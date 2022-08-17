Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORC   US68571X1037

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

(ORC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
3.210 USD   -1.23%
05:49pCORRECTING and REPLACING Orchid Island Capital Announces One-for-five Reverse Stock Split, August 2022 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
BU
08/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to -2-
DJ
08/08Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Orchid Island Capital to Neutral From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTING and REPLACING Orchid Island Capital Announces One-for-five Reverse Stock Split, August 2022 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

08/17/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • One-for-five reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of Common Stock
  • August 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2022
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 12, 2022

Fourth paragraph, second sentence of release should read: "The estimated book value per share includes a deduction for the Company’s July 2022 dividend of $0.045 per share of Common Stock that will be paid on August 29, 2022, which was declared on July 13, 2022 with a July 29, 2022 record date." (instead of "The estimated book value per share includes a deduction for the Company’s July 2022 dividend of $0.045 per share of Common Stock that will be paid on August 28, 2022, which was declared on July 13, 2022 with a July 29, 2022 record date.")

The updated release reads:

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ONE-FOR-FIVE REVERSE STOCK SPLIT, AUGUST 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND JULY 31, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

  • One-for-five reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of Common Stock
  • August 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2022
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 12, 2022

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a ratio of one-for-five (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split is scheduled to take effect at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2022 (the “Effective Time”). At the Effective Time, every five issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock will be converted into one share of Common Stock, with a proportionate reduction in the Company’s authorized shares of Common Stock and preferred stock. The par value of each share of Common Stock will remain unchanged. The shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on August 31, 2022. Trading in the Common Stock will continue on the NYSE under the symbol “ORC” but the security will be assigned a new CUSIP number.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, each stockholder that otherwise would receive fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined on the basis of the closing price of the Common Stock on the NYSE on August 30, 2022. The Reverse Stock Split will apply to all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the Effective Time. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the Reverse Stock Split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in “street name” are not required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

The Company also announced today that the Board declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2022 (the “August Dividend”). The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid September 28, 2022 to holders of record of Common Stock on August 31, 2022 (the “Record Date”), with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2022. Because the Record Date for the August Dividend is after the Effective Time of the Reverse Stock Split, the August Dividend will reflect the Reverse Stock Split and will be paid on a split-adjusted basis. The August Dividend equates to a dividend of $0.032 per share of Common Stock on a pre-split basis. The Company plans on announcing its next Common Stock dividend on September 12, 2022.

The Company estimates book value per share as of August 16, 2022 to be approximately $3.10 to $3.12 per share without giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split, an increase of approximately 8.0% to 8.7% from the book value per share at June 30, 2022 of $2.87. The estimated book value per share includes a deduction for the Company’s July 2022 dividend of $0.045 per share of Common Stock that will be paid on August 29, 2022, which was declared on July 13, 2022 with a July 29, 2022 record date.

The estimated book value per share range is unaudited and has not been verified or reviewed by any third party. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimated book value per share.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 17, 2022, July 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company had 176,251,193 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Reverse Stock Split and the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized

Realized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jul 2022

May - Jul

 

Modeled

 

Modeled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net

 

 

Weighted

CPR

2022 CPR

 

Interest

 

Interest

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

Weighted

 

 

Average

(1-Month)

(3-Month)

 

Rate

 

Rate

 

 

Current

 

Fair

of

 

Current

Average

 

 

Maturity

(Reported

(Reported

 

Sensitivity

 

Sensitivity

Type

 

Face

 

Value

Portfolio

 

Price

Coupon

GWAC

Age

(Months)

in Aug)

in Aug)

 

(-50 BPS)(1)

 

(+50 BPS)(1)

Pass Through RMBS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15yr 4.0

$

414

 

$

424

0.01

%

$

102.54

4.00

%

4.54

%

51

129

0.8

%

0.8

%

$

7

 

$

(7

)

15yr TBA

 

100,000

 

 

101,680

2.43

%

 

101.68

4.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

(1,350

)

15yr Total

 

100,414

 

 

102,104

2.44

%

 

