MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Orchard Therapeutics plc    ORTX

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ORTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchard Therapeutics : Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - Presentation

12/17/2020 | 10:43am EST
Piper Sandler 32nd Annual

Virtual Healthcare

Conference

December 2020

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation and in statements made orally during this presentation contains "forward-looking statements". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding:

  1. the safety and efficacy of its product candidates; (II) the expected development of the Company's business and product candidates; (III) the timing of regulatory submissions for approval of its product candidates; (IV) the timing of interactions with regulators and regulatory submissions related to ongoing and new clinical trials for its product candidates; (V) the timing of announcement of preclinical data for its product candidates and the likelihood that such data will be positive and support further development and regulatory approval of these product candidates; (VI) the timing and likelihood of approval of such product candidates by the applicable regulatory authorities; (VII) the adequacy of the Company's manufacturing capacity and plans for future investment and commercialization; (VIII) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to global growth; (IX) the size and value of potential markets for the Company's product candidates; and (X) projected financial performance and financial condition. The words "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, including on preclinical and clinical development and commercial programs, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2020, as well as subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

2

Dedicated to transforming the lives of people with rare diseases.

Delivering Now; Building for the Future

Growth and Expansion

Demonstrated Proof Points

Strategic Differentiators

Larger indications

Safety + durability over

Validation

Clinical efficacy across

160 patients treated

with Libmeldy

6 indications

Scientific & Medical

Manufacturing

Commercial

Foundation

HSC Gene Therapy Platform Approach

4

Gene-corrected HSCs Can Address Multiple Organ Systems

Granulocyte

Brain

GI

T cells

Other

B cellsOrgan

Systems

NK cells

Megakaryocyte

Erythrocyte

Monocyte /

Macrophage

Literature references: Alessia Capotondo, Rita Milazzo, Letterio Salvatore Politi, Angelo Quattrini, Alessio Palini, Tiziana Plati, Stefania Merella, Alessandro Nonis, Clelia di Serio, Eugenio Montini, Luigi Naldini, and Alessandra Biffi,

PNAS September 11, 2012 109 (37) 15018-15023; https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1205858109; Tissue macrophages: heterogeneity and functions, Siamon Gordon and Annette Plüddemann, BMC Biology 2017 15:53, 29 June 2017

5

High area of focus

Areas for potential future expansion

Durability of Response with Lentiviral HSC Gene Therapy Demonstrated via Longest Patient Follow-up

  • 160
    patients

Patients treated in the development phase, including in clinical trials and under pre-approval access (defined as any form of pre-approval treatment outside of a company- 6 | sponsored clinical trial, including, but not limited to, compassionate use, early access, hospital exemption or special license).

Data based on in-house data as of December 2019. Data include all patients treated with CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells transduced ex vivo with vector of interest.

Our Work in Neurometabolic Disorders

7

Libmeldy™ (OTL-200) for MLD: Significantly Superior Motor and Cognitive Function Demonstrated vs. Natural History

78.7%

Late Infantile

Early Juvenile

YEAR 3

Treatment

Treatment

difference = 71.5%

100

difference = 56.7%

(95% CI 50.3, 92.7)

(95% CI 33.7, 79.6)

(%)

90

P<0.001

80

P<0.001

score

70

total

60

74.3%

72.9%

50

GMFM

40

30

20

10

2.8%

16.3%

0

LI MLD treated

LI MLD untreated

EJ MLD treated

EJ MLD untreated

with OTL-200

natural history

with OTL-200

natural history

(n=10)

(n=12)

(n=10)

(n=12)

Both LI and EJ patients achieved a statistically significant difference on the co-primary endpoint of improvement of >10% of the total GMFM score in treated subjects when compared to the Natural History cohort at Year 2, and these were maintained through Year 3. Note: vertical error bars are SE of the adjusted mean; P-values are from a two-sided 5% hypothesis test with null hypothesis of ≤ 10% difference ;CI, confidence interval; EJ, early juvenile; GMFM, gross motor function measurement; LI, late infantile; MLD, metachromatic leukodystrophy.

Late Infantile

Cognitive Age-Equivalent at each visit has been derived as follows: For WPPSI and WISC: (DQp x Chronological

Age)/100. For Bayley III: Cognitive Raw Scores have been compared to the tabulated values in the Bayley III manual

to calculate Cognitive Age-Equivalent. For Bayley II: Cognitive Age-Equivalent is based on Mental Development Age as reported on the CRF. The Psychological Corporation. 2006.Bayley N. Bayley scales of infant and Toddler Development. Third Edition. San Antonio.

8

Integrated analysis presented September 4 2019 at SSIEM annual meeting

Staged Investment in EU Commercial Infrastructure for Libmeldy

Leverage this infrastructure for future launches

Current

Short-term

Mid-term

Enable treatment

  • Libmeldy treatment centers
  • KOL relationship building
  • NBS pilots

Develop urgency to diagnose and refer

  • Physician awareness
  • Diagnostic capabilities and availability

Implement newborn screening

  • NBS on the national level

Market penetration

9

Accelerating MLD Diagnosis from EU Launch of Libmeldy

NBS Pilots

Disease awareness

Diagnostic initiatives

Universal NBS

Provider education,

No-charge testing

web, media

& sibling screening

Pilots underway/ready to start

Educating physicians, caregivers

Facilitating biochemical

Fostering a stakeholder network

and general public

and genetic testing

and generating data

10

Clinical Validation in Rare Disorders Supports Application in Larger Populations such as GRN-FTD and ALS

MPS-I

MPS-IIIA

POC studies

MLD

MPS-I

MPS-IIIA

MPS-IIIB

Pre-commercial

Positive CHMP opinion

MPS-IIIB

Preclinical

GRN-FTD

Research program

ALS

New research program

Discovery pipeline*

11

*Other undisclosed development programs

Multiple Expected Milestones Over the Next 12 Months

MLD

Obtain EC approval for Libmeldy™ in EU by YE 2020; launch in 1H 2021

Seek RMAT designation and file IND in U.S. by YE 2020

WAS

Submit BLA and MAA filings for OTL-103 in 2021

MPS-I

Report one-yearfollow-up results and initiate registrational study in 2021

MPS-IIIA

Complete enrollment in OTL-201 POC study and release interim data in

2021

Research

Provide detail on pre-clinical development in FTD and Crohn's disease

programs at November R&D event

12

Disclaimer

Orchard Therapeutics plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:42:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,60 M - -
Net income 2020 -156 M - -
Net cash 2020 54,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
EV / Sales 2020 149x
EV / Sales 2021 39,7x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Orchard Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,25 $
Last Close Price 4,53 $
Spread / Highest target 342%
Spread / Average Target 215%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bobby Gaspar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frank E. Thomas President, COO, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
James A. Geraghty Chairman
Andrea Spezzi Chief Medical Officer
Ran Zheng Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC-67.05%443
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.61%394 013
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.91%297 088
PFIZER INC.1.94%210 330
NOVARTIS AG-12.38%206 675
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.23%201 973
