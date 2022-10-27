Orchid Island Capital : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS VERO BEACH, Fla. (October 27, 2022) - Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)("Orchid" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced results of operations for thethree month period ended September 30, 2022. Third Quarter 2022 Results ● Net loss of $84.5 million, or $2.40 per common share, which consistsof: ● Net interest income of $14.2 million, or $0.40 per common share ● Totalexpenses of $5.2 million, or $0.15 per common share ● Net realized and unrealized losses of $93.5 million, or $2.66 per common share, on RMBSand derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps ● Third quarter total dividends declared and paid of $0.545 per common share ● Book value per common share of $11.42 at September 30, 2022 ● Totalreturn of (16.7)%,comprised of $0.545 dividend per common share and $2.94 decreasein book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per common share Other Financial Highlights ● Orchid maintains a strong liquidity position of $219.6 million in cash andcash equivalents and unpledged RMBS, or 54% of stockholder's equity as of September 30, 2022 ● Borrowing capacity in excess of September 30, 2022 outstanding repurchase agreementbalances of $3,133.9 million, spread across 20 active lenders ● Since June 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased 5.2%, or 1.8 millionshares, of Orchid's June 30, 2022 common stock at a weighted average price of $9.02 per share ● Estimated book value per share as of October 26, 2022 between $10.60 and$10.70 per share ● On August 30, 2022, the Company effected a one-for-five reverse stock split.All share and per share numbers have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, as applicable ● Company to discuss results on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET ● Supplemental materials to be discussed on the call can be downloaded from theinvestor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com Management Commentary Commenting on the third quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In a continuation of the extremely turbulent and volatile market conditions that have existed since the onsetof the COVID-19 pandemic, during the third quarter of 2022 the markets and the outlook for monetary policy changed materially.The reaction on the part of the Federal Reserve (the "Fed") to inflation and economic data has shaped the rates markets, currency marketsand the outlook for the economy since the spring of 2021.This is when inflation first began to accelerate in the U.S.During the third quarter their outlook the Fed's outlook changed significantly.Through early August of 2022 the markets perceived that, while inflation wasnot transitory, the Fed would be able to dampen demand by raising rates and cause inflation to decrease back towards theFed's long-term target of 2%.Further, the market anticipated this would happen by early in 2023 and that the Fed would then start toloosen monetary policy shortly thereafter.The Fed, through repeated public comments by various Fed officials, stressed that this was not goingto be the case.Incoming economic data over the period was persistently strong, indicating the rate increases to date hadyet to slow demand.More importantly, incoming inflation data showed no evidence of slowing at all and was in fact becoming more widespread,possibly even well entrenched.This reinforced the notion that the Fed will have to take rates higher and for longer.

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 2 October 27, 2022 "The result of these developments was significant and widespread.Specific to Orchid Island were increases in market interest rates and a widening in the spreads that Agency RMBS securities trade relative tocomparable duration U.S. Treasuries or swaps. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury closed just above 3.83% on September 30, 2022, and surpassed 4%in October of 2022. Short-term rates increased even more as the curve became even more inverted.Interest rates on maturities inside three months increased by 160 basis points by the end of the quarter and by over 236 basis pointssince the end of the second quarter through October 26, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, market pricing implied the terminal ratefor the current cycle would be approximately 4.53% - anticipated to occur late in the first quarter of 2023.As of October 26, 2022, the market is pricing in a terminal rate of approximately 4.85%sometime late in the second quarter of 2023 and with the Fed funds ratestill over 4.39%in early 2024. "Agency RMBS spreads relative to benchmark interest rates increased tolevels observed in March of 2020 by the end of the third quarter of 2022 and have exceeded those levels in October.Returns for the Agency RMBS market for the third quarter of 2022 were (5.4)% and these returns were 1.7% lower than comparable duration LIBOR swaps.The relative performance across the Agency RMBS universe is skewed in favor of higher coupon, 30-year securities that arecurrently in production by originators.Lower coupon securities, especially those held in large amounts by the Fed, and which may eventuallybe sold by the Fed, have performed the worst. These results are consistent with the relative duration of the securities, ashigher coupons have shorter durations, or less sensitivity to movements in interest rates. Actions by the Fed as described above mayprevent the sector from performing well in the near term but, if the economy does contract and enter a recession, the sector could do wellon a relative performance basis owing to the lack of credit exposure of Agency RMBS.This is consistent with the sector's history of performancein a counter-cyclical manner - doing well when the economy is soft and relatively poorly when the economy is strong." Details of Third Quarter 2022 Results of Operations The Company reported net loss of $84.5 million for the three month periodended September 30, 2022, compared with net income of $26.0 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2021. The Companydecreased its Agency RMBS portfolio over the course of the first nine months of 2022, from $6.5 billion at December 31, 2021to $3.2 billion at September 30, 2022.Interest income on the portfolio in the third quarter was up approximately $0.3 million from thesecond quarter of 2022. The yield on our average MBS increased from 3.31%in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.99% for the third quarter of 2022, repurchase agreementborrowing costs increased from 0.80%for the second quarter of 2022 to 2.48%for the third quarter of 2022,and our net interest spread decreased from 2.51% in the second quarter of 2022 to 1.51% in the third quarterof 2022. Book value decreased by $2.94 per share in the third quarter of 2022. The decreasein book value reflects our net loss of $2.40 per share and the dividend distribution of $0.545 per share. The Companyrecorded net realized and unrealized losses of $2.66 per share on Agency RMBS assets and derivative instruments, including net interest incomeon interest rate swaps. The Company estimates book value per share as of October 26, 2022 to be approximately$10.60 to $10.70 per share. The estimated book value per share includes a deduction for the Company's September 2022dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock that will be paid on October 27, 2022, which was declared on September 12, 2022with a September 30, 2022 record date. The estimated book value per share range is unaudited and has not been verified or reviewedby any third party. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimated book value per share.

