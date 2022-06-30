Orbis Properties SOCIMI U : CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2021 & AUDIT REPORT

This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation.

Independent auditor's report on the consolidated annual

accounts

To the sole shareholder of Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (Unipersonal Company)

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of Orbis Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all consolidated, for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts present fairly, in all material respects, the equity and financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, as well as its financial performance and cash flows, all consolidated, for the year then ended, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (as identified in note 4 of the notes to the consolidated annual accounts), and in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria included therein.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual accounts section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those relating to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts in Spain, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice. In this regard, we have not rendered services other than those relating to the audit of the accounts, and situations or circumstances have not arisen that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned legislation, have affected our necessary independence such that it has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Most relevant aspects of the audit

The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgment, were considered to be the most significant risks of material misstatement in our audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks.

