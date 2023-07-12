ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES
ESTIMATED SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS,
JULY 2023 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND
JUNE 30, 2023 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS
●
July 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock
|●
|Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2023 of $11.16
|●
|Estimated GAAP net income of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, including an estimated $0.59 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments
|●
|Estimated 0.8% total return on equity for the quarter
|●
|Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm
●
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2023
●
Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 16, 2023
Vero Beach, Fla., July 12, 2023 - Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid August 29, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on July 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 16, 2023.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of July 12, 2023 and June 30, 2023 the Company had 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 39,085,756 shares of common stock outstanding.
Estimated June 30, 2023 Book Value Per Share
The Company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2023 was $11.16. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2023, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $490.1 million with 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments
The Company estimates it generated a net income per share of $0.25, which includes $0.59 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.48 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Total Return on Equity
The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.8%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.09 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.48 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.39 from March 31, 2023.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:
●
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
●
RMBS Assets by Agency
●
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
●
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
●
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Apr 23 -
|Jun-23
|Jun-23
Net
Weighted
CPR
CPR
|Weighted
|Average
|(1-Month)
|(3-Month)
|Modeled Interest
Current
Fair
% of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in July)
in July)
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS
15yr 4.0
|$
|383
|$
|371
|0.01
|%
|$
|96.93
|4.00
|%
|4.54
|%
|62
|117
|0.9
|%
|0.8
|%
|$
|6
|$
|(6
|)
15yr 5.0 TBA
|100,000
|99,352
|2.22
|%
|99.35
|5.00
|%
|5.67
|%
|9
|169
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|1,266
|(1,419
|)
15yr Total
|100,383
|99,723
|2.23
|%
|99.34
|5.00
|%
|5.66
|%
|9
|169
|0.9
|%
|0.8
|%
|1,272
|(1,425
|)
30yr 3.0
|2,474,334
|2,194,008
|49.05
|%
|88.67
|3.00
|%
|3.44
|%
|26
|330
|6.0
|%
|5.0
|%
|70,753
|(71,872
|)
30yr 3.5
|203,929
|189,423
|4.23
|%
|92.89
|3.50
|%
|4.03
|%
|40
|310
|7.0
|%
|8.0
|%
|5,284
|(5,332
|)
30yr 4.0
|580,703
|546,482
|12.22
|%
|94.11
|4.00
|%
|4.78
|%
|17
|341
|5.7
|%
|6.4
|%
|13,595
|(14,616
|)
30yr 4.5
|356,032
|342,890
|7.67
|%
|96.31
|4.50
|%
|5.45
|%
|12
|347
|6.8
|%
|7.2
|%
|6,470
|(7,402
|)
30yr 5.0
|573,059
|563,183
|12.59
|%
|98.28
|5.00
|%
|5.93
|%
|10
|349
|6.0
|%
|4.8
|%
|9,658
|(11,258
|)
30yr 5.5
|278,576
|279,818
|6.26
|%
|100.45
|5.50
|%
|6.43
|%
|3
|358
|0.6
|%
|0.0
|%
|4,049
|(4,838
|)
30yr 6.0
|236,617
|240,028
|5.37
|%
|101.44
|6.00
|%
|7.01
|%
|4
|354
|11.3
|%
|0.0
|%
|2,662
|(3,214
|)
30yr Total
|4,703,250
|4,355,832
|97.37
|%
|92.61
|3.80
|%
|4.44
|%
|20
|337
|6.0
|%
|5.5
|%
|112,471
|(118,532
|)
Total Pass Through RMBS
|4,803,633
|4,455,555
|99.60
|%
|92.75
|3.83
|%
|4.47
|%
|20
|333
|6.0
|%
|5.5
|%
|113,742
|(119,957
|)
Structured RMBS
IO 20yr 4.0
|9,678
|1,008
|0.02
|%
|10.41
|4.00
|%
|4.57
|%
|138
|95
|9.9
|%
|9.8
|%
|6
|(6
|)
IO 30yr 3.0
|3,076
|417
|0.01
|%
|13.55
|3.00
|%
|3.64
|%
|101
|248