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 3 October 27, 2022 Prepayments For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Orchid received $96.6 million inscheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate ("CPR") of approximately6.5%. Prepayment rates on the two RMBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR): Structured PT RMBS RMBS Total Three Months Ended Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) September 30, 2022 6.1 10.4 6.5 June 30, 2022 8.3 13.7 9.4 March 31, 2022 8.1 19.5 10.7 December 31, 2021 9.0 24.6 11.4 September 30, 2021 9.8 25.1 12.4 June 30, 2021 10.9 29.9 12.9 March 31, 2021 9.9 40.3 12.0 Portfolio The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid's PT RMBS (as definedbelow) and structured RMBS as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: ($ in thousands) Weighted Percentage Average of Weighted Maturity Fair Entire Average in Longest Asset Category Value Portfolio Coupon Months Maturity September 30, 2022 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 3,150,403 98.4% 3.30% 341 1-Aug-52 Interest-Only Securities 50,274 1.6% 3.72% 278 25-Nov-51 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 537 0.0% 1.51% 289 15-Jun-42 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,201,214 100.0% 3.31% 336 1-Aug-52 December 31, 2021 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 6,298,189 96.7% 2.93% 342 1-Dec-51 Interest-Only Securities 210,382 3.2% 3.40% 263 25-Jan-52 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 2,524 0.1% 3.75% 300 15-Jun-42 Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,511,095 100.0% 3.03% 325 25-Jan-52

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 4 October 27, 2022 ($ in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Percentage of Percentage of Agency Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fannie Mae $ 2,231,699 69.7% $ 4,719,349 72.5% Freddie Mac 969,515 30.3% 1,791,746 27.5% Total Portfolio $ 3,201,214 100.0% $ 6,511,095 100.0% September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Weighted Average Pass-through Purchase Price $ 107.06 $ 107.19 Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price $ 18.08 $ 15.21 Weighted Average Pass-through Current Price $ 89.44 $ 105.31 Weighted Average Structured Current Price $ 17.32 $ 14.08 Effective Duration (1) 5.800 3.390 (1) Effective duration of 5.800 indicates that an interest rate increase of1.0% would be expected to cause a 5.800% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company's investment portfolio at September 30, 2022.An effective duration of 3.390 indicates that an interest rate increaseof 1.0% would be expected to cause a 3.390% decrease in the value of theRMBS in the Company's investment portfolio at December 31,2021. These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio, but do notinclude the effect of the Company's funding cost hedges.Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The YieldBook, Inc. Financing, Leverage and Liquidity As of September30, 2022,the Companyhad outstandingrepurchaseobligationsof approximately$3,133.9million witha net weightedaverage borrowingrate of 3.00%.These agreementswere collateralizedby RMBSwith a fairvalue, includingaccruedinterest, of approximately$3,206.4 millionand cash pledgedto counterpartiesof approximately$49.4 million.The Company'sleverageratio at September30, 2022was 8.5 to1. At September30, 2022,the Company'sliquiditywas approximately$219.6 million,consistingof cash and cash equivalentsand unpledgedRMBS (notincludingunsettledsecuritiespurchases).To enhance our liquidityeven further,we may pledge moreof our structuredRMBS aspart of arepurchaseagreementfunding,but retainthe cash inlieu of acquiringadditional assets.In this waywe can, ata modestcost, retainhigher levelsof cash onhand anddecreasethe likelihoodwe will haveto sell assetsin a distressedmarket inorder toraise cash.Below isa list ofour outstandingborrowingsunder repurchaseobligationsat September30, 2022.

