company") or its legal predecessors have granted pension commitments to the long-standing members of the Executive Board Mr. Thomas Gard and Mr. Stefan Mailänder since 1986 as part of the company pension plan. Under the company pension plan, Mr. Thomas Gard and Mr. Stefan Mailänder are entitled to retirement benefits, disability benefits and, in the event of death, surviving dependents' pensions. To secure its future solvency, the Company has taken out various reinsurance policies and pledged the respective claims under the reinsurance policies to Mr. Thomas Gard and Mr. Stefan Mailänder.

The Company is interested in disengaging from the economic risks arising from the pension commitments granted in favor of Mr. Gard and Mr. Mailänder with effect from the end of December 31, 2022.

For this purpose, the pension commitments were transferred to GMV Aktiengesellschaft, in which Mr. Thomas Gard and Mr. Stefan Mailänder hold shares, with effect from the end of December 31, 2022, taking into account Section 4 of the German Company Pension Act. GMV Aktiengesellschaft will thus take the place of the Company with regard to the aforementioned pension commitments as of the end of December 31, 2022.

In the context of the aforementioned takeover of the pension commitments, all contractual rights, including all current and future benefit claims under the reinsurance policies concluded, will be transferred to GMV AG as consideration in kind. If the amount of the respective non-cash consideration is not sufficient to service the pension claims existing at the time of transfer, ORBIS SE will pay GMV AG a corresponding cash consideration. The amount of the cash consideration to be paid to GMV AG is calculated from the sum of the liability values of the pension provisions to be set up for the respective pension beneficiary less the existing asset values of the reinsurance policies. The respective cash consideration is limited to EUR 949,000.00 for the assumption of the pension obligations of Mr. Mailänder and to EUR 351,000.00 for the assumption of the pension obligations of Mr. Gard. If the cash consideration calculated according to the above calculation method shows a negative amount, this amount shall be paid by GMV AG to the Company.

All of the above values are calculated as of December 31, 2022. As it was not yet possible to precisely quantify the non-cash consideration and the cash consideration at the time the agreement was concluded due to volatile interest rate movements on the capital markets, the respective values will be published by the Company in a separate report immediately after they have been calculated.

In addition, ORBIS SE will reimburse GMV AG an amount of EUR 89,000.00, which GMV AG has to pay for contribution payments from the assumed reinsurance policies for Mr. Stefan Mailänder.

The corresponding agreements were signed on December 30, 2022. The Supervisory Board of ORBIS SE has approved the aforementioned transfer of the pension commitments to GMV Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Saarbrücken the 02.01.2023

 

The Board


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ORBIS SE
Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
66115 Saarbrücken
Germany
Internet: www.orbis.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525331  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
