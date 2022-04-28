Orchid Island Capital : First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Q1 2022 Earnings Supplemental Materials

April 29, 2022

Table of Contents

 Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 4 - 6

 Market Developments 7 - 15

 Financial Results 16 - 21

 Portfolio Characteristics, Credit Counterparties & Hedge Positions 22 - 27

 Appendix

28 - 32

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

• Net loss per share of $0.84

• Net earnings per share of $0.20, excluding realized and unrealized gains/(losses) on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest expense on interest rate swaps (See page 29 for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to earnings per share)

• Loss of $1.04 per share from net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest expense on interest rate swaps

• Book value per share of $3.34 at March 31, 2022 versus $4.34 at December 31, 2021

• In Q1 2022, the Company declared and subsequently paid $0.155 per share in dividends. Since its initial public offering, the Company has declared $12.635 in dividends per share, including the dividends declared in April 2022

• Total economic loss of $0.845 per share, or (19.5%), for the quarter

Peer Stock Price Performance as of March 31, 2022

Time Period ORC Total Rate of Return(1) Peer Average(1)(2) ORC Spread Over / (Under) Peer Average(3) Year to Date (24.6)% (7.1)% (17.5)% One Year Total Return (36.6)% (15.9)% (20.7)% Two Year Total Return 49.5% 64.6% (15.1)% Three Year Total Return (20.3)% (19.6)% (0.7)% Four Year Total Return (18.2)% (14.6)% (3.6)% Five Year Total Return (28.6)% (11.2)% (17.4)% Six Year Total Return (19.6)% 7.6% (27.2)% Seven Year Total Return (25.0)% 6.0% (31.0)% Inception to 3/31/22(4) (6.1)% 1.7% (7.8)% 2021 Total Return 0.1% (0.2)% 0.3% 2020 Total Return 5.3% (10.5)% 15.8% 2019 Total Return 6.9% 6.7% 0.2% 2018 Total Return (20.3)% (8.6)% (11.7)% 2017 Total Return 1.1% 18.2% (17.1)% 2016 Total Return 28.2% 24.5% 3.7% 2015 Total Return (9.8)% (11.4)% 1.6% 2014 Total Return 18.2% 23.1% (4.9)% Stub 2013 (Annualized)(4) 0.4% (26.2)% 26.6%

1. The return for each time period is the product of monthly returns within that respective time period. Source of total rate of return for each month is the Bloomberg COMP page and includes reinvested dividends.

2. For the peer group, monthly return is calculated as the unweighted, simple average of each peer's monthly return based on the following companies: AGNC, NLY, HTS, MTGE, CYS, ANH, AAIC, ARR, WMC, CMO, CHMI, DX, and IVR.

3. Represents the total rate of return for Orchid minus peer average in each respective measurement period.

4. ORC completed its Initial Public Offering in February 2013. The ORC IPO price was $15.00 per share on 02/13/2013 and ORC paid its first dividend of $0.135 cents in

March 2013. We have elected to start our comparison beginning with Orchid's first full operating month of March 2013.

5