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 5 October 27, 2022 ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted Total Average Average Outstanding % of Borrowing Amount Maturity Counterparty Balances Total Rate at Risk (1) in Days Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc. $ 305,822 9.9% 3.05% $ 9,118 25 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. 296,050 9.4% 2.81% 7,977 15 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 286,438 9.1% 3.02% 10,056 52 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 234,245 7.5% 3.04% 10,742 36 J.P.Morgan Securities LLC 223,180 7.1% 2.90% 10,833 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 206,189 6.6% 3.09% 13,020 33 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 200,001 6.4% 3.12% 6,550 22 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 194,818 6.2% 2.89% 2,131 44 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 173,422 5.5% 2.75% 3,374 7 ING Financial Markets LLC 149,958 4.8% 3.14% 4,772 34 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 129,760 4.1% 3.14% 5,924 38 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 123,060 3.9% 3.15% 5,806 39 Santander Bank, N.A. 117,062 3.7% 3.14% 5,293 27 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 111,594 3.6% 2.87% 5,141 28 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 101,431 3.2% 2.88% 4,397 36 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 80,692 2.6% 3.14% 3,703 24 StoneX Financial Inc. 74,348 2.4% 3.14% 3,184 24 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 64,836 2.1% 3.15% 3,025 21 South Street Securities, LLC 38,047 1.2% 3.12% 1,484 19 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 22,908 0.7% 2.78% 914 13 Total / WeightedAverage $ 3,133,861 100.0% 3.00% $ 117,444 29 (1) Equal to thesum of the fairvalue of securitiessold,accrued interestreceivable andcash posted ascollateral (ifany), minusthe sum of repurchase agreement liabilities,accrued interestpayable andthe fair valueof securitiesposted by thecounterparties(if any).

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 6 October 27, 2022 Hedging In connectionwith itsinterestrate riskmanagementstrategy, theCompany economicallyhedges aportion ofthe cost ofits repurchaseagreementfunding againsta rise ininterestrates byenteringinto derivativefinancialinstrumentcontracts.The Companyhas not electedhedging treatmentunder U.S.generallyaccepted accountingprinciples("GAAP")in orderto align theaccountingtreatmentof its derivativeinstrumentswith thetreatmentof its portfolioassets underthe fairvalue optionelection.As such,all gainsor losseson these instrumentsare reflectedin earningsfor all periodspresented.At September30, 2022,such instrumentswere comprisedof Treasurynote ("T-Note")futures contracts,interestrate swapagreements,interestrate swaptionagreements,interestrate capsand contractsto buy and sell TBAsecurities. The tablebelow presentsinformationrelated tothe Company'sT-Note futurescontractsat September30, 2022. ($ in thousands) Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity (1) Treasury Note Futures Contracts (ShortPositions) (2) December 2022 5-year T-Note futures (Dec 2022 - Dec 2027 Hedge Period) $ 750,500 3.54% 4.32% 29,141 December 2022 10-year Ultra futures (Dec 2022 - Dec 2032 Hedge Period) $ 174,500 3.03% 3.77% $ 13,141 (1) Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on openfutures positions from inception. (2) 5-Year T-Notefutures contracts were valued at a price of $107.51 at September 30, 2022.The contract values of the short positions were $806.8 million at September 30, 2022.10-Year Ultra futurescontracts were valued at a price of $118.48at September 30, 2022. The contract value of the short position was $206.8 million at September 30, 2022. The tablebelow presentsinformationrelated tothe Company'sinterestrate swappositionsat September30, 2022. ($ in thousands) Average Net Fixed Average Estimated Average Notional Pay Receive Fair Maturity Expiration Amount Rate Rate Value (Years) > 3 to ≤ 5 years $ 500,000 0.84% 3.46% $ 60,776 4.0 > 5 years 900,000 1.70% 2.56% 108,854 6.8 $ 1,400,000 1.39% 2.88% $ 169,630 5.8

