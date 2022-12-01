Advanced search
ORCHARD FUNDING GROUP PLC

(ORCH)
2022-12-01
47.90 GBX   +0.84%
IN BRIEF: Orchard Funding maintains dividend as annual profit jumps

12/01/2022 | 09:34am EST
Orchard Funding Group PLC - Luton, England-based professional fee funding provider - Pretax profit in the year that ended July 31 rises 79% to GBP1.9 million from GBP1.1 million a year prior. Net interest income grows 37% to GBP4.4 million from GBP3.2 million. Orchard declares a final unchanged dividend of 2 pence per share and proposes unchanged full year dividend of 3.0p per share. Looking ahead, the firm is cautiously optimistic despite new headwinds from a hampered economic outlook. Notes diversified balance sheet.

"We are partly insulated from the current high inflation 'cost of living' challenges as our core insurance products are mainly a non-discretionary purchase for our consumers. We will have a close watch for any increase in arrears and will continue to support our customers through any difficulties as far as possible," Orchard Funding says.

Current stock price: 47.90 pence, up 0.8% on Thursday

12-month change: down 13%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,90 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 17,9 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 10,1 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Rabinder Singh Takhar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Steven Mark Hicks Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rajiv Agarwal Director-Legal & Compliance
Ketan Jayantilal Malde Independent Non-Executive Director
William Leo McShane CFO, Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCHARD FUNDING GROUP PLC-7.77%12
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%10 320
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.14.94%6 740
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.47.98%5 529
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED13.49%4 405
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-14.31%3 279