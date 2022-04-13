Orchid Island Capital : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES
ESTIMATED FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS,
APRIL 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND
MARCH 31, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS
●
April 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock
●
Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2022 of $3.34
●
Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.84 per share for the quarter endedMarch 31, 2022, including an
estimated $1.04 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS andderivative instruments
●
Estimated (19.5)% total return on equity for the quarter
●
Estimated bookvalue, netincome andtotal returnon equityamounts arepreliminary, subject tochange,
and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm
●
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2022
●
Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 11, 2022
VeroBeach, Fla., April 13, 2022 - Orchid IslandCapital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today thatthe Board
of Directors(the "Board")declared amonthly cashdividend forthe monthof April2022. Thedividend of$0.045 pershare
will be paid May27, 2022 to holdersof record of theCompany's commonstock on April 29,2022, with an ex-dividenddate
of April 28, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next commonstock dividend on May 11, 2022.
The Company intends to makeregular monthly cash distributionsto its holders of common stock.In order to qualify as areal
estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annuallyto its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of
its REITtaxable income,determined withoutregard tothe deductionfor dividendspaid andexcluding anynet capitalgain.
The Companywill be subjectto incometax on taxableincome that isnot distributedand to anexcise tax tothe extent thata
certain percentageof itstaxable incomeis notdistributed byspecified dates.The Companyhas notestablished aminimum
distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributionsto stockholders in the future.
As of April13, 2022 andMarch 31, 2022,the Company had177,117,186 shares of commonstock outstanding. As ofDecember
31, 2021, the Company had 176,993,049 shares of common stock outstanding.
Estimated March 31, 2022 Book ValuePer Share
The Company's estimated book value pershare as of March31, 2022 was $3.34.The Company computes bookvalue per share
by dividingtotalstockholders' equitybythe totalnumberof outstandingsharesof commonstock. AtMarch 31,2022,the
Company'spreliminaryestimatedtotalstockholders'equitywasapproximately$592.4millionwith177,117,186sharesof
common stock outstanding. These figures and theresulting estimated book value per share are preliminary,subject to change,
and subject to review by the Company'sindependent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and UnrealizedGains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments
The Company estimates it generated anet loss per shareof $0.84, which includes $1.04 pershare of net realized andunrealized
losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.These amounts compare to total dividends
declared duringthe quarterof $0.155 pershare.Net lossper commonshare calculatedunder generallyaccepted accounting
principles can, and does,differ from our REITtaxable income.The Company views REITtaxable income as abetter indication
of incometo bepaid inthe formof adividend ratherthan netloss. Manycomponents ofREIT taxableincome canonly be
estimated atthis timeand ourmonthly dividendsdeclared arebased onboth estimatesof REITtaxable incometo beearned
over the courseof the currentquarter and calendar yearand a longer-term estimateof the REITtaxable income of theCompany.
Thesefiguresarepreliminary,subjecttochange,andsubjecttoreviewbytheCompany'sindependentregisteredpublic
accounting firm.
Estimated TotalReturn on Equity
The Company'sestimated total return onequity for the quarterended March 31, 2022was (19.5)%. The Companycalculates
totalreturnonequityasthesumof dividendsdeclaredandpaidduringthequarterplus changesinbookvalueduringthe
quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity atthe beginning of thequarter.The total return was$(0.845) per share,
comprised of dividends per share of $0.155 and a decrease in book valueper share of $1.00 from December 31, 2021.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2022 are presented below.These figures are preliminary and subject to change
and, withrespect to figuresthat will appearin the Company'sfinancial statementsand associatedfootnotes as ofand for the
quarter ended March 31, 2022, are subject to review by the Company'sindependent registered public accounting firm.
●
RMBS ValuationCharacteristics
●
RMBS Assets by Agency
●
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool TestResults
●
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
●
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveragedbasis in Agency RMBS. Our investment
strategy focuses on, andour portfolio consists of,two categories of AgencyRMBS: (i) traditional pass-throughAgency RMBS,
suchasmortgagepass-throughcertificatesandcollateralizedmortgageobligationsissuedbyFannieMae,FreddieMacor
Ginnie Mae, and (ii)structured Agency RMBS. TheCompany is managed byBimini Advisors, LLC, aregistered investment
adviser with the Securitiesand Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release containsforward-looking statements withinthe meaning ofthe Private Securities LitigationReform Act of
1995 and otherfederal securities laws. Theseforward-looking statementsinclude, but are notlimited to, statements aboutthe
Company's distributions.These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations,
but these statementsare not guaranteedto occur.Investors should not placeundue reliance upon forward-lookingstatements.
