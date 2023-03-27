Orbital Infrastructure : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

March 22, 2023

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed, on January 23, 2023, Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (the "Company") received a delisting determination letter from the staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company not regaining compliance with the $1.00 per share bid price requirement prior to the end of its grace period. Accordingly, on January 25, 2023, the Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). That hearing was held on March 9, 2023.

On March 22, 2023, the Company received a written decision from the Panel granting its request for continued listing on Nasdaq, subject to the condition that, on May 5, 2023, the Company will have demonstrated compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), by evidencing a closing price of $1.00 or more per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. The Panel noted that the Company should be afforded time to implement its compliance plan in light of the fact that the Company has already initiated the process to complete the reverse split and given the short duration of the exception period requested.

Further, the Company is currently deficient with the Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been afforded 180 calendar days, or until June 26, 2023, to regain compliance. The Company is working to regain compliance with the MVLS requirement as soon as possible.

Signed and submitted this 24th day of March 2023.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.

By: /s/ William J. Clough William J. Clough Executive Chairman and CLO

