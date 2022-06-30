Orbis Properties SOCIMI U : CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2021 & AUDIT REPORT
Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
(Sole Shareholder Company) and its subsidiaries
Independent auditor´s report
Consolidated annual accounts as of 31 December 2021 Consolidated directors' report
This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation.
Independent auditor's report on the consolidated annual
accounts
To the sole shareholder of Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (Unipersonal Company)
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all consolidated, for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts present fairly, in all material respects, the equity and financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, as well as its financial performance and cash flows, all consolidated, for the year then ended, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (as identified in note 4 of the notes to the consolidated annual accounts), and in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria included therein.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual accounts section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those relating to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts in Spain, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice. In this regard, we have not rendered services other than those relating to the audit of the accounts, and situations or circumstances have not arisen that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned legislation, have affected our necessary independence such that it has been compromised.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Most relevant aspects of the audit
The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgment, were considered to be the most significant risks of material misstatement in our audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks.
Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries
Most relevant aspects of the audit
Risk of investment properties valuation
As of December 31, 2021, the net book value of the investment properties amounts to EUR 246,278,702.45 according to the accompanying consolidated balance sheet.
The Group values its investment properties at their acquisition cost less the corresponding accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses that they may have experienced, as provided in notes 5.3 and 7 of the accompanying notes to the consolidated annual accounts. To estimate the recoverable value of investment properties, the Group's management uses valuations carried out by an independent expert.
As disclosed in the aforementioned note 7 of the accompanying notes to the consolidated annual accounts, in 2021 the Group has booked an impairment reversal on its investment properties to the consolidated income statement for an amount of EUR 1,517,614.36.
We consider the valuation of investment properties as the most relevant aspect of the audit due to the magnitude of this financial statement line and its significance in relation to the consolidated annual accounts taken as a whole, the importance of the judgments and estimates that the valuations entail and the existence, therefore, of an inherent risk associated with the valuation of investment properties.
How our audit addressed the most relevantaspects of the audit
Regarding the potential impairment losses, we have evaluated, as part of our audit procedures, the Group's policy for the impairment of its investment properties.
We have obtained the valuations carried out by the independent expert hired by the Group's management, on which we have performed, among others, the following procedures:
Evaluation of the competence, capability and independence of the expert by obtaining confirmation and checking its recognized prestige.
Evaluation and analysis of the methodology used by the independent expert in the valuations performed.
Performance of selective tests to check the accuracy of the most relevant data provided by the Group's management to the valuation expert.
Evaluation of the main assumptions used in the valuations, contrasting the consistency of the estimations taking into account market conditions as of the valuation date.
Additionally, we have evaluated the sufficiency of the related information disclosed in the consolidated annual accounts.
The results of the procedures carried out have made it possible to reasonably achieve the audit objectives for which these procedures were designed, and we consider reasonable the valuation assessment on investment properties performed by the Group's management.
Other information: Consolidated management report
Other information comprises only the consolidated management report for the 2021 financial year, the formulation of which is the responsibility of the Parent company's directors and does not form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts.
Our audit opinion on the consolidated annual accounts does not cover the consolidated management report. Our responsibility regarding the consolidated management report, in accordance with
Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries
legislation governing the audit practice, is to evaluate and report on the consistency between the consolidated management report and the consolidated annual accounts as a result of our knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit of the aforementioned financial statements, as well as to evaluate and report on whether the content and presentation of the consolidated management report is in accordance with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that material misstatements exist, we are required to report that fact.
On the basis of the work performed, as described in the previous paragraph, the information contained in the consolidated management report is consistent with that contained in the consolidated annual accounts for the 2021 financial year, and its content and presentation are in accordance with the applicable regulations.
Responsibility of the Parent company's directors for the consolidated annual accounts
The Parent company's directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated annual accounts, such that they fairly present the consolidated equity, financial position and financial performance of the Group, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group in Spain, and for such internal control as the aforementioned directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated annual accounts, the Parent company's directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the aforementioned directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual accounts
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated annual accounts.
As part of an audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Parent company's directors.
Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries
Conclude on the appropriateness of the Parent company's directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated annual accounts. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with the Parent company's directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
From the significant risks communicated with the directors of the Parent company, we determine those risks that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period and are, therefore, considered to be the most significant risks.
We describe these risks in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L. (S0242)
José Manuel Del Rio López (22875)
30 June 2022
