Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Orca Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORG   CA68558N1024

ORCA GOLD INC.

(ORG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orca Gold : welcomes Perseus Mining as a new shareholder!

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 JANUARY 2022

NEWS RELEASE

PERSEUS TO ACQUIRE 15% INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD

Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus" or the "Company") (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a 15% interest in Orca Gold Inc ("Orca") from Resolute Mining Limited ("RSG"). Orca is a gold developer, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Its key assets include a 70% interest in the Block 14 Gold Project ("Block 14") in northern Sudan and a 31.5% interest in Montage Gold Corp ("Montage"), which owns the Koné Gold Project in northern Côte d'Ivoire.

Perseus has agreed to acquire 39,092,233 million common shares in Orca from RSG representing 15% of Orca's common shares on issue (the "RSG Share Acquisition"). The RSG Share Acquisition was executed at a price of approximately 44.8 Canadian cents per Orca share representing the 10-day VWAP of Orca on the TSX-V to 28 January 2022. Total consideration for the RSG Share Acquisition is approximately C$17.5 million. Prior to the RSG Share Acquisition, Perseus held no common shares or other securities of Orca.

Simultaneous with the RSG Share Acquisition, Perseus has agreed to provide Orca with a US$5.0 million short term loan facility (the "Orca Loan Facility"). Orca plans to use the loan for working capital and for further exploration and development activities at Block 14. The Orca Loan Facility matures on 30 June 2022 with interest charged at a rate of 7.5% per annum.

Prior to the RSG Share Acquisition Perseus has engaged in exclusive discussions with Orca with respect to a possible change of control transaction whereby Perseus would acquire all the outstanding securities of Orca. Orca potentially provides Perseus with exposure to two highly prospective assets with significant resource bases and is consistent with Perseus' strategy of building a platform of long life, highly profitable African gold assets.

While the discussions regarding a possible transaction with Orca are continuing, any change of control transaction would be subject to, among other matters, the completion of outstanding due diligence including an assessment of the geopolitical situation in Sudan by Perseus and reaching agreement with Orca on definitive terms. As a result, there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be completed. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Perseus may, from time to time in the future, increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over securities of Orca through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

The RSG Share Acquisition and Orca Loan Facility together demonstrate the Company's intent on working collaboratively with Orca and the Government of Sudan to potentially progress an exciting development opportunity.

Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"The acquisition of the 15% interest in Orca provides Perseus with a pivotal position in Orca that gives us a platform from which to further evaluate what appears to be a very exciting potential growth opportunity.

Perseus has recently achieved an annualised gold production rate of 500,000 ounces of gold per year from its three existing operating mines, and while it expects to be able to maintain this level of production based on exploration success around its existing gold mines, we are always seeking to identify value accretive inorganic growth opportunities. We believe that Orca could represent such an opportunity."

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

Level 2, 437 Roberts Road, Subiaco WA 6008

ABN: 27 106 808 986

1

NEWS RELEASE | PERSEUS TO ACQUIRE 15% INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD

OVERVIEW OF ORCA

Orca is a TSX-V listed gold developer focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. Orca's main asset is a 70% interest in the Block 14 Project that is located in northern Sudan near the border with Egypt. Please refer to Orca's website for information in relation to the Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates prepared by Orca for Block 14. Orca also announced completion of a feasibility study on the Block 14 Project in September 2020.

Orca also owns a 31.5% interest in TSX-V listed Montage who is nearing completion of a definitive feasibility study at its cornerstone Koné Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Please refer to Montage's website for information relating to the Mineral Resource estimates completed by Montage on the Koné Gold Project.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commissions in connection with this transaction will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand can be obtained by contacting Perseus's Company Secretary Martijn Bosboom at +61 8 6144 1700. Orca's head office is at 2000

  • 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8, Canada.
    Perseus is being advised by Sternship Advisers.

This announcement was approved for release by the Board.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, , the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CONTACTS:

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Level 2

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Nathan Ryan

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

Media Relations

Email: IR@perseusmining.com

+61 4 20 582 887

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

2

Disclaimer

Orca Gold Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORCA GOLD INC.
10:20aORCA GOLD : welcomes Perseus Mining as a new shareholder!
PU
09:23aOrca Gold Announces Perseus Mining as a New Shareholder and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
07:07aPerseus to Acquire 15% Stake in Orca Gold from Resolute Mining
MT
03:13aResolute Mining Sheds 15% Orca Gold Stake For $14 Million
MT
01/30Perseus to Acquire 15% Interest in Orca Gold
AQ
01/17ORCA GOLD : Happy to share some photos and video from site. Yesterday marked our inaugural..
PU
01/12ORCA GOLD : Live from #futuremineralsforum in Saudi Arabia.
PU
2021Orca Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Orca Gold Comments on Political Situation in the Sudan
MT
2021Orca Gold CEO Comments on Political Situation in Sudan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -14,0 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart ORCA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Orca Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,41 CAD
Average target price 1,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 187%
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Michio Kondo Chief Financial Officer
Kevin John Ross Chief Operating Officer
Robert Francis Chase Independent Non-Executive Director
David Field Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCA GOLD INC.-19.61%83
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.48%47 830
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.54%33 020
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.80%20 401
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.25%17 596
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.97%12 270