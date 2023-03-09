Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2023 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid April 26, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 12, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 9, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the Company had 39,081,942 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Feb-23 Dec 22 - Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR Feb-23 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Mar) in Mar) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 394 $ 386 0.01 % $ 98.02 4.00 % 4.54 % 58 121 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (7 ) 15yr Total 394 386 0.01 % 98.02 4.00 % 4.54 % 58 121 0.8 % 0.8 % 6 (7 ) 30yr 3.0 2,527,226 2,242,008 56.79 % 88.71 3.00 % 3.44 % 22 334 2.6 % 3.5 % 72,001 (73,362 ) 30yr 3.5 211,154 196,115 4.97 % 92.88 3.50 % 4.03 % 36 315 7.1 % 7.4 % 5,403 (5,480 ) 30yr 4.0 472,593 445,415 11.28 % 94.25 4.00 % 4.76 % 14 344 1.5 % 4.3 % 11,258 (12,059 ) 30yr 4.5 486,567 466,639 11.82 % 95.90 4.38 % 5.30 % 9 351 4.5 % 4.8 % 9,613 (10,763 ) 30yr 5.0 586,178 577,962 14.64 % 98.60 5.00 % 5.93 % 6 354 5.0 % 5.4 % 10,126 (11,751 ) 30yr Total 4,283,718 3,928,139 99.50 % 91.70 3.56 % 4.17 % 18 339 3.3 % 4.1 % 108,402 (113,414 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,284,112 3,928,525 99.51 % 91.70 3.56 % 4.17 % 18 339 3.3 % 4.1 % 108,408 (113,421 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 10,395 1,160 0.03 % 11.16 4.00 % 4.57 % 134 99 8.8 % 9.7 % 5 (6 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,117 377 0.01 % 12.11 3.00 % 3.64 % 97 252 0.6 % 9.7 % - (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 89,901 16,459 0.42 % 18.31 4.00 % 4.60 % 102 249 6.0 % 5.2 % (434 ) 317 IO 30yr 4.5 3,855 721 0.02 % 18.70 4.50 % 4.99 % 152 194 6.8 % 6.2 % (9 ) 5 IO 30yr 5.0 2,166 428 0.01 % 19.78 5.00 % 5.36 % 152 196 13.0 % 6.5 % (9 ) 6 IO Total 109,434 19,145 0.48 % 17.49 4.01 % 4.60 % 108 232 6.2 % 5.9 % (446 ) 320 IIO 30yr 4.0 30,691 316 0.01 % 1.03 0.00 % 4.40 % 65 284 3.8 % 4.4 % 83 (70 ) Total Structured RMBS 140,125 19,461 0.49 % 13.89 3.13 % 4.55 % 99 243 5.7 % 5.5 % (364 ) 250 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,424,237 $ 3,947,986 100.00 % 3.55 % 4.18 % 21 336 3.3 % 4.2 % $ 108,045 $ (113,171 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (926,500 ) Jun-23 $ (19,309 ) $ 18,873 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (54,200 ) Jun-23 (2,515 ) 2,396 Swaps (1,674,000 ) Apr-29 (41,165 ) 39,651 TBA (875,000 ) Apr-23 (23,837 ) 25,040 Swaptions (533,000 ) Apr-24 (6,450 ) 7,308 Hedge Total $ (4,062,700 ) $ (93,276 ) $ 93,268 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 14,769 $ (19,903 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.05 at February 28, 2023. The market value of the short position was $991.8 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.19 at February 28, 2023. The market value of the short position was $63.5 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of February 28, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,596,456 65.8 % Freddie Mac 1,351,530 34.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,947,986 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of February 28, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 154,105 3.9 % Whole Pool Assets 3,793,881 96.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,947,986 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of February 28, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 382,463 (1) 10.0 % 4.68% 66 8/14/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 354,849 9.2 % 4.74% 29 4/11/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 338,296 8.8 % 4.68% 11 4/28/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 327,576 8.5 % 4.69% 19 4/13/2023 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 255,292 6.7 % 4.76% 48 4/17/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 239,483 6.2 % 4.70% 27 4/28/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 238,746 6.2 % 4.70% 23 3/23/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 229,463 6.0 % 4.62% 13 3/13/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 228,950 6.0 % 4.70% 7 3/13/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 215,594 5.6 % 4.67% 17 3/20/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 192,293 5.0 % 4.69% 8 3/24/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 182,084 4.7 % 4.81% 56 5/10/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 176,277 4.6 % 4.76% 38 5/1/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 125,126 3.3 % 4.69% 16 3/23/2023 Santander Bank, N.A. 118,614 3.1 % 4.84% 54 4/27/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 94,663 2.5 % 4.70% 13 3/13/2023 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 80,056 2.1 % 4.68% 21 3/21/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 37,180 1.0 % 4.70% 17 3/17/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 18,481 0.5 % 4.72% 9 3/9/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 2,778 0.1 % 4.72% 9 3/9/2023 Total Borrowings $ 3,838,264 100.0 % 4.71% 28 8/14/2023

(1) Included in this balance is $202.9 million of floating rate repurchase agreements priced at overnight SOFR + 15 basis points.

