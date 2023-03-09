Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2023 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
03/09/2023 | 04:17pm EST
March 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2023
Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 12, 2023
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid April 26, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 12, 2023.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of March 9, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the Company had 39,081,942 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Feb-23
Dec 22 -
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
Feb-23 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Mar)
in Mar)
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Fixed Rate RMBS
15yr 4.0
$
394
$
386
0.01
%
$
98.02
4.00
%
4.54
%
58
121
0.8
%
0.8
%
$
6
$
(7
)
15yr Total
394
386
0.01
%
98.02
4.00
%
4.54
%
58
121
0.8
%
0.8
%
6
(7
)
30yr 3.0
2,527,226
2,242,008
56.79
%
88.71
3.00
%
3.44
%
22
334
2.6
%
3.5
%
72,001
(73,362
)
30yr 3.5
211,154
196,115
4.97
%
92.88
3.50
%
4.03
%
36
315
7.1
%
7.4
%
5,403
(5,480
)
30yr 4.0
472,593
445,415
11.28
%
94.25
4.00
%
4.76
%
14
344
1.5
%
4.3
%
11,258
(12,059
)
30yr 4.5
486,567
466,639
11.82
%
95.90
4.38
%
5.30
%
9
351
4.5
%
4.8
%
9,613
(10,763
)
30yr 5.0
586,178
577,962
14.64
%
98.60
5.00
%
5.93
%
6
354
5.0
%
5.4
%
10,126
(11,751
)
30yr Total
4,283,718
3,928,139
99.50
%
91.70
3.56
%
4.17
%
18
339
3.3
%
4.1
%
108,402
(113,414
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
4,284,112
3,928,525
99.51
%
91.70
3.56
%
4.17
%
18
339
3.3
%
4.1
%
108,408
(113,421
)
Structured RMBS
IO 20yr 4.0
10,395
1,160
0.03
%
11.16
4.00
%
4.57
%
134
99
8.8
%
9.7
%
5
(6
)
IO 30yr 3.0
3,117
377
0.01
%
12.11
3.00
%
3.64
%
97
252
0.6
%
9.7
%
-
(2
)
IO 30yr 4.0
89,901
16,459
0.42
%
18.31
4.00
%
4.60
%
102
249
6.0
%
5.2
%
(434
)
317
IO 30yr 4.5
3,855
721
0.02
%
18.70
4.50
%
4.99
%
152
194
6.8
%
6.2
%
(9
)
5
IO 30yr 5.0
2,166
428
0.01
%
19.78
5.00
%
5.36
%
152
196
13.0
%
6.5
%
(9
)
6
IO Total
109,434
19,145
0.48
%
17.49
4.01
%
4.60
%
108
232
6.2
%
5.9
%
(446
)
320
IIO 30yr 4.0
30,691
316
0.01
%
1.03
0.00
%
4.40
%
65
284
3.8
%
4.4
%
83
(70
)
Total Structured RMBS
140,125
19,461
0.49
%
13.89
3.13
%
4.55
%
99
243
5.7
%
5.5
%
(364
)
250
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,424,237
$
3,947,986
100.00
%
3.55
%
4.18
%
21
336
3.3
%
4.2
%
$
108,045
$
(113,171
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
$
(926,500
)
Jun-23
$
(19,309
)
$
18,873
10-Year Treasury Ultra(3)
(54,200
)
Jun-23
(2,515
)
2,396
Swaps
(1,674,000
)
Apr-29
(41,165
)
39,651
TBA
(875,000
)
Apr-23
(23,837
)
25,040
Swaptions
(533,000
)
Apr-24
(6,450
)
7,308
Hedge Total
$
(4,062,700
)
$
(93,276
)
$
93,268
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
14,769
$
(19,903
)
(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.05 at February 28, 2023. The market value of the short position was $991.8 million.
(3)
Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.19 at February 28, 2023. The market value of the short position was $63.5 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of February 28, 2023
Fannie Mae
$
2,596,456
65.8
%
Freddie Mac
1,351,530
34.2
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,947,986
100.0
%
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of February 28, 2023
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
154,105
3.9
%
Whole Pool Assets
3,793,881
96.1
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,947,986
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of February 28, 2023
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
$
382,463
(1)
10.0
%
4.68%
66
8/14/2023
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
354,849
9.2
%
4.74%
29
4/11/2023
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
338,296
8.8
%
4.68%
11
4/28/2023
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
327,576
8.5
%
4.69%
19
4/13/2023
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
255,292
6.7
%
4.76%
48
4/17/2023
Marex Capital Markets Inc.
239,483
6.2
%
4.70%
27
4/28/2023
ING Financial Markets LLC
238,746
6.2
%
4.70%
23
3/23/2023
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
229,463
6.0
%
4.62%
13
3/13/2023
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
228,950
6.0
%
4.70%
7
3/13/2023
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
215,594
5.6
%
4.67%
17
3/20/2023
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
192,293
5.0
%
4.69%
8
3/24/2023
StoneX Financial Inc.
182,084
4.7
%
4.81%
56
5/10/2023
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
176,277
4.6
%
4.76%
38
5/1/2023
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
125,126
3.3
%
4.69%
16
3/23/2023
Santander Bank, N.A.
118,614
3.1
%
4.84%
54
4/27/2023
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
94,663
2.5
%
4.70%
13
3/13/2023
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
80,056
2.1
%
4.68%
21
3/21/2023
South Street Securities, LLC
37,180
1.0
%
4.70%
17
3/17/2023
Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC
18,481
0.5
%
4.72%
9
3/9/2023
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
2,778
0.1
%
4.72%
9
3/9/2023
Total Borrowings
$
3,838,264
100.0
%
4.71%
28
8/14/2023
(1)
Included in this balance is $202.9 million of floating rate repurchase agreements priced at overnight SOFR + 15 basis points.