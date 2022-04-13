Orchid Island Capital : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES

ESTIMATED FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS,

APRIL 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND

MARCH 31, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

●

April 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

●

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2022 of $3.34

●

Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.84 per share for the quarter endedMarch 31, 2022, including an

estimated $1.04 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS andderivative instruments

●

Estimated (19.5)% total return on equity for the quarter

●

Estimated bookvalue, netincome andtotal returnon equityamounts arepreliminary, subject tochange,

and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

●

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2022

●

Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 11, 2022

VeroBeach, Fla., April 13, 2022 - Orchid IslandCapital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today thatthe Board

of Directors(the "Board")declared amonthly cashdividend forthe monthof April2022. Thedividend of$0.045 pershare

will be paid May27, 2022 to holdersof record of theCompany's commonstock on April 29,2022, with an ex-dividenddate

of April 28, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next commonstock dividend on May 11, 2022.

The Company intends to makeregular monthly cash distributionsto its holders of common stock.In order to qualify as areal

estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annuallyto its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of

its REITtaxable income,determined withoutregard tothe deductionfor dividendspaid andexcluding anynet capitalgain.

The Companywill be subjectto incometax on taxableincome that isnot distributedand to anexcise tax tothe extent thata

certain percentageof itstaxable incomeis notdistributed byspecified dates.The Companyhas notestablished aminimum

distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributionsto stockholders in the future.

As of April13, 2022 andMarch 31, 2022,the Company had177,117,186 shares of commonstock outstanding. As ofDecember

31, 2021, the Company had 176,993,049 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated March 31, 2022 Book ValuePer Share

The Company's estimated book value pershare as of March31, 2022 was $3.34.The Company computes bookvalue per share

by dividingtotalstockholders' equitybythe totalnumberof outstandingsharesof commonstock. AtMarch 31,2022,the

Company'spreliminaryestimatedtotalstockholders'equitywasapproximately$592.4millionwith177,117,186sharesof

common stock outstanding. These figures and theresulting estimated book value per share are preliminary,subject to change,

and subject to review by the Company'sindependent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and UnrealizedGains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated anet loss per shareof $0.84, which includes $1.04 pershare of net realized andunrealized

losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.These amounts compare to total dividends

declared duringthe quarterof $0.155 pershare.Net lossper commonshare calculatedunder generallyaccepted accounting

principles can, and does,differ from our REITtaxable income.The Company views REITtaxable income as abetter indication

of incometo bepaid inthe formof adividend ratherthan netloss. Manycomponents ofREIT taxableincome canonly be

estimated atthis timeand ourmonthly dividendsdeclared arebased onboth estimatesof REITtaxable incometo beearned

over the courseof the currentquarter and calendar yearand a longer-term estimateof the REITtaxable income of theCompany.