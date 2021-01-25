Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orchid Island Capital, Inc.    ORC

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

(ORC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares and Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

01/25/2021 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 8,740,000 shares of its common stock, including 1,140,000 shares purchased by the underwriter pursuant to its exercise, in full, of an option to purchase additional shares. Aggregate net proceeds to the Company from the offering, after deducting estimated offering expenses, were approximately $45.3 million. J.P. Morgan acted as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to invest in a targeted mix of Agency RMBS and for general corporate purposes. The Company then expects to borrow against the Agency RMBS that it purchases with the net proceeds of this offering through repurchase agreements and use the proceeds of the borrowings to acquire additional Agency RMBS.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2020. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which were previously filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the offering and the use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering discussed above will be used as indicated. The application of the net proceeds of the offering is subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the offering and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company’s subsequent filings, including in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended on March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
04:11pORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to..
BU
01/22ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
01/21ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : Prices $40.3 Million Public Offering
MT
01/20ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Sto..
BU
01/20ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
01/14ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : Issues Q4 Net Income Guidance That Trails Analysts' Esti..
MT
01/14ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, January..
BU
2020ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 87,1 M - -
Net income 2020 3,22 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 107x
Yield 2020 14,7%
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50 $
Last Close Price 5,37 $
Spread / Highest target 2,42%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert E. Cauley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Hunter Haas CFO, Secretary, Director & CIO
W. Coleman Bitting Independent Director
Ava L. Parker Director
Frank P. Filipps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.2.87%457
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.07%11 689
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.3.46%8 800
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.14%5 557
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-1.51%4 070
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.22%3 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