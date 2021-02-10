Orchid Island Capital : Announces February 2021 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
02/10/2021 | 05:06pm EST
February 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2021
Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 17, 2021
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid March 29, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of February 25, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 17, 2021.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of February 10, 2021 and January 31, 2021, the Company had 85,121,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Jan 2021
Nov - Jan
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2021 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value(1)
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Feb)
in Feb)
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Pass Through RMBS
Fixed Rate CMO
$
72,203
$
76,982
1.73%
$
106.62
4.00%
4.40%
41
313
28.80%
32.06%
$
(201)
$
(346)
15yr 2.5
239,845
257,515
5.78%
107.37
2.50%
2.87%
1
176
2.83%
n/a
3,026
(4,597)
15yr 4.0
647
697
0.02%
107.67
4.00%
4.50%
33
122
23.80%
22.91%
5
(9)
15yr Total
240,492
258,212
5.79%
107.37
2.50%
2.88%
2
176
2.88%
22.91%
3,031
(4,606)
20yr 2.0
397,839
413,008
9.26%
103.81
2.00%
2.86%
2
238
2.63%
2.73%
3,109
(6,803)
20yr Total
397,839
413,008
9.26%
103.81
2.00%
2.86%
2
238
2.63%
2.73%
3,109
(6,803)
30yr 2.5
1,236,221
1,315,433
29.50%
106.41
2.50%
3.31%
3
355
2.58%
4.36%
13,390
(26,285)
30yr 3.0
809,658
891,249
19.99%
110.08
3.00%
3.48%
5
354
6.41%
6.90%
14,818
(21,213)
30yr 3.5
617,482
683,643
15.33%
110.71
3.50%
4.00%
14
340
16.22%
18.60%
5,280
(11,056)
30yr 4.0
180,120
203,249
4.56%
112.84
4.00%
4.51%
29
324
21.94%
19.18%
2,929
(4,179)
30yr 4.5
93,291
105,442
2.37%
113.02
4.50%
5.00%
20
336
26.50%
25.98%
588
(1,301)
30yr Total
2,936,772
3,199,016
71.75%
108.93
3.00%
3.63%
8
349
8.45%
11.64%
37,005
(64,034)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,647,306
3,947,218
88.53%
108.22
2.88%
3.51%
8
325
7.92%
11.91%
42,944
(75,789)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
249,787
29,573
0.66%
11.84
3.98%
4.57%
79
267
38.55%
42.56%
(3,926)
3,629
Total Structured RMBS
249,787
29,573
0.66%
11.84
3.98%
4.57%
79
267
38.55%
42.56%
(3,926)
3,629
Long TBA Positions
FNCL 2.0 TBA
365,000
376,349
8.44%
103.11
2.00%
4,983
(8,295)
FNCL 2.5 TBA
100,000
105,234
2.36%
105.23
2.50%
636
(1,700)
Total Long TBA
465,000
481,583
10.80%
103.57
2.11%
5,619
(9,995)
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,362,093
$
4,458,374
100.00%
2.86%
3.58%
12
321
9.90%
14.87%
$
44,637
$
(82,155)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(50,000)
Dec-2021
$
(250)
$
250
Swaps
(855,000)
Apr-2026
(10,103)
22,356
5-Year Treasury Futures
(69,000)
Mar-2021(3)
(2,217)
2,340
TBA
(528,000)
Feb-2021
(2,478)
6,912
Swaptions
(733,450)
Feb-2022
(5,848)
6,329
Hedge Total
$
(2,235,450)
$
(20,896)
$
38,187
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
23,741
$
(43,968)
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $46.7 million purchased in January 2021, which settle in February 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $80.5 million sold in January 2021, which settle in February 2021.
(2)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(3)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.88 at January 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $86.9 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)(2)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)(2)
Portfolio
As of January 31, 2021
As of January 31, 2021
Fannie Mae
$
3,087,564
77.6%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
569,507
14.3%
Freddie Mac
889,228
22.4%
Whole Pool Assets
3,407,285
85.7%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,976,792
100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,976,792
100.0%
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $46.7 million purchased in January 2021, which settle in February 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $80.5 million sold in January 2021, which settle in February 2021.
(2)
Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $481.6 million.
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of January 31, 2021
Borrowings(1)
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
$
411,276
10.8%
0.21%
44
4/19/2021
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
395,393
10.3%
0.23%
49
7/26/2021
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
382,267
10.0%
0.24%
56
7/21/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
334,442
8.7%
0.21%
76
4/26/2021
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
269,629
7.0%
0.20%
21
4/26/2021
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
236,033
6.1%
0.21%
18
4/22/2021
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
230,058
6.0%
0.20%
22
4/19/2021
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
213,413
5.6%
0.20%
11
2/11/2021
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
211,464
5.5%
0.20%
35
4/19/2021
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
162,935
4.2%
0.20%
94
7/26/2021
Barclays Capital Inc.
156,684
4.1%
0.21%
12
2/12/2021
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
149,500
3.9%
0.21%
11
3/2/2021
ING Financial Markets LLC
123,519
3.2%
0.21%
73
4/14/2021
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
104,121
2.7%
0.20%
12
2/12/2021
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
101,630
2.6%
0.23%
16
3/4/2021
South Street Securities, LLC
79,298
2.1%
0.28%
71
5/13/2021
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
77,823
2.0%
0.22%
16
2/16/2021
Bank of Montreal
65,845
1.7%
0.22%
11
2/11/2021
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
51,189
1.3%
0.23%
5
2/5/2021
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
51,028
1.3%
0.25%
11
2/11/2021
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
34,319
0.9%
0.20%
83
4/26/2021
Total Borrowings
$
3,841,866
100.0%
0.21%
7/26/2021
(1)
In January 2021, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $80.5 million, which settle in February 2021 that collateralize approximately $83.0 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above. In January 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $46.7 million, which settle in February 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.