Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ORBIS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBS   DE0005228779

ORBIS AG

(OBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:56:32 2023-03-24 am EDT
7.075 EUR   +0.35%
08:39aRpt : ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03/13Navy operations to benefit from thales - orbis partnership; ship support, sustainment & lifecycle management in australia
AQ
03/07Japan Shares Add Profits on Easing South Korea Export Curbs; SoftBank's Arm to Target $8 Billion from US IPO in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPT: ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2023 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: ORBIS SE / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.03.2023 / 13:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Addendum to a disclosure of significant related party transactions

 

ORBIS SE published the following material related party transaction on 02.01.2023:

 

"ORBIS SE ("the Company") or its legal predecessors have granted pension commitments to the long-standing members of the Executive Board, Mr Thomas Gard and Mr Stefan Mailänder, under the company pension scheme since 1986. Under the company pension scheme, Mr Gard and Mr Mailänder are entitled to retirement benefits, disability benefits and, in the event of their death, survivors' pensions. To ensure future solvency, the company has taken out various reinsurance policies and pledged the respective claims from the reinsurance policies to Mr Gard and Mr Mailänder.

The Company is interested in disengaging from the economic risks arising from the pension commitments granted in favour of Mr Gard and Mr Mailänder with effect from the end of 31 December 2022.

For this purpose, the pension commitments were transferred to GMV Aktiengesellschaft, in which Mr Gard and Mr Mailänder hold shares, with effect from the end of 31 December 2022, taking into account § 4 of the German Company Pensions Act. GMV Aktiengesellschaft will thus take the place of the Company with regard to the aforementioned pension commitments at the end of 31 December 2022.

In the context of the aforementioned takeover of the pension commitments, all contractual rights, including all current and future benefit claims from the reinsurance policies concluded, will be transferred to GMV AG as consideration in kind. If the amount of the respective non-cash consideration is not sufficient to service the pension claims existing at the time of transfer, ORBIS SE will pay GMV AG a corresponding cash consideration. The amount of the cash consideration to be paid to GMV AG is calculated from the total of the pension provisions to be formed for the respective pension beneficiary on the liabilities side less the existing asset values of the reinsurance policies. If the cash remuneration calculated according to the above calculation method shows a negative amount, this amount shall be paid by GMV AG to the Company. The respective cash consideration is limited to EUR 949,000.00 for the assumption of Mr Mailänder's pension obligations and to EUR 351,000.00 for the assumption of Mr Gard's pension obligations.

All of the above values are calculated as at 31 December 2022 and in accordance with the IFRS valuation standard. The values are based on a current expert opinion. Since it was not possible to precisely quantify the non-cash consideration and the cash consideration at the time the contract was concluded due to volatile interest rate movements on the capital markets, the respective values will be published by the company immediately after the calculation has been carried out with a separate report."

 

The exact amount of the payment in kind as well as the cash payment could now be finally calculated. Therefore, the respective values are published by the company with this separate notification:

The remuneration in kind for Mr Mailänder amounts to EUR 2,282,515.00 as the creditable asset value for the reinsurance policies. However, since an amount of EUR 2,461,865.00 was determined for the total remuneration to be recognised (i.e. the amount of the notional pension provision), the cash remuneration is EUR 179,350.00, which is to be paid by ORBIS SE to GMV AG.

The remuneration in kind for Mr Gard amounts to EUR 2,602,691.00 as the eligible asset value for the reinsurance policies. However, since an amount of EUR 2,421,916.00 was determined for the total remuneration to be recognised (i.e. the amount of the fictitious pension provision), the cash remuneration is EUR 180,775.00, which must be paid by GMV AG to ORBIS SE. This can be done by means of a settlement. 

As already stated in the notification of 02.01.2023, ORBIS SE will also reimburse GMV AG an amount of EUR 89,000.00, which GMV AG must pay for contribution payments from the assumed reinsurance policies for Mr Stefan Mailänder.

The corresponding contracts were signed on 30 December 2022. The Supervisory Board of ORBIS SE approved the aforementioned transfer of the pension commitments to GMV Aktiengesellschaft by resolution dated 22 December 2022.


 

Saarbrücken the 24.03.2023

 

The Board of Directors


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ORBIS SE
Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
66115 Saarbrücken
Germany
Internet: www.orbis.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592089  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592089&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ORBIS AG
08:39aRpt : ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporatio..
EQ
03/13Navy operations to benefit from thales - orbis partnership; ship support, sustainment &..
AQ
03/07Japan Shares Add Profits on Easing South Korea Export Curbs; SoftBank's Arm to Target $..
MT
03/07Pola Orbis to Wind Up Two Cosmetic Brands
MT
02/16Pola Orbis Records 3% Decline in FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
01/02Orbis : Disclosure of material related party transactions
PU
01/02Rpt : ORBIS SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporatio..
EQ
2022Orbis Continues Expansion Course : Founding of ORBIS SE Netherlands
PU
2022ValGenesis and Orbis Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Validation Solutions for ..
AQ
2022New Microsoft Cloud Partner Program : ORBIS qualifies as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 2,40 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 66,8 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart ORBIS AG
Duration : Period :
ORBIS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,05 €
Average target price 8,70 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gard Chairman-Management Board & Head-Market
Stefan Mailänder Vice Chairman-Management Board, CFO & CHRO
Ulrich Holzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Stürmer Head-Investor Relations
Bettina Gassen Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIS AG2.17%73
ACCENTURE PLC1.81%169 961
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.05%139 264
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.44%111 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.57%88 514
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.86%69 459
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer