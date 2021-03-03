Log in
ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ORTX)
Orchard Therapeutics : Investor Deck – March 2021

03/03/2021
Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation and in statements made orally during this presentation contains "forward-looking statements". Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and may include, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding: (I) the safety and efficacy of Libmeldy and its product candidates; (II) the expected development of the Company's business and product candidates; (III) the timing of regulatory submissions for approval of its product candidates; (IV) the timing of interactions with regulators and regulatory submissions related to ongoing and new clinical trials for its product candidates; (V) the timing of announcement of preclinical and clinical data for its product candidates and the likelihood that such data will be positive and support further development and regulatory approval of these product candidates; (VI) the timing and likelihood of approval of such product candidates by the applicable regulatory authorities; (VII) the adequacy of the Company's supply chain and ability to commercialize Libmeldy, including the ability to secure adequate pricing and reimbursement to support continued development and commercialization of Libmeldy; (VIII) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to global growth; (IX) the size and value of potential markets for the Company's product candidates; and (X) projected financial performance and financial condition, including the sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents to fund operations in future periods and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The words "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, including on preclinical and clinical development and commercial programs, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021, as well as subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

2

A Vision for Long-term Growth and Value Creation

VALUE

Execute and deliver on rare diseases

Build out capabilities in HSC GT across regulatory, manufacturing, commercialization and access

Partnership opportunities

Near-mid term

Mid-long term

Focus on HSC GT for larger indications

Partnership opportunities

TIME

4

GT, gene therapy

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,70 M - -
Net income 2021 -153 M - -
Net cash 2021 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2021 117x
EV / Sales 2022 8,97x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bobby Gaspar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frank E. Thomas President, COO, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
James A. Geraghty Chairman
Andrea Spezzi Chief Medical Officer
Ran Zheng Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC68.52%735
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.04%418 013
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.38%282 793
NOVARTIS AG-3.24%199 669
ABBVIE INC.0.65%190 450
PFIZER INC.-8.48%186 963
