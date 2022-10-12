ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : ANNOUNCES - Form 8-K

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES

ESTIMATED THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS,

OCTOBER 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND, INCREASE IN STOCK REPURCHASE

PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION AND

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

October 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

Increased Stock Repurchase Program Authorization by 4.3 Million Sharesof Common Stock

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2022 of $11.42

Estimated GAAP net loss of $2.41 per share for the quarter ended September30, 2022, including an

estimated $2.66 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS andderivative instruments

Estimated (16.7)% total return on equity for the quarter

Estimated book value,net loss andtotal return onequity amounts arepreliminary, subjectto change,

and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of September 30, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected November 9, 2022

VeroBeach, Fla.,October 12,2022 -Orchid IslandCapital, Inc.(the "Company")(NYSE: ORC)announced todaythat the

Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthlycash dividend for the month of October 2022. The dividendof $0.16 per

share will be paid November 28, 2022 to holders of record of the Company'scommon stock on October 31, 2022, with an ex-

dividend date of October 28, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on November 9, 2022.

The Company intends to makeregular monthly cash distributionsto its holders of common stock.In order to qualify as areal

estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annuallyto its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of

its REITtaxable income,determined withoutregard tothe deductionfor dividendspaid andexcluding anynet capitalgain.

The Companywill be subjectto incometax on taxableincome that isnot distributedand to anexcise tax tothe extent thata

certain percentageof itstaxable incomeis notdistributed byspecified dates.The Companyhas notestablished aminimum

distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributionsto stockholders in the future.

As ofOctober 12,2022, theCompany had33,760,251 sharesof commonstock outstanding.As ofSeptember 30,2022, the

Company had 35,066,251shares of commonstock outstanding.As of June 30,2022, the Companyhad 35,250,239 sharesof

common stock outstanding,adjusted for theCompany's one-for-five reverse stock spliteffective August 30, 2022(the "Reverse

Stock Split").

Stock Repurchase Program

Today,the Boardapproved anincrease inthe numberof sharesof theCompany'scommon stockavailable inits previously

announcedstockrepurchaseprogram(the"RepurchaseProgram")foruptoanadditional4.3millionshares,bringingthe

remaining authorization underthe Repurchase Programto approximately 5.0 millionshares, representing approximately 15%

of the Company's currently outstandingshares of common stock.

As part of the Repurchase Program, shares may be purchased in open markettransactions, block purchases, through privately

negotiated transactions, orpursuant to any trading planthat may be adoptedin accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934,as amended (the "ExchangeAct"). Open market repurchaseswill be madein accordance with Exchange

Act Rule10b-18, whichsets certainrestrictions onthe method,timing, priceand volumeof openmarket stockrepurchases.

The timing,manner,price andamount ofany repurchaseswill bedetermined bythe Companyin itsdiscretionand willbe