101.68

4.00

%

4.54

%

51

129

0.8

%

0.8

%

 

1,137

 

 

(1,357

)

30yr 3.0

 

3,440,860

 

 

3,340,590

79.95

%

 

97.09

3.00

%

3.46

%

16

341

5.7

%

7.1

%

 

97,835

 

 

(104,728

)

30yr 3.5

 

224,806

 

 

226,608

5.42

%

 

100.80

3.50

%

4.03

%

29

322

12.0

%

12.9

%

 

5,778

 

 

(6,132

)

30yr 4.0

 

281,892

 

 

285,531

6.83

%

 

101.29

4.00

%

4.72

%

13

346

7.5

%

7.3

%

 

5,091

 

 

(6,108

)

30yr 5.0

 

55,514

 

 

57,213

1.37

%

 

103.06

5.00

%

5.92

%

1

360

0.1

%

11.7

%

 

506

 

 

(606

)

30yr Total

 

4,003,072

 

 

3,909,942

93.58

%

 

97.67

3.13

%

3.62

%

16

341

6.1

%

7.4

%

 

109,210

 

 

(117,574

)

Total Pass Through RMBS

 

4,103,486

 

 

4,012,046

96.02

%

 

97.77

3.15

%

3.62

%

16

341

6.1

%

7.4

%

 

110,347

 

 

(118,931

)

Structured RMBS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IO 20yr 3.0

 

325,562

 

 

37,672

0.90

%

 

11.57

3.00

%

3.69

%

73

160

10.4

%

11.7

%

 

(857

)

 

564

 

IO 20yr 4.0

 

11,745

 

 

1,408

0.03

%

 

11.99

4.00

%

4.57

%

127

106

11.9

%

12.5

%

 

(3

)

 

-

 

IO 30yr 3.0

 

41,142

 

 

6,292

0.15

%

 

15.29

3.00

%

3.69

%

37

316

17.1

%

13.6

%

 

(312

)

 

236

 

IO 30yr 3.5

 

497,027

 

 

93,105

2.23

%

 

18.73

3.50

%

4.01

%

56

295

9.6

%

11.3

%

 

(3,383

)

 

2,474

 

IO 30yr 4.0

 

145,236

 

 

25,682

0.61

%

 

17.68

4.00

%

4.56

%

75

276

12.8

%

16.9

%

 

(1,326

)

 

1,177

 

IO 30yr 4.5

 

4,144

 

 

720

0.02

%

 

17.37

4.50

%

4.99

%

145

202

9.1

%

11.6

%

 

(27

)

 

23

 

IO 30yr 5.0

 

2,274

 

 

400

0.01

%

 

17.57

5.00

%

5.36

%

145

202

7.4

%

14.9

%

 

(18

)

 

15

 

IO Total

 

1,027,130

 

 

165,279

3.96

%

 

16.09

3.41

%

3.99

%

64

248

10.6

%

12.4

%

 

(5,926

)

 

4,489

 

IIO 30yr 4.0

 

34,425

 

 

911

0.02

%

 

2.65

2.38

%

4.40

%

59

292

4.1

%

4.9

%

 

168

 

 

(173

)

Total Structured RMBS

 

1,061,555

 

 

166,190

3.98

%

 

15.66

3.37

%

4.00

%

64

249

10.4

%

12.1

%

 

(5,758

)

 

4,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Mortgage Assets

$

5,165,041

 

$

4,178,236

100.00

%

 

 

3.19

%

3.70

%

26

322

7.0

%

8.4

%

$

104,589

 

$

(114,615

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

Interest

 

 

Average

 

Hedge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rate

 

Rate

 

 

Notional

 

Period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sensitivity

 

Sensitivity

Hedge

 

Balance

 

End

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(-50 BPS)(1)

 

(+50 BPS)(1)

5-Year Treasury Future(2)

$

(1,200,500

)

 

Sep-2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(27,570

)

$

27,004

 

10-Year Treasury Ultra(3)

 

(274,500

)

 

Sep-2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,450

)

 

14,714

 

Swaps

 

(1,400,000

)

 

Jul-2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37,431

)

 

36,138

 

TBA

 

(175,000

)

 

Sep-2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,224

)

 

5,609

 

Swaptions

 

(777,800

)

 

Mar-2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,964

)

 

11,462

 

Hedge Total

$

(3,827,800

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(96,639

)

$

94,927

 

Rate Shock Grand Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,950

 

$

(19,688

)

(1)

Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)

Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.73 at July 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,365.3 million.

