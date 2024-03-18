Orbit International Corp. provides electronics manufacturers and software solutions. The Company, through its Orbit Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a range of power products, including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies and various COTS power sources. Orbit Electronics Group is comprised of Orbit Instruments and Tulip Development Laboratory. Orbit Instrument designs and manufactures customized electronic subsystems and components for military aircraft, shipboard, handheld and ground-based programs, and designs hardware to support severe non-military applications. Tulip Development Laboratory designs and manufactures military and ruggedized computer peripheral products.