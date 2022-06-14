Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2022 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
06/14/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2022
Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 13, 2022
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid July 27, 2022, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 13, 2022.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of June 14, 2022, May 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had 177,117,186 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Pass Through RMBS
15yr 2.5
$
419
$
432
0.01%
$
103.01
4.00%
4.54%
49
131
0.8%
0.8%
$
7
$
(7)
15yr TBA
175,000
175,697
4.17%
100.40
3.50%
2,950
(3,310)
15yr Total
175,419
176,129
4.18%
100.40
3.50%
4.54%
49
131
0.8%
0.8%
2,957
(3,317)
30yr 3.0
3,500,185
3,363,833
79.75%
96.10
3.00%
3.47%
14
344
8.1%
7.5%
106,826
(112,329)
30yr 3.5
230,994
230,669
5.47%
99.86
3.50%
4.03%
27
325
14.2%
14.1%
6,331
(6,645)
30yr 4.0
270,277
272,437
6.46%
100.80
4.00%
4.71%
12
347
7.8%
26.8%
5,928
(6,852)
30yr Total
4,001,456
3,866,939
91.67%
96.64
3.10%
3.58%
14
343
8.5%
8.4%
119,085
(125,826)
Total Pass Through RMBS
4,176,875
4,043,068
95.85%
96.80
3.11%
3.62%
16
334
8.5%
8.4%
122,042
(129,143)
Structured RMBS
IO 20yr 3.0
335,999
40,141
0.95%
11.95
3.00%
3.69%
71
162
12.3%
16.4%
(595)
299
IO 20yr 4.0
12,205
1,485
0.04%
12.17
4.00%
4.57%
125
108
13.8%
16.0%
-
(2)
IO 30yr 3.0
42,190
6,859
0.16%
16.26
3.00%
3.69%
35
318
10.4%
13.7%
(249)
181
IO 30yr 3.5
510,044
97,678
2.32%
19.15
3.50%
4.01%
54
297
11.5%
14.1%
(2,522)
1,738
IO 30yr 4.0
151,311
26,628
0.63%
17.60
4.00%
4.55%
73
278
18.2%
21.3%
(1,071)
890
IO 30yr 4.5
4,261
761
0.02%
17.86
4.50%
4.99%
143
204
14.6%
18.6%
(22)
17
IO 30yr 5.0
2,367
427
0.01%
18.03
5.00%
5.36%
143
204
4.8%
18.5%
(15)
12
IO Total
1,058,377
173,979
4.12%
16.44
3.41%
3.99%
63
250
12.7%
15.9%
(4,474)
3,135
IIO 30yr 4.0
35,321
1,162
0.03%
3.29
3.40%
4.40%
57
294
0.6%
9.6%
217
(230)
Total Structured RMBS
1,093,698
175,141
4.15%
16.01
3.41%
4.00%
62
251
12.3%
15.7%
(4,257)
2,905
Total Mortgage Assets
$
5,270,573
$
4,218,209
100.00%
3.17%
3.70%
25
317
9.3%
10.0%
$
117,785
$
(126,238)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
$
(1,194,000)
Sep-2022
$
(27,336)
$
26,775
10-Year Treasury Ultra(3)
(270,000)
Sep-2022
(15,009)
14,116
TBA
(1,400,000)
Jul-2028
(38,357)
37,016
Swaps
(175,000)
Jul-2022
(5,868)
6,055
Swaptions
(777,800)
Mar-2023
(12,242)
11,918
Hedge Total
$
(3,816,800)
$
(98,812)
$
95,880
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
18,973
$
(30,358)
(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.95 at May 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,348.6 million.
(3)
Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $128.48 at May 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $346.9 million.