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 7 October 27, 2022 The followingtable presentsinformationrelated toour interestrate swaptionpositionsas of September30, 2022. ($ in thousands) Option Underlying Swap Weighted Average Weighted Average Average Adjustable Average Fair Months to Notional Fixed Rate Term Expiration Cost Value Expiration Amount Rate (LIBOR) (Years) Payer Swaptions - long ≤ 1 year $ 35,230 $ 83,470 10.6 $ 1,303,600 2.95% 3 Month 10.0 >10 years 7,267 7,725 238.9 80,000 2.07% 3 Month 10.0 $ 42,497 $ 91,195 23.8 $ 1,383,600 2.90% 3 Month 10.0 Payer Swaptions - short ≤ 1 year $ (17,500) $ 52,315 4.7 $ (958,300) 2.95% 3 Month 10.0 The followingtable presentsinformationrelated toour interestcap positionsas of September30, 2022. ($ in thousands) Net Strike Estimated Notional Swap Curve Fair Expiration Amount Cost Rate Spread Value February 8, 2024 $ 200,000 $ 1,450 0.09% 2Y10Y $ 1,188 The following table summarizes our contracts to purchase and sell TBAsecurities as of September 30, 2022. ($ in thousands) Notional Net Amount Cost Market Carrying Long (Short) (1) Basis (2) Value (3) Value (4) September 30, 2022 30-Year TBA securities: 2.0% $ (175,000) $ (141,329) $ (141,723) $ (394) 3.0% (300,000) (261,047) (261,047) - $ (475,000) $ (402,376) $ (402,770) $ (394) (1) Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlyingAgency RMBS. (2) Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlyingAgency RMBS. (3) Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities(or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end. (4) Net carrying value represents the difference between the market valueand the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities) at fair value in our balance sheets.

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 8 October 27, 2022 Dividends In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deductionfor dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared thefollowing dividends since our February 2013 IPO. (in thousands, except per share data) Year Per Share Amount Total 2013 $ 6.975 $ 4,662 2014 10.800 22,643 2015 9.600 38,748 2016 8.400 41,388 2017 8.400 70,717 2018 5.350 55,814 2019 4.800 54,421 2020 3.950 53,570 2021 3.900 97,601 2022 - YTD (1) 2.155 76,024 Totals $ 64.330 $ 515,588 (1) On October 12, 2022, the Company declared a dividend of $0.16 pershare to be paid on November 28, 2022.The effect of this dividend is included in the table above but is not reflected in the Company's financialstatements as of September 30, 2022. Book Value Per Share The Company'sbook valueper shareat September30, 2022was $11.42.The Companycomputes bookvalue pershare by dividing total stockholders' equity bythe total number ofshares outstanding of theCompany's common stock. At September30, 2022, the Company's stockholders' equity was $400.4 million with 35,066,251shares of common stock outstanding. Capital Allocation and Return on Invested Capital The table below details the changes to the respective sub-portfolios during thequarter. (in thousands) Portfolio Activity for the Quarter Structured Security Portfolio Pass-Through Interest-Only Inverse Interest Portfolio Securities Only Securities Sub-total Total Market value - June 30, 2022 $ 3,766,151 $ 173,754 $ 955 $ 174,709 $ 3,940,860 Securities purchased 431,897 - - - 431,897 Securities sold (683,895) (112,998) - (112,998) (796,893) Losses on sales (60,740) (5,403) - (5,403) (66,143) Return of investment n/a (5,221) 33 (5,188) (5,188) Pay-downs (91,283) n/a - n/a (91,283) Discount accretion due to pay-downs 4,647 n/a - n/a 4,647 Mark to market (losses) gains (216,374) 142 (451) (309) (216,683) Market value - September 30, 2022 $ 3,150,403 $ 50,274 $ 537 $ 50,811 $ 3,201,214

