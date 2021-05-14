ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : ANNOUNCES MAY 2021 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND APRIL 30, 2021 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS (Form 8-K)

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES

MAY 2021 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND

APRIL 30, 2021 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

·May 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock

·RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2021

·Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 15, 2021

Vero Beach, Fla., May 12, 2021 - Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the 'Board') declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid June 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company's common stock on May 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 15, 2021.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of May 12, 2021, the Company had 95,262,758 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

·RMBS Valuation Characteristics

·RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place