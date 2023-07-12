ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES

ESTIMATED SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS,

JULY 2023 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND

JUNE 30, 2023 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

● July 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

● Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2023 of $11.16 ● Estimated GAAP net income of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, including an estimated $0.59 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments ● Estimated 0.8% total return on equity for the quarter ● Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm ● RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2023

● Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 16, 2023

Vero Beach, Fla., July 12, 2023 - Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid August 29, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on July 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 16, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of July 12, 2023 and June 30, 2023 the Company had 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 39,085,756 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated June 30, 2023 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2023 was $11.16. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2023, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $490.1 million with 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net income per share of $0.25, which includes $0.59 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.48 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 0.8%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.09 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.48 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.39 from March 31, 2023.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

● RMBS Valuation Characteristics

● RMBS Assets by Agency

● Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

● Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

● RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Apr 23 - Jun-23 Jun-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in July) in July) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 383 $ 371 0.01 % $ 96.93 4.00 % 4.54 % 62 117 0.9 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (6 ) 15yr 5.0 TBA 100,000 99,352 2.22 % 99.35 5.00 % 5.67 % 9 169 0.0 % 0.0 % 1,266 (1,419 ) 15yr Total 100,383 99,723 2.23 % 99.34 5.00 % 5.66 % 9 169 0.9 % 0.8 % 1,272 (1,425 ) 30yr 3.0 2,474,334 2,194,008 49.05 % 88.67 3.00 % 3.44 % 26 330 6.0 % 5.0 % 70,753 (71,872 ) 30yr 3.5 203,929 189,423 4.23 % 92.89 3.50 % 4.03 % 40 310 7.0 % 8.0 % 5,284 (5,332 ) 30yr 4.0 580,703 546,482 12.22 % 94.11 4.00 % 4.78 % 17 341 5.7 % 6.4 % 13,595 (14,616 ) 30yr 4.5 356,032 342,890 7.67 % 96.31 4.50 % 5.45 % 12 347 6.8 % 7.2 % 6,470 (7,402 ) 30yr 5.0 573,059 563,183 12.59 % 98.28 5.00 % 5.93 % 10 349 6.0 % 4.8 % 9,658 (11,258 ) 30yr 5.5 278,576 279,818 6.26 % 100.45 5.50 % 6.43 % 3 358 0.6 % 0.0 % 4,049 (4,838 ) 30yr 6.0 236,617 240,028 5.37 % 101.44 6.00 % 7.01 % 4 354 11.3 % 0.0 % 2,662 (3,214 ) 30yr Total 4,703,250 4,355,832 97.37 % 92.61 3.80 % 4.44 % 20 337 6.0 % 5.5 % 112,471 (118,532 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,803,633 4,455,555 99.60 % 92.75 3.83 % 4.47 % 20 333 6.0 % 5.5 % 113,742 (119,957 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 9,678 1,008 0.02 % 10.41 4.00 % 4.57 % 138 95 9.9 % 9.8 % 6 (6 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,076 417 0.01 % 13.55 3.00 % 3.64 % 101 248 19.2 % 7.4 % 1 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 86,365 14,923 0.33 % 17.28 4.00 % 4.60 % 106 245 8.0 % 8.4 % (327 ) 230 IO 30yr 4.5 3,708 689 0.02 % 18.58 4.50 % 4.99 % 156 190 10.8 % 8.1 % (6 ) 3 IO 30yr 5.0 2,020 411 0.01 % 20.36 5.00 % 5.36 % 156 192 1.0 % 11.7 % (8 ) 5 IO Total 104,847 17,448 0.39 % 16.64 4.01 % 4.60 % 112 228 8.4 % 8.6 % (335 ) 230 IIO 30yr 4.0 29,301 321 0.01 % 1.09 0.00 % 4.40 % 69 280 0.4 % 1.4 % 82 (71 ) Total Structured RMBS 134,148 17,769 0.40 % 13.25 3.13 % 4.55 % 103 240 6.7 % 7.0 % (253 ) 159 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,937,781 $ 4,473,324 100.00 % 3.81 % 4.47 % 22 331 6.1 % 5.6 % $ 113,489 $ (119,798 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (471,500 ) Sep-23 $ (9,706 ) $ 9,484 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (285,000 ) Sep-23 (9,380 ) 9,155 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (244,200 ) Sep-23 (11,679 ) 11,136 Swaps (2,151,500 ) Jul-29 (53,567 ) 51,602 TBA (350,000 ) Aug-23 (9,852 ) 10,195 Swaptions (533,000 ) Aug-24 (4,936 ) 8,791 Hedge Total $ (4,035,200 ) $ (99,120 ) $ 100,363 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 14,369 $ (19,435 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.09 at June 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $504.9 million.

(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.27 at June 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $319.9 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $118.44 at June 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $289.2 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,996,935 67.0 % Freddie Mac 1,476,389 33.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,473,324 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 148,076 3.3 % Whole Pool Assets 4,325,248 96.7 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,473,324 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of June 30, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 337,627 8.0 % 5.32 % 13 7/24/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 336,720 8.0 % 5.27 % 41 9/29/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 331,790 7.9 % 5.26 % 19 7/27/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 328,470 7.8 % 5.28 % 15 7/28/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 315,578 7.5 % 5.19 % 15 7/17/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 308,384 7.3 % 5.24 % 28 7/31/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 301,508 7.2 % 5.24 % 78 12/22/2023 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 241,338 5.7 % 5.22 % 17 7/17/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 229,138 5.5 % 5.29 % 11 7/27/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 225,570 5.4 % 5.24 % 27 7/27/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 218,376 5.2 % 5.30 % 13 7/13/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 217,196 5.2 % 5.25 % 17 7/17/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 186,631 4.4 % 5.26 % 15 8/25/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 174,967 4.2 % 5.26 % 13 7/17/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co 122,836 2.9 % 5.30 % 11 7/24/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 117,859 2.8 % 5.36 % 88 9/29/2023 Banco Santander SA 113,119 2.7 % 5.22 % 24 7/24/2023 Bank of Montreal 74,325 1.8 % 5.25 % 17 7/17/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 11,208 0.3 % 5.30 % 20 7/20/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 9,077 0.2 % 5.30 % 20 7/20/2023 Total Borrowings $ 4,201,717 100.0 % 5.26 % 25 12/22/2023

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400