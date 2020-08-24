Orbit Technologies : Reports a Major Competitive Win on a Lockheed Martin Bid for the Development and Production of the Next Generation 3D Audio Management Systems for F-16 Aircraft

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), who specializes in satellite communication, tracking systems, and airborne communication and audio management solutions, announced today that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) selected its Orion™ Combat 3D Audio Management System (3D-AMS) for the next generation avionics suite of the F-16. The Long-Term Agreement includes development, production, and sustainment of audio management systems valued at an estimated contract of $46 million.

This agreement will enable continued delivery on current F-16s commitments for partners around the world. The F-16 has been proving its value for decades and continues to remain the best value among 4th generations jets for its high-tech capabilities and affordable lifecycle costs. Today approximately 3,000 aircraft are flying in more than 25 countries.

Additionally, this will further create an ecosystem to transition technologies and manufacturing to support indigenous content within India for Lockheed Martin's F-21 offering, if selected for the Indian Air Force's Multi Role Fighter Aircraft Competition. For the F-21 in particular, Orbit plans to partner with ELCOM and Radiant CPC, who will be designated as the vital sub-contractors within India. Orbit has ongoing experience with the Transfer of Technology (ToT) with Indian industry, and its in-country partners would have all the requisite capabilities to support Lockheed Martin's global fighter production programs for new hardware, maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and sustainment support.

"We are extremely proud to be selected by Lockheed Martin for this important program," noted Dany Eshchar, Orbit's CEO. "This win attests to confidence in Orbit's 3D Audio Management Systems which are the most advanced of their kind worldwide. This selection further positions Orbit, now celebrating 70 years since its establishment, as an industry-leading provider of audio management systems for diversified airborne platforms which include combat aircraft, trainers, and more."

About Orbit's Audio Management Systems (AMS)

Orbit's Orion AMS is based on a Dual IP Ring topology and features:

Spatial 3D Audio

Adaptive Noise Reduction™

Voice-Activated Detection™

Flexibility suitable for any size military or commercial aircraft

Inherent redundancy

Reduced weight

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems is a worldwide leading provider of technology-intensive mission-critical communication systems, leading 3D audio management systems, and airborne satellite communication systems for a wide variety of manned and unmanned platforms. Orbit's solutions include maritime SatCom for military and commercial platforms. The company's solutions serve government and civil markets. The company's products include mobile SatCom systems, tracking, and telemetry solutions, audio management systems, and earth observation systems – deployed in thousands of airborne, maritime, and ground installations around the globe.

The company's customers include major aircraft manufacturers, system integrators, air forces and over 25 navies around the world such as Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins; communication service provides such as Inmarsat, Leonardo, Telespazio, Eutelsat, SES, Gilat, Caprock, Harris: Earth Observation organizations such as ImageSat, the European Space Agency, and other defense and government organizations.

Orbit is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and controlled by the FIMI capital investment firm. The company has a global presence with production, marketing, sales, and support in the USA, Europe, and the Far East.

For more information, please visit http://orbit-cs.com/

The information provided herein, in connection to orders issued under an Master Purchase Order and estimated revenues, is future forecasting information as it is defined in the securities law of 1968 and is based among others on estimations and predictions done by the company as for the date of this announcement and might change from time to time. Its realizations are not controlled by the company.

