  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORC   US68571X3017

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

(ORC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-09-29 pm EDT
8.165 USD   -12.11%
01:06pOrchid Island Capital Alerts Stockholders to Dividend Payment Issue
BU
09/29ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13Orchid Island Capital Maintains Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share, Payable Oct. 27 to Shareholders As of Sept. 30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchid Island Capital Alerts Stockholders to Dividend Payment Issue

09/29/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) has become aware of an issue with stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2022 not receiving the full monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2022 of $0.16 per share that should have been paid on September 28, 2022. The Company fully funded this $0.16 per share dividend by making payment to its transfer agent prior to September 28, 2022. The Company understands that an inadvertent administrative error at DTC resulted in brokers not receiving the full amount of the dividend. The Company is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s dividends. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 -162 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,05x
Yield 2022 25,9%
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Cauley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Hunter Haas Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director & CIO
W. Coleman Bitting Independent Director
Ava L. Parker Independent Director
Frank P. Filipps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.-58.00%331
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-37.98%8 372
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-16.34%6 286
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-38.70%4 870
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-15.87%4 387
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-28.85%3 557