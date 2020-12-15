Orchid Island Capital : Announces December 2020 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
12/15/2020 | 04:13pm EST
December 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2020
Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 14, 2020
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid January 27, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on December 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on January 14, 2020.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of December 15, 2020, the Company had 72,604,539 shares of common stock outstanding. As of November 30, 2020, the Company had 70,117,699 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Nov 2020
Sep - Nov
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2020 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Dec)
in Dec)
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS
Post Reset ARM
$
728
$
751
0.02%
$
103.09
3.63%
4.09%
200
161
0.00%
44.80%
$
2
$
(2)
Fixed Rate CMO
133,802
142,898
3.66%
106.80
4.00%
4.40%
41
314
27.27%
22.79%
(141)
79
15yr 4.0
684
733
0.02%
107.18
4.00%
4.49%
31
124
21.98%
90.38%
7
(8)
15yr Total
684
733
0.02%
107.18
4.00%
4.49%
31
124
21.98%
90.38%
7
(8)
20yr 2.0
99,631
103,680
2.66%
104.06
2.00%
2.88%
2
238
2.11%
n/a
611
(1,210)
20yr 2.5
145,731
152,835
3.92%
104.88
2.50%
3.34%
5
235
9.78%
8.26%
246
(489)
20yr Total
245,362
256,515
6.57%
104.55
2.30%
3.15%
4
236
6.66%
8.26%
857
(1,699)
30yr 2.5
498,883
527,414
13.52%
105.72
2.50%
3.41%
2
355
2.78%
5.97%
3,937
(7,732)
30yr 3.0
747,464
819,236
21.00%
109.60
3.00%
3.49%
4
356
6.55%
27.44%
13,799
(17,444)
30yr 3.5
1,169,332
1,289,742
33.05%
110.30
3.50%
3.98%
12
344
15.11%
14.53%
10,913
(15,929)
30yr 4.0
186,724
210,858
5.40%
112.92
4.00%
4.51%
27
326
14.97%
25.95%
3,350
(3,772)
30yr 4.5
98,453
111,257
2.85%
113.00
4.50%
5.00%
18
339
21.61%
25.98%
829
(881)
30yr 5.0
27,576
31,294
0.80%
113.49
5.00%
5.63%
33
320
24.53%
36.46%
287
(278)
30yr Total
2,728,432
2,989,801
76.62%
109.58
3.27%
3.83%
9
348
10.83%
15.43%
33,115
(46,036)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,109,008
3,390,698
86.90%
109.06
3.22%
3.80%
10
337
11.21%
15.44%
33,840
(47,666)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
270,232
28,783
0.74%
10.65
4.00%
4.60%
78
267
40.82%
42.63%
(2,333)
4,021
Total Structured RMBS
270,232
28,783
0.74%
10.65
4.00%
4.60%
78
267
40.82%
42.63%
(2,333)
4,021
Long TBA Positions
FNCL 2.0 TBA
465,000
482,438
12.36%
103.75
2.00%
5,847
(9,432)
Total Long TBA
465,000
482,438
12.36%
103.75
2.00%
5,847
(9,432)
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,844,240
$
3,901,919
100.00%
3.13%
3.87%
16
332
13.58%
18.71%
$
37,354
$
(53,077)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(50,000)
Dec-2021
(313)
313
Swaps
(820,000)
Apr-2025
(9,053)
19,262
5-Year Treasury Futures
(69,000)
Mar-2021(2)
(2,177)
2,388
TBA
(328,000)
Nov-2020
(2,098)
3,442
Swaptions
(667,300)
May-2021
(3,864)
4,396
Hedge Total
$
(1,934,300)
$
(17,505)
$
29,801
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
19,849
$
(23,276)
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.03 at November 30, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of November 30, 2020
As of November 30, 2020
Fannie Mae
$
2,335,519
68.3%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
480,382
14.0%
Freddie Mac
1,083,962
31.7%
Whole Pool Assets
2,939,099
86.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,419,481
100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,419,481
100.0%
(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $482.4 million.