|19.2
|%
|7.4
|%
|1
|(2
|)
IO 30yr 4.0
|86,365
|14,923
|0.33
|%
|17.28
|4.00
|%
|4.60
|%
|106
|245
|8.0
|%
|8.4
|%
|(327
|)
|230
IO 30yr 4.5
|3,708
|689
|0.02
|%
|18.58
|4.50
|%
|4.99
|%
|156
|190
|10.8
|%
|8.1
|%
|(6
|)
|3
IO 30yr 5.0
|2,020
|411
|0.01
|%
|20.36
|5.00
|%
|5.36
|%
|156
|192
|1.0
|%
|11.7
|%
|(8
|)
|5
IO Total
|104,847
|17,448
|0.39
|%
|16.64
|4.01
|%
|4.60
|%
|112
|228
|8.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|(335
|)
|230
IIO 30yr 4.0
|29,301
|321
|0.01
|%
|1.09
|0.00
|%
|4.40
|%
|69
|280
|0.4
|%
|1.4
|%
|82
|(71
|)
Total Structured RMBS
|134,148
|17,769
|0.40
|%
|13.25
|3.13
|%
|4.55
|%
|103
|240
|6.7
|%
|7.0
|%
|(253
|)
|159
Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|4,937,781
|$
|4,473,324
|100.00
|%
|3.81
|%
|4.47
|%
|22
|331
|6.1
|%
|5.6
|%
|$
|113,489
|$
|(119,798
|)
Average
Hedge
Modeled Interest
Notional
Period
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
|$
|(471,500
|)
Sep-23
|$
|(9,706
|)
|$
|9,484
10-Year Treasury Future(3)
|(285,000
|)
Sep-23
|(9,380
|)
|9,155
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
|(244,200
|)
Sep-23
|(11,679
|)
|11,136
Swaps
|(2,151,500
|)
Jul-29
|(53,567
|)
|51,602
TBA
|(350,000
|)
Aug-23
|(9,852
|)
|10,195
Swaptions
|(533,000
|)
Aug-24
|(4,936
|)
|8,791
Hedge Total
|$
|(4,035,200
|)
|$
|(99,120
|)
|$
|100,363
Rate Shock Grand Total
|$
|14,369
|$
|(19,435
|)
(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.09 at June 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $504.9 million.
(3)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.27 at June 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $319.9 million.
|(4)
|Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $118.44 at June 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $289.2 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of June 30, 2023
Fannie Mae
|$
|2,996,935
|67.0
|%
Freddie Mac
|1,476,389
|33.0
|%
Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|4,473,324
|100.0
|%
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of June 30, 2023
Non-Whole Pool Assets
|$
|148,076
|3.3
|%
Whole Pool Assets
|4,325,248
|96.7
|%
Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|4,473,324
|100.0
|%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of June 30, 2023
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|$
|337,627
|8.0
|%
|5.32
|%
|13
7/24/2023
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|336,720
|8.0
|%
|5.27
|%
|41
9/29/2023
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
|331,790
|7.9
|%
|5.26
|%
|19
7/27/2023
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|328,470
|7.8
|%
|5.28
|%
|15
7/28/2023
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|315,578
|7.5
|%
|5.19
|%
|15
7/17/2023
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|308,384
|7.3
|%
|5.24
|%
|28
7/31/2023
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|301,508
|7.2
|%
|5.24
|%
|78
12/22/2023
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|241,338
|5.7
|%
|5.22
|%
|17
7/17/2023
Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|229,138
|5.5
|%
|5.29
|%
|11
7/27/2023
ING Financial Markets LLC
|225,570
|5.4
|%
|5.24
|%
|27
7/27/2023
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|218,376
|5.2
|%
|5.30
|%
|13
7/13/2023
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|217,196
|5.2
|%
|5.25
|%
|17
7/17/2023
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|186,631
|4.4
|%
|5.26
|%
|15
8/25/2023
StoneX Financial Inc.
|174,967
|4.2
|%
|5.26
|%
|13
7/17/2023
Goldman, Sachs & Co
|122,836
|2.9
|%
|5.30
|%
|11
7/24/2023
South Street Securities, LLC
|117,859
|2.8
|%
|5.36
|%
|88
9/29/2023
Banco Santander SA
|113,119
|2.7
|%
|5.22
|%
|24
7/24/2023
Bank of Montreal
|74,325
|1.8
|%
|5.25
|%
|17
7/17/2023
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
|11,208
|0.3
|%
|5.30
|%
|20
7/20/2023
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
|9,077
|0.2
|%
|5.30
|%
|20
7/20/2023
Total Borrowings
|$
|4,201,717
|100.0
|%
|5.26
|%
|25
12/22/2023
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Orchid Island Capital Inc. published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 21:12:10 UTC.