Orbital Energy : Q1 Earnings Call - May 17, 2021

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Daniel N. Ford Orbital Energy Group, Inc. - CFO & COO James Francis O'Neil Orbital Energy Group, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS Aaron Michael Spychalla Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division - Research Analyst Jeffrey Leon Campbell Alliance Global Partners, Research Division - Research Analyst Liam Dalton Burke B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst Hello, everyone, and welcome to Orbital Energy Group's First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. A copy of the company's earnings press release and accompanying PowerPoint presentation are available for download on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the overall Energy Group website. With us on today's call are Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Ford, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the first quarter as well as recent developments. Following these formal remarks, we'll be prepared to answer your questions. I would also like to remind everyone that today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive and other factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other things, the company's reliance on third party manufacturers, suppliers and service providers, government budgetary and political constraints, new increased competitions, changes in the market demand, the performance or liability of its products, integrated solutions and services. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods and to those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms companies filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Orbital Energy Group today, and the company assumes no obligation to update statements as circumstances change. Now at this time, it is my pleasure to introduce Jim O'neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy. Jim, please go ahead. James Francis O'Neil Orbital Energy Group, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO Thank you, Scott, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today on our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. During the first quarter, we continued to execute on our transformational strategy to become an infrastructure service provider serving the electric power transmission and distribution, telecommunications and renewable markets. REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us 2 ©2021 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. MAY 17, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT, Q1 2021 Orbital Energy Group Inc Earnings Call Just subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we successfully completed our accretive platform acquisition of 100% of the capital stock of Gibson Technical Services, an Atlanta based telecommunications company, providing diversified telecommunication services nationally since 1990. During the first quarter, we launched a new subsidiary, Eclipse Foundation Group, a drill shaft foundation construction company that provides foundation services primarily to the electric transmission and substation markets. Also in the first quarter, Orbital Solar Services was named the Engineering, Procurement and Construction, or EPC company of choice for the newly formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund, which, over the next 3 years, expects to build over 1 gigawatt of solar power with the beginning investment of $725 million. With this relationship, we have enhanced our presence in the renewable and alternative energy marketplace by securing a string of upcoming utility-scale projects along with planned follow-on developments for our solar division that should persist well into the next few years. Additionally, although the power services landed 2 additional multi-years master service agreements with investor-owned utilities. And finally, our Orbital Gas business has recently turned a corner as business activity is now returning to more normalized levels, moving past the effects of COVID-19 that it experienced most of last year. I will now provide more detail on Gibson Technical Services or GTS, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of OEG, and it's results will be consolidated beginning with our second quarter results. This is our first strategic acquisition of 2021 and the first of several acquisitions we plan to execute upon this year. Since its founding in 1990, GTS has provided superior customer services, advanced technology solutions and unparalleled quality to its customers in the telecommunication industry. GTS' customers include (inaudible) Communication, charter spectrum, Comcast Communications, Verizon and other industry leaders. GTS' management team, including their CEO (sic) [CTO], Mike McCracken; Chief Operating Officer, John Martin; and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Moore, will remain with the company. I'm very pleased with this acquisition, and I believe it's an excellent platform for us to build out our telecommunications services group and to drive profitable revenue growth going forward. GTS is a recognized leader in telecommunications, including broadband and technical services, construction, distributed antenna systems, wireless capabilities and more. With its comprehensive suite of service solutions, GTS is well positioned to serve customers in a rapidly growing marketplace. The telecommunications market has significant industry momentum, primarily driven by the rollout of 5G spectrum in the increasing with requirements in areas such as health care, entertainment and other public venues. We