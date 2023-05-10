Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2023 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid June 28, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 14, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of May 10, 2023 and April 30, 2023, the Company had 39,134,901 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 39,085,756 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Feb 23 - Apr-23 Apr-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in May) in May) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 388 $ 383 0.01 % $ 98.56 4.00 % 4.54 % 60 119 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (6 ) 15yr Total 388 383 0.01 % 98.56 4.00 % 4.54 % 60 119 0.8 % 0.8 % 6 (6 ) 30yr 3.0 2,502,568 2,258,747 56.92 % 90.26 3.00 % 3.44 % 24 332 3.2 % 3.5 % 72,933 (74,550 ) 30yr 3.5 207,700 196,348 4.95 % 94.53 3.50 % 4.03 % 38 312 9.1 % 8.0 % 5,461 (5,533 ) 30yr 4.0 589,382 564,121 14.21 % 95.71 4.00 % 4.78 % 15 343 3.8 % 3.3 % 13,837 (15,048 ) 30yr 4.5 361,452 353,656 8.91 % 97.84 4.50 % 5.45 % 10 349 9.4 % 6.3 % 6,405 (7,472 ) 30yr 5.0 578,426 575,912 14.51 % 99.57 5.00 % 5.93 % 8 352 4.6 % 5.9 % 9,460 (11,269 ) 30yr Total 4,239,528 3,948,784 99.50 % 93.14 3.56 % 4.16 % 20 337 4.3 % 4.2 % 108,095 (113,872 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,239,916 3,949,167 99.51 % 93.14 3.56 % 4.16 % 20 337 4.3 % 4.2 % 108,101 (113,879 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 10,015 1,106 0.03 % 11.04 4.00 % 4.57 % 136 97 9.1 % 10.1 % 6 (6 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,097 381 0.01 % 12.31 3.00 % 3.64 % 99 250 1.0 % 0.8 % 1 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 88,351 16,315 0.41 % 18.47 4.00 % 4.60 % 104 247 7.8 % 6.4 % (434 ) 311 IO 30yr 4.5 3,774 711 0.02 % 18.83 4.50 % 4.99 % 154 192 8.3 % 7.7 % (9 ) 5 IO 30yr 5.0 2,096 418 0.01 % 19.93 5.00 % 5.36 % 154 194 19.3 % 16.2 % (9 ) 6 IO Total 107,333 18,931 0.48 % 17.64 4.01 % 4.60 % 110 230 8.0 % 6.8 % (446 ) 313 IIO 30yr 4.0 29,846 492 0.01 % 1.65 0.00 % 4.40 % 67 282 0.4 % 3.6 % 109 (96 ) Total Structured RMBS 137,179 19,423 0.49 % 14.16 3.14 % 4.55 % 101 242 6.3 % 6.1 % (337 ) 217 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,377,095 $ 3,968,590 100.00 % 3.55 % 4.18 % 23 334 4.4 % 4.3 % $ 107,764 $ (113,662 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (926,500 ) Jun-23 $ (19,928 ) $ 19,350 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (54,200 ) Jun-23 (2,624 ) 2,506 Swaps (1,674,000 ) Apr-29 (42,025 ) 40,483 TBA (875,000 ) May-23 (24,294 ) 25,654 Swaptions (533,000 ) Aug-24 (2,941 ) 4,969 Hedge Total $ (4,062,700 ) $ (91,812 ) $ 92,962 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 15,952 $ (20,700 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.74 at April 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $0.1 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $121.45 at April 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $65.8 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,610,530 65.8 % Freddie Mac 1,358,060 34.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,968,590 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 153,421 3.9 % Whole Pool Assets 3,815,169 96.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,968,590 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of April 30, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 349,275 9.3 % 5.07% 28 7/24/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 333,041 8.8 % 5.07% 18 5/26/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 314,868 8.4 % 5.09% 43 7/17/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 305,602 8.1 % 5.01% 60 9/1/2023 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 249,655 6.6 % 5.14% 47 6/16/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 234,474 6.2 % 5.01% 20 6/28/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 232,368 6.2 % 4.97% 4 5/4/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 225,426 6.0 % 4.98% 5 5/11/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 220,568 5.9 % 5.12% 44 6/13/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 211,837 5.6 % 5.04% 18 5/19/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 189,222 5.0 % 5.11% 28 5/30/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 181,326 4.8 % 4.90% 8 5/10/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 176,362 4.7 % 4.90% 4 5/24/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 164,206 4.4 % 5.07% 24 6/9/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co 125,228 3.3 % 5.01% 10 5/24/2023 Santander Bank, N.A. 115,540 3.1 % 5.10% 23 5/26/2023 Bank of Montreal 76,290 2.0 % 5.05% 19 5/19/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 37,163 1.0 % 5.14% 47 6/16/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 18,356 0.5 % 5.02% 11 5/11/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 2,755 0.1 % 5.02% 11 5/11/2023 Total Borrowings $ 3,763,562 100.0 % 5.04% 26 9/1/2023

(1) Included in this balance is $256.8 million of floating rate repurchase agreements priced at overnight SOFR + 15 basis points.