(3)

Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $131.25 at July 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $360.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency

 

 

 

 

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

Fair

of

 

 

 

Fair

of

Asset Category

 

Value

Portfolio

 

Asset Category

 

Value

Portfolio

As of July 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

As of July 31, 2022

 

 

 

Fannie Mae

$

2,688,405

65.9

%

 

Non-Whole Pool Assets

$

229,726

5.6

%

Freddie Mac

 

1,388,151

34.1

%

 

Whole Pool Assets

 

3,846,830

94.4

%

Total Mortgage Assets

$

4,076,556

100.0

%

 

Total Mortgage Assets

$

4,076,556

100.0

%

Borrowings By Counterparty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

Weighted

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

Average

Average

 

 

 

Total

 

Total

 

Repo

Maturity

Longest

As of July 31, 2022

 

Borrowings

 

Debt

 

Rate

in Days

Maturity

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

$

357,502

 

9.4

%

 

1.52

%

11

8/25/2022

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

 

344,846

 

9.1

%

 

1.45

%

57

1/30/2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.

 

340,537

 

9.0

%

 

2.31

%

24

8/29/2022

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

 

317,886

 

8.4

%

 

2.07

%

21

9/14/2022

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

 

308,322

 

8.1

%

 

2.11

%

16

8/26/2022

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

 

251,906

 

6.6

%

 

1.99

%

21

8/26/2022

ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.

 

238,344

 

6.3

%

 

2.30

%

40

9/22/2022

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

 

222,173

 

5.9

%

 

2.23

%

28

9/2/2022

Santander Bank, N.A.

 

174,926

 

4.6

%

 

2.36

%

27

8/29/2022

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

 

161,905

 

4.3

%

 

2.36

%

27

8/29/2022

ING Financial Markets LLC

 

151,238

 

4.0

%

 

2.38

%

53

9/22/2022

Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc.

 

148,494

 

3.9

%

 

2.36

%

47

9/16/2022

ASL Capital Markets Inc.

 

138,479

 

3.7

%

 

2.21

%

17

8/17/2022

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

 

118,656

 

3.1

%

 

2.14

%

21

9/6/2022

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

 

117,951

 

3.1

%

 

2.23

%

21

8/24/2022

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

 

112,680

 

3.0

%

 

2.41

%

30

8/30/2022

Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

 

85,731

 

2.3

%

 

2.22

%

3

8/3/2022

StoneX Financial Inc.

 

78,109

 

2.1

%

 

2.23

%

20

8/30/2022

South Street Securities, LLC

 

60,342

 

1.6

%

 

2.21

%

18

8/18/2022

Nomura Securities International, Inc.

 

35,969

 

0.9

%

 

2.27

%

22

8/22/2022

Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC

 

23,690

 

0.6

%

 

2.00

%

11

8/11/2022

Total Borrowings

$

3,789,686

 

100.0

%

 

2.09

%

27

1/30/2023

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
05:49pCORRECTING and REPLACING Orchid Island Capital Announces One-for-five Reverse Stock Spl..
BU
08/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to -2-
DJ
08/08Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades Orchid Island Capital to Neutral From Buy
MT
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Orchid Island Capital, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/04ORCHID ISLAND : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
08/04ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/04Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
07/28ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 -162 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,49x
Yield 2022 15,3%
Capitalization 566 M 566 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Cauley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Hunter Haas Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director & CIO
W. Coleman Bitting Independent Director
Ava L. Parker Independent Director
Frank P. Filipps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.-27.78%573
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.17%11 708
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.16%7 526
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-14.89%6 691
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.13%5 208
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-3.73%4 813