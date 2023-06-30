UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

June 28, 2023

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Texas

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 28, 2022, Staff notified the Company that the market value of its listed securities had been below the $35,000,000 minimum required for continued listing as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the "Rule") for the previous 30 consecutive trading days. Therefore, in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until June 26, 2023, to regain compliance with the Rule.

The Company has not regained compliance with the Rule. Accordingly, its securities will be delisted from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company intends to appeal the staff's determination to the Panel on a timely basis, which will stay the suspension of the Company's common stock.

The Company intends to evaluate available options to regain compliance with the $35,000,000 Minimum Bid Requirement.