expect this momentum will continue for years to come. According to a February 2021 article by the Boston Consulting Group, the economic impact of the 5G spectrum will be significant by delivering faster speeds, lower latency and higher reliability, 5G will spur activity across consumer, industrial and public demands. For example, the 5G spectrum can revolutionize health care, transforming telemedicine and the remote monitoring of patients. Over time, the indirect benefits to the U.S. economy are estimated to contribute an additional $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion to the nation's GDP, an estimated $400 billion to $500 billion will be spent to deploy 5G across the nation by the year 2030. In addition to giving us a foothold in this attractive sector, the GTS acquisition further diversifies OEG's service offerings and is another step towards our transformation into a full-service infrastructure platform company. In addition to its strategic benefits, this transaction adds immediate value to our shareholders. For the calendar year 2020, GTS' audited results include gross revenues of approximately $40 million, gross profit of $6.8 million and an unaudited adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million. For calendar year 2021, GTS expects to generate revenues of approximately $50 million and EBITDA of approximately $8 million. Earlier this month, GTS was successfully awarded projects with a significant number of miles for the build-out of fiber optic broadband infrastructure over multiple states for several telecommunication providers. These projects will significantly increase OEG's backlog with revenue expected to be recognized over the next 3 to 5 years. We are very pleased with this development and look forward to sharing similarly positive news with you in the future as we continue to execute on our acquisition strategy. REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us 3 ©2021 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. MAY 17, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT, Q1 2021 Orbital Energy Group Inc Earnings Call In the first quarter, we also launched a new subsidiary, Eclipse Foundation Group, headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana, just outside of Baton Rouge, Eclipse is a drill shaft foundation construction company that specializes in providing services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, communication towers and disaster restoration market sectors. The Eclipse team has approximately 30 years of industry experience and is well-known for its expertise in successfully executing projects in extremely difficult operating environments, such as water, marsh or rock terrain. Eclipse utilizes amphibious equipment, laboratory (inaudible) to construct up to 16 foot diameter shafts at depths greater than 80 feet in March land and deeper waters and also has the expertise and equipment to successfully drill through hard rock and granite. The addition of Eclipse to our electric power infrastructure platform enhances our overall service offerings in an industry that is experiencing growing demand. Eclipse serves as a valuable asset to many of our other operations where we can realize operating synergies, perhaps most notably with Orbital Power Services. The multiyear outlook for capital spending on electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure remains strong. In Edison Electric Institute, presentations from February of this year indicated that utility CapEx spending has increased every year in the last decade, increasing from approximately $74 billion in 2010 to an estimated spend of $140 billion in 2020. These figures are the sum of generation, transmission and distribution spending by our customers. Additionally, over the same time period, not only has the total CapEx spending increased, but the amount of transmission and distribution spending as a percentage of the total CapEx has increased as generation CapEx has decreased about 10% of total CapEx over the 10-year period. Market drivers include state, regulatory and legislative mandates to modernize the grid, reconfigure the grid from fossil fuel generation to renewables, smart grid investment and grid security. In addition to our progress in telecom and foundation construction, during the first quarter, Orbital Solar Services subsidiary remained the Engineered Procurement and Construction, or EPC company of choice for the newly formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund. The Black Sunrise Fund or BSF, was created in concert with Akon Lighting, a leading developer of clean energy projects across the globe to bring large-scale solar power to North America by decommissioning coal-fired plants throughout the United States and converting them into utility scale, solar energy farms, producing clean energy. As I mentioned previously, over the next 3 years, BSF expects to build over 1 gigawatt of solar power beginning with the beginning investment of $725 million. Orbital Solar Services is responsible to provide full EPC services for these solar facilities with work commissioned as early as the fourth quarter of this year. We are thrilled to partner with the Black Sunrise Fund in a socially responsible and environmentally friendly endeavor, which I believe is a great example of showing that Corporate America can do well by doing good. These utility-scale projects, along with planned follow-on developments will enhance our presence in the renewables and alternative energy marketplace well into 2021 and beyond. Further, this venture with the Black Sunrise Fund also advances one of our key priorities, which is to raise