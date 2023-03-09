Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORC   US68571X3017

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

(ORC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
10.47 USD   -3.32%
04:27pOrchid Island Capital, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pOrchid Island Capital Announces March 2023 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
BU
03/07Orchid Island Capital, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2023 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

03/09/2023 | 04:17pm EST
  • March 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2023
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 12, 2023

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid April 26, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 12, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 9, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the Company had 39,081,942 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized

 

 

Realized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feb-23

 

 

Dec 22 -

 

 

Modeled

 

 

Modeled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

 

 

CPR

 

 

Feb-23 CPR

 

 

Interest

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

 

(1-Month)

 

 

(3-Month)

 

 

Rate

 

 

Rate

 

 

 

Current

 

 

Fair

 

 

of

 

 

Current

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maturity

 

 

(Reported

 

 

(Reported

 

 

Sensitivity

 

 

Sensitivity

 

Type

 

Face

 

 

Value

 

 

Portfolio

 

 

Price

 

 

Coupon

 

 

GWAC

 

 

Age

 

 

(Months)

 

 

in Mar)

 

 

in Mar)

 

 

(-50 BPS)(1)

 

 

(+50 BPS)(1)

 

Fixed Rate RMBS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15yr 4.0

 

$

394

 

 

$

386

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

$

98.02

 

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

4.54

%

 

 

58

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

$

6

 

 

$

(7

)

15yr Total

 

 

394

 

 

 

386

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

98.02

 

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

4.54

%

 

 

58

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

6

 

 

 

(7

)

30yr 3.0

 

 

2,527,226

 

 

 

2,242,008

 

 

 

56.79

%

 

 

88.71

 

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

22

 

 

 

334

 

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

72,001

 

 

 

(73,362

)

30yr 3.5

 

 

211,154

 

 

 

196,115

 

 

 

4.97

%

 

 

92.88

 

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

4.03

%

 

 

36

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

5,403

 

 

 

(5,480

)

30yr 4.0

 

 

472,593

 

 

 

445,415

 

 

 

11.28

%

 

 

94.25

 

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

4.76

%

 

 

14

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

11,258

 

 

 

(12,059

)

30yr 4.5

 

 

486,567

 

 

 

466,639

 

 

 

11.82

%

 

 

95.90

 

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

5.30

%

 

 

9

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

9,613

 

 

 

(10,763

)

30yr 5.0

 

 

586,178

 

 

 

577,962

 

 

 

14.64

%

 

 

98.60

 

 

 

5.00

%

 

 

5.93

%

 

 

6

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

10,126

 

 

 

(11,751

)

30yr Total

 

 

4,283,718

 

 

 

3,928,139

 

 

 

99.50

%

 

 

91.70

 

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

4.17

%

 

 

18

 

 

 

339

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

108,402

 

 

 

(113,414

)

Total Pass Through RMBS

 

 

4,284,112

 

 

 

3,928,525

 

 

 

99.51

%

 

 

91.70

 

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

4.17

%

 

 

18

 

 

 

339

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

108,408

 

 

 

(113,421

)

Structured RMBS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IO 20yr 4.0

 

 

10,395

 

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

11.16

 

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

4.57

%

 

 

134

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

5

 

 

 

(6

)

IO 30yr 3.0

 

 

3,117

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

12.11

 

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

97

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2

)

IO 30yr 4.0

 

 

89,901

 

 

 

16,459

 

 

 

0.42

%

 

 

18.31

 

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

4.60

%

 

 

102

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

(434

)

 

 

317

 

IO 30yr 4.5

 

 

3,855

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

18.70

 

 

 

4.50

%

 

 

4.99

%

 

 

152

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

6.8

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

(9

)

 

 

5

 

IO 30yr 5.0

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

428

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

19.78

 

 

 

5.00

%

 

 

5.36

%

 

 

152

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

(9

)

 

 

6

 

IO Total

 

 

109,434

 

 

 

19,145

 

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

17.49

 

 

 

4.01

%

 

 

4.60

%

 

 

108

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

(446

)

 

 

320

 

IIO 30yr 4.0

 

 

30,691

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

1.03

 

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

4.40

%

 

 

65

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

83

 

 

 

(70

)

Total Structured RMBS

 

 

140,125

 

 

 

19,461

 

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

13.89

 

 

 

3.13

%

 

 

4.55

%

 

 

99

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

(364

)

 

 

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Mortgage Assets

 

$

4,424,237

 

 

