  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Orchard Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORTX   US68570P1012

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ORTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
0.4918 USD   +14.37%
05:14pOrchard Therapeutics : 12/12 pres
PU
04:25pOrchard Therapeutics Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aOrchard Therapeutics Announces Promising Early Neurocognitive Outcomes from Ongoing Proof-of-concept Study of OTL-201 in MPS-IIIA
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchard Therapeutics : 12/12 pres

12/12/2022 | 05:14pm EST
OTL-201MPS-IIIA Data

IR webcast December 12, 2022

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation and in statements made orally during this presentation contain "forward-looking statements". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, expectations of Orchard Therapeutics plc (the "Company" or "Orchard) regarding: (i) the safety and efficacy of Libmeldy and its product candidates; (ii) the Company's ability to establish the infrastructure necessary to enable the treatment of eligible MLD patients and the adequacy of the Company's supply chain and ability to commercialize Libmeldy; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business and product candidates; (iv) the timing of regulatory submissions for approval of its product candidates; (v) the timing of interactions with regulators and regulatory submissions related to ongoing and new clinical trials for its product candidates; (vi) the timing of announcement of preclinical data for its product candidates and the likelihood that such data will be positive and support further development and regulatory approval of these product candidates;

  1. the timing and likelihood of approval of such product candidates by the applicable regulatory authorities; (viii) the adequacy of the Company's supply chain, manufacturing capacity and plans for future investment and commercialization; (ix) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to global growth; (x) the size and value of potential markets for and commercialization of Libmeldy and the Company's product candidates; and (xi) expected financial performance and financial condition, including its cash runway. The words "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, these risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that Libmeldy will not be successfully commercialized, including the risk that the Company may not secure adequate pricing or reimbursement to support continued development of Libmeldy or its product candidates, if approved; the risk that any one or more of the Company's product candidates, including OTL-200, will not be approved, successfully developed or commercialized; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical studies or clinical trials of Orchard's product candidates will not be repeated or continue in ongoing or future studies or trials involving its product candidates; the risk that the market opportunity for Libmeldy or its product candidates may be lower than estimated; the risks from high inflation, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability; and, the severity of the ongoing and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Orchard's business, including on preclinical and clinical development, its supply chain and commercial programs. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in the Company's most recent annual or quarterly filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

2 |

ASH IR Event Agenda

AGENDA TOPICSPEAKER

Orchard's HSC Gene Therapy and

Bobby Gaspar, M.D. Ph.D.

MPS-IIIA Disease Overview

Orchard CEO

Prof. Rob Wynn

OTL-201 ASH Update: Biochemical Data

Royal Manchester Children's

Hospital, Manchester University

NHS Foundation Trust

OTL-201 ASH Update: Clinical Data

Dr. Simon Jones

Manchester Centre for Genomic

Medicine

Q&A

Leslie Meltzer, Ph.D.

Orchard CMO

3 |

Orchard's Vision for Severe Genetic Diseases

V A L U E

Execute and deliver

on rare disease portfolio

Continue to build out capabilities in HSC gene therapy across regulatory, manufacturing, commercialization and access

Near-mid term

Mid-long

term

Expand on HSC gene therapy approach for larger indications and enabling technologies

Seek partnership opportunities in areas where there is a compelling clinical and scientific rationale

4 |

HSC= hematopoietic stem cell

T I M E

HSC Gene Therapy Offers a Highly Differentiated Approach

Therapeutic

HSC gene

Integration

Self-renewal

Monocyte /

Brain

GI

Macrophage

Granulocyte

Other

T cells

Organ

Systems

B cells

NK cells

Megakaryocyte

Erythrocyte

High area of focus

Areas for potential future expansion

Literature references: Alessia Capotondo, Rita Milazzo, Letterio Salvatore Politi, Angelo Quattrini, Alessio Palini, Tiziana Plati, Stefania Merella, Alessandro Nonis, Clelia di Serio, Eugenio Montini, Luigi

5 |

Naldini, and Alessandra Biffi, PNAS September 11, 2012 109 (37) 15018-15023; https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1205858109; Tissue macrophages: heterogeneity and functions, Siamon Gordon and Annette

Plüddemann, BMC Biology 2017 15:53, 29 June 2017

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orchard Therapeutics plc published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