our environmental, social and governance efforts. The ESG initiatives are something every corporate entity should consider a priority, and this endeavor will open up significant opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and black-owned companies throughout the industry. As I've noted previously, at Orbital Energy Group, we intend to be a catalyst for change in the electric power and renewable construction industry, making a meaningful impact to provide opportunities and quality of life for people in need in this country. Now I will review our first quarter 2021 results. Total revenues for the quarter were $9.5 million, a 67% year-over-year increase compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the addition of Orbital Solar Services, the ramp-up of Orbital power Systems and the start-up of Eclipse Foundation Group. This was partially offset by lower integration revenues in the Orbital Gas Systems operation. REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us 4 ©2021 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. MAY 17, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT, Q1 2021 Orbital Energy Group Inc Earnings Call The net loss for the quarter was $18 million compared to a net loss of $7.4 million for the comparative period last year. We had higher SG&A expenses compared to last year, primarily due to the addition of overhead costs associated with supporting both Orbital Solar and Orbital Power Services operations, which commenced last year as well as to support our newly formed Eclipse operations. We continue to see increasing opportunities here, but in the short term, expect to incur costs of our growing fleet and related personnel. We expect these short-term costs will be mitigated once these operations gain traction with additional customers, which we expect will happen throughout the course of the year. We also incurred equity compensation related charges and other compensation expenses during the first quarter, along with M&A costs as we continue to pursue acquisitions. At March 31, 2021, EG's total consolidated backlog was $62.1 million, a sequential increase of $21.7 million or approximately 150% from the fourth quarter of last year as well as a significant increase year-over-year as backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $9.5 million. More notably, second quarter backlog should increase substantially compared to the first quarter due to the GTS acquisition, plus the addition of broadband build out project awards that I mentioned earlier. Also during the second quarter, orbital power services added 2 additional multiyear master service contracts with investor-owned utilities. More notably, almost all of this backlog is recurring, predictable revenues, which somewhat offsets the cyclicality and uncertainty of the large project solar work we are pursuing. Now let's review our outlook for the business segments going forward. As I noted earlier, we continue to see an improving operating environment and financial performance in Orbital Gas Systems in both North America and in the U.K. At Orbital Gas Systems in Houston, the year started off as anticipated, with strong backlog, which has further increased during the first quarter. However, during the first quarter, the production floor was slow as we completed the required engineering for several control buildings and one biomethane skid with backlog production scheduled throughout 2021 based on customer schedule requirements. Midyear through the fourth quarter we expect to be heavy into the production cycle and may need to bring in subcontractors to assist with the workload. We expect momentum to continue throughout the year as we are in discussions with several customers to build gas measurement and sampling skids and analyzer caverns. We're also experiencing an uptick in our service revenues, which are approaching activity back to pre COVID levels. As you may recall, our North American business was the most impacted compared to our other service offerings by COVID in the 2020 oil price drop. Also in the first quarter of 2021, Orbital Energy Services acquired full ownership of the VE technology patent portfolio. We have also expanded our integration and technology applications into the renewable markets and received our first (inaudible) gas to great system entry order this year. We continue to focus on winning the integration and analytical packages and also providing maintenance services for these systems in the biogas markets. In our Orbital Gas U.K. operations, we continue to see a stronger resurgence in activity as the impact of COVID-19 was not as severe as here in North America. As I noted on our last call, our U.K. operations have been cash flow positive since the third quarter of last year, and cash flow should remain favorable throughout at least the first half of this year. This is primarily due to our continued focus on expanding into developing markets outside of our traditional core gas network business. Already in the second quarter, our U.K. operations have been notified of a significant contract award from the Irish Gas Networks and have been qualified as a supplier to perform services for the U.K. transmission operators RIIO-2 project, which is a 5-year contract to upgrade the gas network. This project will guarantee a minimum volume of work over the contract period and first orders are anticipated in the second half of this year. The renewable gas market is also accelerating, as the U.K. government incentive program to build biomethane facilities is set to end in March of 2022. As a result, significant orders are expected in the second and third quarter of this year. 