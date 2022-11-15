Advanced search
    ORC.B   VGG6769T1158

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC.

(ORC.B)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:43 2022-11-15 pm EST
4.800 CAD   +3.90%
Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/15/2022 | 02:57pm EST
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share ("Class A Shares") of the Company and $0.10 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B Shares") of the Company. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2023 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on December 31, 2022.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact:

Jay Lyons
Chief Executive Officer
jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-20 8434 2643

Lisa Mitchell
Chief Financial Officer
lmitchell@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-20 8434 2643

For media enquiries:
Celicourt (PR)
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Orca@celicourt.uk
+44-20 8434 2643

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 18,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Orca Energy Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,48 $
Average target price 6,09 $
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
Managers and Directors
Jay C. Lyons Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Lisa Gaye Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
David Wilfred Ross Chairman & Secretary
Ewen Denning Chief Operating Officer
Linda Janice Beal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC.-14.44%152
CHEVRON CORPORATION58.89%360 720
CONOCOPHILLIPS84.30%165 765
EOG RESOURCES, INC.64.56%85 865
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.66%67 569
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.40%66 383