For furtherdiscussion ofthe factorsthat couldaffect outcomes,please referto the"Risk Factors"section ofthe Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,2021.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Mar 2022
Jan - Mar
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2022 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Apr)
in Apr)
(-50 BPS)
(1)
(+50 BPS)
(1)
Pass Through RMBS
15yr 2.5
$
206,448
$
204,481
4.46%
$
99.05
2.50%
2.87%
15
159
13.3%
9.8%
$
3,967
$
(4,144)
15yr 4.0
425
441
0.01%
103.99
4.00%
4.54%
47
133
0.7%
0.7%
7
(7)
15yr Total
206,873
204,922
4.47%
99.06
2.50%
2.88%
16
159
13.3%
9.8%
3,974
(4,151)
30yr 2.5
145,559
139,140
3.04%
95.59
2.50%
3.31%
5
354
4.1%
2.9%
3,905
(4,375)
30yr 3.0
3,730,328
3,679,649
80.33%
98.64
3.00%
3.48%
11
346
7.0%
7.2%
98,820
(108,173)
30yr 3.5
238,175
243,620
5.32%
102.29
3.50%
4.04%
25
328
15.9%
15.0%
5,781
(6,215)
30yr 4.0
101,708
105,186
2.30%
103.42
4.00%
4.75%
30
327
37.0%
30.4%
1,858
(2,129)
30yr Total
4,215,770
4,167,595
90.98%
98.86
3.04%
3.53%
12
345
8.2%
8.0%
110,364
(120,892)
Total Pass ThroughRMBS
4,422,643
4,372,517
95.46%
98.87
3.01%
3.50%
13
336
8.4%
8.1%
114,338
(125,043)
Structured RMBS
IO 20yr 3.0
350,810
40,756
0.89%
11.62
3.00%
3.69%
69
165
20.7%
19.6%
(1,073)
806
IO 20yr 4.0
12,785
1,533
0.03%
11.99
4.00%
4.57%
123
110
17.0%
14.8%
(4)
2
IO 30yr 3.0
43,536
6,570
0.14%
15.09
3.00%
3.69%
33
320
15.8%
19.7%
(360)
312
IO 30yr 3.5
721,916
128,985
2.82%
17.87
3.50%
4.01%
54
297
17.4%
17.5%
(5,076)
4,348
IO 30yr 4.0
159,528
27,516
0.60%
17.25
4.00%
4.56%
71
280
25.2%
26.9%
(1,478)
1,393
IO 30yr 4.5
4,439
809
0.02%
18.23
4.50%
4.99%
141
206
20.8%
21.4%
(34)
30
IO 30yr 5.0
2,496
448
0.01%
17.95
5.00%
5.36%
141
206
33.1%
21.7%
(20)
19
IO Total
1,295,510
206,617
4.51%
15.95
3.42%
4.00%
61
257
19.3%
19.3%
(8,045)
6,910
IIO 30yr 4.0
37,143
1,460
0.03%
3.93
3.75%
4.40%
55
297
5.3%
27.3%
182
(205)
Total StructuredRMBS
1,332,653
208,077
4.54%
15.61
3.43%
4.01%
60
258
18.9%
19.5%
(7,863)
6,705
Total Mortgage Assets
$
5,755,296
$
4,580,594
100.00%
3.11%
3.62%
24
318
10.8%
10.7%
$
106,475
$
(118,338)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(1)
(+50 BPS)
(1)
5-Year TreasuryFuture
(2)
$
(1,194,000)
Jun-2022
$
(22,697)
$
40,728
10-Year TreasuryUltra
(3)
(270,000)
Jun-2022
(19,854)
21,726
Swaps
(1,400,000)
Jul-2028
(39,846)
38,395
Swaptions
(777,800)
Mar-2023
(4,133)
3,479
Hedge Total
$
(3,641,800)
$
(86,530)
$
104,328
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
19,945
$
(14,010)
(1)
Modeled results fromCitigroup Global MarketsInc. YieldBook. Interest rateshocks assume instantaneousparallel shifts and horizonprices are calculatedassuming
constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposesonly and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valuedat prices of $114.69 at March 31, 2022.The market value of the short position was $1,369.4 million.
(3)
Ten-year TreasuryUltra futures contracts were valued at prices of $135.47 at March 31, 2022.The market value of the short position was $365.8 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Fannie Mae
$
3,016,954
65.9%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
277,250
6.1%
Freddie Mac
1,563,640
34.1%
Whole Pool Assets
4,303,344
93.9%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,580,594
100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,580,594
100.0%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of March 31, 2022
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
J.P.Morgan Securities LLC
$
390,917
8.6%
0.35%
12
4/25/2022
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
376,951
8.4%
0.29%
15
4/26/2022
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
357,326
8.0%
0.33%
12
4/14/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
326,430
7.3%
0.51%
35
5/31/2022
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Inc.
315,791
7.1%
0.38%
27
5/13/2022
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.
282,992
6.3%
0.27%
17
4/25/2022
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
263,899
5.9%
0.32%
58
9/14/2022
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
247,015
5.5%
0.37%
17
4/29/2022
Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC
238,179
5.3%
0.44%
24
4/25/2022
ING Financial Markets LLC
221,203
5.0%
0.40%
35
5/5/2022
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
199,024
4.5%
0.38%
18
4/22/2022
Santander Bank, N.A.
189,837
4.3%
0.38%
21
4/25/2022
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
182,158
4.1%
0.39%
20
4/25/2022
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
176,167
3.9%
0.38%
17
4/18/2022
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
173,083
3.9%
0.39%
18
4/18/2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
132,026
3.0%
0.35%
14
4/21/2022
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
124,021
2.8%
0.42%
18
4/20/2022
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
87,245
2.0%
0.39%
6
4/6/2022
Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC
82,630
1.9%
0.42%
14
4/14/2022
South Street Securities LLC
65,571
1.5%
0.37%
18
4/18/2022
StoneX Financial Inc.
27,648
0.6%
0.19%
19
4/19/2022
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
3,996
0.1%
0.90%
12
4/12/2022
Total Borrowings
$
4,464,109
100.0%
0.37%
22
9/14/2022
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, VeroBeach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772)231-1400
Disclaimer
Orchid Island Capital Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:38 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Sales 2022
141 M
-
-
Net income 2022
30,9 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,8x
Yield 2022
20,5%
Capitalization
535 M
535 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,00x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
3,02 $
Average target price
4,25 $
Spread / Average Target
40,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.