Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2020 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
09/16/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
September 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2020
Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 14, 2020
VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid October 28, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend after the Board’s meeting on October 14, 2020.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of September 16, 2020, the Company had 68,906,465 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2020, the Company had 68,214,819 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 66,220,664 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Aug 2020
Jun - Aug
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2020 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Sep)
in Sep)
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS
Post Reset ARM
$
932
$
964
0.02
%
$
103.43
4.30
%
4.09
%
193
168
0.00
%
0.00
%
$
4
$
(3
)
Fixed Rate CMO
145,144
155,431
4.02
%
107.09
4.00
%
4.40
%
38
317
20.53
%
19.18
%
324
(302
)
15yr 4.0
1,228
1,319
0.03
%
107.39
4.00
%
4.49
%
28
138
3.58
%
2.59
%
17
(17
)
15yr Total
1,228
1,319
0.03
%
107.39
4.00
%
4.49
%
28
138
3.58
%
2.59
%
17
(17
)
20yr 2.5
149,402
157,549
4.08
%
105.45
2.50
%
3.34
%
2
238
3.45
%
n/a
(211
)
30
20yr Total
149,402
157,549
4.08
%
105.45
2.50
%
3.34
%
2
238
3.45
%
n/a
(211
)
30
30yr 2.5
250,000
264,317
6.84
%
105.73
2.50
%
3.36
%
1
359
0.00
%
n/a
2,350
(3,756
)
30yr 3.0
181,932
194,067
5.02
%
106.67
3.00
%
3.84
%
9
349
14.21
%
10.17
%
927
(1,304
)
30yr 3.5
1,408,624
1,551,560
40.13
%
110.15
3.50
%
3.99
%
10
346
11.48
%
10.03
%
15,968
(21,146
)
30yr 4.0
469,162
524,607
13.57
%
111.82
4.00
%
4.52
%
18
337
13.89
%
13.82
%
6,940
(8,134
)
30yr 4.5
296,626
335,290
8.67
%
113.03
4.50
%
5.01
%
17
341
20.30
%
19.60
%
3,054
(3,399
)
30yr 5.0
152,723
173,899
4.50
%
113.87
5.00
%
5.56
%
26
329
19.98
%
20.88
%
1,916
(2,012
)
30yr Total
2,759,067
3,043,740
78.73
%
110.32
3.65
%
4.21
%
12
345
12.39
%
12.97
%
31,155
(39,751
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,055,773
3,359,003
86.88
%
109.92
3.61
%
4.18
%
13
338
12.33
%
13.35
%
31,289
(40,043
)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
314,354
31,349
0.81
%
9.97
4.00
%
4.59
%
75
272
39.64
%
39.27
%
(1,212
)
2,400
Total Structured RMBS
314,354
31,349
0.81
%
9.97
4.00
%
4.59
%
75
272
39.64
%
39.27
%
(1,212
)
2,400
Long TBA Positions
FNCI 2.0 TBA
175,000
181,918
4.71
%
103.95
2.00
%
1,856
(2,301
)
FNCL 2.5 TBA
279,000
293,865
7.60
%
105.33
2.50
%
2,912
(4,196
)
Total Long TBA
454,000
475,783
12.31
%
104.80
2.31
%
4,768
(6,497
)
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,824,127
$
3,866,135
100.00
%
3.49
%
4.22
%
18
332
14.88
%
16.48
%
$
34,845
$
(44,140
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(50,000)
Dec-2021
(375
)
375
Swaps
(820,000)
Apr-2025
(10,824
)
19,590
5-Year Treasury Futures
(69,000)
Dec-2020(2)
(2,263
)
2,188
Swaptions
(667,300)
May-2021
(3,278
)
4,680
Hedge Total
$
(1,606,300)
$
(16,740
)
$
26,833
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
18,105
$
(17,307
)
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.03 at August 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of August 31, 2020
As of August 31, 2020
Fannie Mae
$
1,984,995
58.5
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
698,379
20.6
%
Freddie Mac
1,405,357
41.5
%
Whole Pool Assets
2,691,973
79.4
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,390,352
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,390,352
100.0
%
(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $475.8 million.
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of August 31, 2020
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
$
373,441
11.6
%
0.25
%
109
2/11/2021
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
313,490
9.7
%
0.23
%
11
9/18/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
292,156
9.0
%
0.24
%
20
9/28/2020
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
284,184
8.8
%
0.25
%
14
9/30/2020
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
266,174
8.2
%
0.28
%
13
10/1/2020
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
231,199
7.1
%
0.25
%
11
9/15/2020
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
214,643
6.6
%
0.23
%
40
11/24/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
205,964
6.4
%
0.23
%
46
10/28/2020
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
205,375
6.3
%
0.25
%
15
9/21/2020
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
199,067
6.2
%
0.24
%
27
10/23/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC
140,669
4.3
%
0.26
%
38
10/19/2020
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
127,730
3.9
%
0.24
%
35
11/10/2020
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
112,371
3.5
%
0.21
%
58
11/30/2020
South Street Securities, LLC
77,304
2.4
%
0.28
%
185
5/13/2021
Bank of Montreal
73,195
2.3
%
0.25
%
14
9/14/2020
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
57,076
1.8
%
0.27
%
10
9/10/2020
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
26,270
0.8
%
0.30
%
45
10/15/2020
Barclays Capital Inc
25,142
0.8
%
0.29
%
71
11/10/2020
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
10,072
0.3
%
0.30
%
2
9/2/2020
Total Borrowings
$
3,235,522
100.0
%
0.25
%
38
5/13/2021
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley 3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963 Telephone: (772) 231-1400