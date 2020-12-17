Orchard Therapeutics : Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - Presentation

Certain information set forth in this presentation and in statements made orally during this presentation contains "forward-looking statements". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding:
the safety and efficacy of its product candidates; (II) the expected development of the Company's business and product candidates; (III) the timing of regulatory submissions for approval of its product candidates; (IV) the timing of interactions with regulators and regulatory submissions related to ongoing and new clinical trials for its product candidates; (V) the timing of announcement of preclinical data for its product candidates and the likelihood that such data will be positive and support further development and regulatory approval of these product candidates; (VI) the timing and likelihood of approval of such product candidates by the applicable regulatory authorities; (VII) the adequacy of the Company's manufacturing capacity and plans for future investment and commercialization; (VIII) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to global growth; (IX) the size and value of potential markets for the Company's product candidates; and (X) projected financial performance and financial condition. The words "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.
These statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, including on preclinical and clinical development and commercial programs, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2020, as well as subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Dedicated to transforming the lives of people with rare diseases.
Delivering Now; Building for the Future
Growth and Expansion
Demonstrated Proof Points
Strategic Differentiators
Larger indications
Safety + durability over
Validation
Clinical efficacy across
160 patients treated
with Libmeldy
6 indications
Scientific & Medical
Manufacturing
Commercial
Foundation
HSC Gene Therapy Platform Approach
Gene-corrected HSCs Can Address Multiple Organ Systems
Granulocyte
Brain
GI
T cells
Other
B cellsOrgan
Systems
NK cells
Megakaryocyte
Erythrocyte
Monocyte /
Macrophage
High area of focus
Areas for potential future expansion
Durability of Response with Lentiviral HSC Gene Therapy Demonstrated via Longest Patient Follow-up
160
patients
Patients treated in the development phase, including in clinical trials and under pre-approval access (defined as any form of pre-approval treatment outside of a company- 6 | sponsored clinical trial, including, but not limited to, compassionate use, early access, hospital exemption or special license).
Data based on in-house data as of December 2019. Data include all patients treated with CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells transduced ex vivo with vector of interest.
Our Work in Neurometabolic Disorders
7
Libmeldy™ (OTL-200) for MLD: Significantly Superior Motor and Cognitive Function Demonstrated vs. Natural History
78.7%
Late Infantile
Early Juvenile
YEAR 3
Treatment
Treatment
difference = 71.5%
100
difference = 56.7%
(95% CI 50.3, 92.7)
(95% CI 33.7, 79.6)
(%)
90
P<0.001
80
P<0.001
score
70
total
60
74.3%
72.9%
50
GMFM
40
30
20
10
2.8%
16.3%
0
LI MLD treated
LI MLD untreated
EJ MLD treated
EJ MLD untreated
with OTL-200
natural history
with OTL-200
natural history
(n=10)
(n=12)
(n=10)
(n=12)
Both LI and EJ patients achieved a statistically significant difference on the co-primary endpoint of improvement of >10% of the total GMFM score in treated subjects when compared to the Natural History cohort at Year 2, and these were maintained through Year 3. Note: vertical error bars are SE of the adjusted mean; P-values are from a two-sided 5% hypothesis test with null hypothesis of ≤ 10% difference ;CI, confidence interval; EJ, early juvenile; GMFM, gross motor function measurement; LI, late infantile; MLD, metachromatic leukodystrophy.
Late Infantile
Cognitive Age-Equivalent at each visit has been derived as follows: For WPPSI and WISC: (DQp x Chronological
Age)/100. For Bayley III: Cognitive Raw Scores have been compared to the tabulated values in the Bayley III manual
to calculate Cognitive Age-Equivalent. For Bayley II: Cognitive Age-Equivalent is based on Mental Development Age as reported on the CRF. The Psychological Corporation. 2006.Bayley N. Bayley scales of infant and Toddler Development. Third Edition. San Antonio.
Integrated analysis presented September 4 2019 at SSIEM annual meeting
Staged Investment in EU Commercial Infrastructure for Libmeldy
Leverage this infrastructure for future launches
Current
Short-term
Mid-term
Enable treatment
Libmeldy treatment centers
KOL relationship building
NBS pilots
Develop urgency to diagnose and refer
Physician awareness
Diagnostic capabilities and availability
Implement newborn screening
NBS on the national level
Market penetration
Accelerating MLD Diagnosis from EU Launch of Libmeldy
NBS Pilots
Disease awareness
Diagnostic initiatives
Universal NBS
Provider education,
No-charge testing
web, media
& sibling screening
Pilots underway/ready to start
Educating physicians, caregivers
Facilitating biochemical
Fostering a stakeholder network
and general public
and genetic testing
and generating data
Clinical Validation in Rare Disorders Supports Application in Larger Populations such as GRN-FTD and ALS
MPS-I
MPS-IIIA
POC studies
MLD
MPS-I
MPS-IIIA
MPS-IIIB
Pre-commercial
Positive CHMP opinion
MPS-IIIB
Preclinical
GRN-FTD
Research program
ALS
New research program
Discovery pipeline*
*Other undisclosed development programs
Multiple Expected Milestones Over the Next 12 Months
MLD
Obtain EC approval for Libmeldy™ in EU by YE 2020; launch in 1H 2021
Seek RMAT designation and file IND in U.S. by YE 2020
WAS
Submit BLA and MAA filings for OTL-103 in 2021
MPS-I
Report one-yearfollow-up results and initiate registrational study in 2021
MPS-IIIA
Complete enrollment in OTL-201 POC study and release interim data in
2021
Research
Provide detail on pre-clinical development in FTD and Crohn's disease