$

3,947,986

 

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.55

%

 

 

4.18

%

 

 

21

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

$

108,045

 

 

$

(113,171

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

Average

 

Hedge

 

Rate

 

 

Rate

 

 

 

Notional

 

Period

 

Sensitivity

 

 

Sensitivity

 

Hedge

 

Balance

 

End

 

(-50 BPS)(1)

 

 

(+50 BPS)(1)

 

5-Year Treasury Future(2)

 

$

(926,500

)

Jun-23

 

$

(19,309

)

 

$

18,873

 

10-Year Treasury Ultra(3)

 

 

(54,200

)

Jun-23

 

 

(2,515

)

 

 

2,396

 

Swaps

 

 

(1,674,000

)

Apr-29

 

 

(41,165

)

 

 

39,651

 

TBA

 

 

(875,000

)

Apr-23

 

 

(23,837

)

 

 

25,040

 

Swaptions

 

 

(533,000

)

Apr-24

 

 

(6,450

)

 

 

7,308

 

Hedge Total

 

$

(4,062,700

)

 

 

$

(93,276

)

 

$

93,268

 

Rate Shock Grand Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,769

 

 

$

(19,903

)

(1)

Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)

Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.05 at February 28, 2023. The market value of the short position was $991.8 million.

(3)

Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.19 at February 28, 2023. The market value of the short position was $63.5 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

Fair

 

 

of

 

Asset Category

 

Value

 

 

Portfolio

 

As of February 28, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fannie Mae

 

$

2,596,456

 

 

 

65.8

%

Freddie Mac

 

 

1,351,530

 

 

 

34.2

%

Total Mortgage Assets

 

$

3,947,986

 

 

 

100.0

%

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

Fair

 

 

of

 

Asset Category

 

Value

 

 

Portfolio

 

As of February 28, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Whole Pool Assets

 

$

154,105

 

 

 

3.9

%

Whole Pool Assets

 

 

3,793,881

 

 

 

96.1

%

Total Mortgage Assets

 

$

3,947,986

 

 

 

100.0

%

Borrowings By Counterparty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted

 

 

Weighted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

Average

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

Total

 

 

Repo

 

 

Maturity

 

Longest

As of February 28, 2023

 

Borrowings

 

 

Debt

 

 

Rate

 

 

in Days

 

Maturity

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

 

$

382,463

 

(1)

 

10.0

%

 

 

4.68%

 

 

66

 

8/14/2023

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

 

 

354,849

 

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

4.74%

 

 

29

 

4/11/2023

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

 

 

338,296

 

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

4.68%

 

 

11

 

4/28/2023

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

 

 

327,576

 

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

4.69%

 

 

19

 

4/13/2023

Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.

 

 

255,292

 

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

4.76%

 

 

48

 

4/17/2023

Marex Capital Markets Inc.

 

 

239,483

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

4.70%

 

 

27

 

4/28/2023

ING Financial Markets LLC

 

 

238,746

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

4.70%

 

 

23

 

3/23/2023

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

 

 

229,463

 

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

4.62%

 

 

13

 

3/13/2023

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

 

 

228,950

 

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

4.70%

 

 

7

 

3/13/2023

ASL Capital Markets Inc.

 

 

215,594

 

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

4.67%

 

 

17

 

3/20/2023

Citigroup Global Markets Inc

 

 

192,293

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

4.69%

 

 

8

 

3/24/2023

StoneX Financial Inc.

 

 

182,084

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

4.81%

 

 

56

 

5/10/2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

 

 

176,277

 

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

4.76%

 

 

38

 

5/1/2023

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

 

 

125,126

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

 

4.69%

 

 

16

 

3/23/2023

Santander Bank, N.A.

 

 

118,614

 

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

4.84%

 

 

54

 

4/27/2023

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

 

 

94,663

 

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

4.70%

 

 

13

 

3/13/2023

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

 

 

80,056

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

4.68%

 

 

21

 

3/21/2023

South Street Securities, LLC

 

 

37,180

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

4.70%

 

 

17

 

3/17/2023

Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC

 

 

18,481

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

4.72%

 

 

9

 

3/9/2023

Lucid Prime Fund, LLC

 

 

2,778

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

4.72%

 

 

9

 

3/9/2023

Total Borrowings

 

$

3,838,264

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

4.71%

 

 

28

 

8/14/2023

(1)

Included in this balance is $202.9 million of floating rate repurchase agreements priced at overnight SOFR + 15 basis points.

 


