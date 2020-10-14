Orchid Island Capital : Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2020 Results, October 2020 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
10/14/2020 | 05:34pm EDT
October 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share
Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2020 of $5.44
Estimated GAAP net income of $0.42 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, including an estimated $0.09 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments
Estimated 7.9% total return on equity for the quarter
Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of September 30, 2020
Next Dividend Announcement Expected November 12, 2020
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid November 25, 2020 to holders of record on October 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of October 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on November 12, 2020.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of October 14, 2020, and September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2020, the Company had 66,220,664 shares outstanding.
Estimated September 30, 2020 Book Value Per Share
The Company’s estimated book value per share as of September 30, 2020 was $5.44. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At September 30, 2020, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $376.7 million with 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments
The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.42, which includes $0.09 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.19 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Total Return on Equity
The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 7.9%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.41 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.19 and an increase in book value per share of $0.22 from June 30, 2020.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Sep 2020
Jul - Sep
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2020 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value(1)
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Oct)
in Oct)
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Pass Through RMBS
Post Reset ARM
$
928
$
960
0.02%
$
103.49
3.64%
3.84%
194
167
0.00%
0.00%
$
4
$
(3)
Fixed Rate CMO
141,260
151,111
3.84%
106.97
4.00%
4.40%
39
316
28.88%
22.56%
(141)
91
15yr 4.0
1,217
1,319
0.03%
108.36
4.00%
4.49%
29
137
99.88%
89.58%
13
(12)
15yr Total
1,217
1,319
0.03%
108.36
4.00%
4.49%
29
137
99.88%
89.58%
13
(12)
20yr 2.5
148,522
155,962
3.97%
105.01
2.50%
3.34%
3
237
6.51%
3.76%
370
(674)
20yr Total
148,522
155,962
3.97%
105.01
2.50%
3.34%
3
237
6.51%
3.76%
370
(674)
30yr 2.5
249,737
263,182
6.69%
105.38
2.50%
3.36%
2
358
7.94%
n/a
1,769
(3,371)
30yr 3.0
281,234
303,919
7.73%
108.07
3.00%
3.71%
7
352
12.88%
10.31%
3,487
(4,583)
30yr 3.5
1,466,583
1,619,320
41.18%
110.41
3.50%
3.99%
10
346
13.44%
12.14%
14,781
(20,480)
30yr 4.0
462,535
520,169
13.23%
112.46
4.00%
4.52%
19
336
21.43%
16.04%
6,207
(7,260)
30yr 4.5
285,023
323,387
8.22%
113.46
4.50%
5.01%
16
341
20.54%
20.06%
2,659
(2,966)
30yr 5.0
149,517
170,242
4.33%
113.86
5.00%
5.56%
27
328
27.98%
24.27%
1,774
(1,850)
30yr Total
2,894,629
3,200,219
81.39%
110.56
3.62%
4.17%
12
345
15.74%
14.48%
30,677
(40,510)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,186,556
3,509,571
89.25%
110.14
3.59%
4.15%
13
338
15.93%
14.34%
30,923
(41,108)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
300,143
30,796
0.78%
10.26
4.00%
4.60%
76
270
41.23%
40.44%
(2,467)
4,335
Total Structured RMBS
300,143
30,796
0.78%
10.26
4.00%
4.60%
76
270
41.23%
40.44%
(2,467)
4,335
Long TBA Positions
FNCI 2.0 TBA
175,000
181,918
4.63%
103.95
2.00%
1,535
(1,985)
FNCL 2.5 TBA
200,000
209,813
5.34%
104.91
2.50%
1,716
(2,898)
Total Long TBA
375,000
391,731
9.96%
104.46
2.27%
3,251
(4,883)
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,861,699
$
3,932,098
100.00%
3.49%
4.18%
18
332
18.17%
16.99%
$
31,707
$
(41,656)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(50,000)
Dec-2021
(313)
313
Swaps
(820,000)
Apr-2025
(9,805)
19,593
5-Year Treasury Futures
(69,000)
Dec-2020(3)
(1,913)
2,524
Swaptions
(667,300)
May-2021
(2,563)
4,462
Hedge Total
$
(1,606,300)
$
(14,594)
$
26,892
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
17,113
$
(14,764)
(1)
mounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $113.5 million purchased in September 2020, which settle in October 2020.
(2)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(3)
Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.03 at September 30, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)(2)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)(2)
Portfolio
As of September 30, 2020
As of September 30, 2020
Fannie Mae
$
2,151,928
60.8%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
687,363
19.4%
Freddie Mac
1,388,439
39.2%
Whole Pool Assets
2,853,004
80.6%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,540,367
100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,540,367
100.0%
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $113.5 million purchased in September 2020, which settle in October 2020.
(2)
Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $391.7 million.