  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Orca Energy Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORC.B   VGG6769T1158

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC.

(ORC.B)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:16:36 2023-02-24 am EST
5.000 CAD    0.00%
02/01Orca Energy Jumps 4% As Books Higher Gas Sales For 2022
MT
02/01Orca Energy Books Higher Gas Sales For 2022
MT
01/31Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Operational update
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/24/2023 | 05:56pm EST
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share ("Class A Shares") of the Company and $0.10 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B Shares") of the Company. The dividend will be payable on April 14, 2023 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on March 31, 2023.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 128 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 17,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,39%
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Average target price 6,15 $
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
Managers and Directors
Jay C. Lyons Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Lisa Gaye Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
David Wilfred Ross Chairman & Secretary
Ewen Denning Chief Operating Officer
Linda Janice Beal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC.6.84%153
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.66%313 114
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.65%128 496
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.71%70 247
CNOOC LIMITED15.03%69 590
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.47%61 657