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 9 October 27, 2022 The Company allocates capital to two RMBS sub-portfolios, the pass-throughRMBS portfolio, consisting of mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae (the "GSEs")and collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs") issued by the GSEs ("PT RMBS"), and the structured RMBS portfolio, consisting ofinterest-only ("IO") and inverse interest-only ("IIO") securities.As of June 30, 2022, approximately 62% of the Company's investable capital(which consists of equity in pledged PT RMBS, available cash and unencumbered assets) was deployed in the PT RMBSportfolio.At September 30, 2022, the allocation to the PT RMBS portfolio increased to approximately 85%. The tables below present the allocation of capital between the respectiveportfolios at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and the return on invested capital for each sub-portfolio for the three month periodended September 30, 2022. ($ in thousands) Capital Allocation Structured Security Portfolio Pass-Through Interest-Only Inverse Interest Portfolio Securities Only Securities Sub-total Total September 30, 2022 Market value $ 3,150,403 $ 50,274 $ 537 $ 50,811 $ 3,201,214 Cash 280,952 - - - 280,952 Borrowings (1) (3,133,861) - - - (3,133,861) Total $ 297,494 $ 50,274 $ 537 $ 50,811 $ 348,305 % of Total 85.4% 14.4% 0.2% 14.6% 100.0% June 30, 2022 Market value $ 3,766,151 $ 173,754 $ 955 $ 174,709 $ 3,940,860 Cash 283,371 - - - 283,371 Borrowings (2) (3,758,980) - - - (3,758,980) Total $ 290,542 $ 173,754 $ 955 $ 174,709 $ 465,251 % of Total 62.4% 37.4% 0.2% 37.6% 100.0% (1) At September 30, 2022, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balancesof $41.0 million secured by IO securities and $0.5 million secured by IIO securities.We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cashavailable to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structuredsecurities strategy . (2) At June 30, 2022, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of$144.9 million secured by IO securities and $0.8 million secured by IIO securities.We entered into these arrangements to generate additionalcash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy. The return on invested capital in the PT RMBS and structured RMBS portfolioswas approximately (26.5)% and (1.4)%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.The combined portfolio generated a return on invested capital of approximately(17.0)%.

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 10 October 27, 2022 ($ in thousands) Returns for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Structured Security Portfolio Pass-Through Interest-Only Inverse Interest Portfolio Securities Only Securities Sub-total Total Income (net of borrowing cost) $ 10,936 $ 3,094 $ 219 $ 3,313 $ 14,249 Realized and unrealized losses (272,652) (5,261) (451) (5,712) (278,364) Derivative gains 184,820 n/a n/a n/a 184,820 Total Return $ (76,896) $ (2,167) $ (232) $ (2,399) $ (79,295) Beginning Capital Allocation $ 290,542 $ 173,754 $ 955 $ 174,709 $ 465,251 Return on Invested Capital for the Quarter (1) (26.5)% (1.2)% (24.3)% (1.4)% (17.0)% Average Capital Allocation (2) $ 294,018 $ 112,014 $ 746 $ 112,760 $ 406,778 Return on Average Invested Capital for the Quarter (3) (26.2)% (1.9)% (31.1)% (2.1)% (19.5)% (1) Calculated by dividing the TotalReturn by the Beginning Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage. (2) Calculated using two data points, the Beginning and Ending Capital Allocation balances. (3) Calculated by dividing the TotalReturn by the Average Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage. Stock Offerings On October 29, 2021, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "October2021 Equity Distribution Agreement") with four sales agents pursuant to which we may offer and sell, from time to time, up to anaggregate amount of $250,000,000 of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" offerings and privately negotiatedtransactions. Through September 30, 2022,we issued a total of 3,167,140 shares under the October 2021 EquityDistribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $78.3 million, and net proceeds of approximately$77.0 million, after commissions and fees. We did not issue any shares under the October 2021 Equity Distribution Agreement duringthe nine months ended September 30, 2022. Stock Repurchase Program On July 29, 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000shares of our common stock. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases is determined by the Company in its discretion and issubject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors.The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program maybe suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion without prior notice. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approvedan increase in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 904,564 shares of the Company's common stock. Coupled with the 156,751shares remaining from the original 400,000 share authorization, the increased authorization brought the total authorizationto 1,061,316 shares, representing 10% of the Company's then outstanding share count. On December 9, 2021, the Board of Directorsapproved an increase in the number of shares of the Company's common stock available in the stock repurchase program for upto an additional 3,372,399 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 3,539,861 shares, representingapproximately 10% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock. On October 12, 2022, theBoard of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company's common stock available in the stock repurchase program for upto an additional 4,300,000 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 6,183,601 shares, representingapproximately 18% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock. This stock repurchase program has notermination date.

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 11 October 27, 2022 From the inception of the stock repurchase program through September 30, 2022,the Company repurchased a total of 1,487,362 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $44.8 million, including commissionsand fees, for a weighted average price of $30.12 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchaseda total of 350,206 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $4.4 million, including commissions and fees, for a weightedaverage price of $12.68 per share. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,644,044 shares at anaggregate cost of approximately $14.2 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $8.64 pershare. Earnings Conference Call Details An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 510-2356. The conference passcodeis 8493186. The supplemental materials may be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com . A live audio webcastof the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until November 27, 2022. About Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveragedbasis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS:(i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates, and CMOs issued by the GSEs, and(ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed byBimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward Looking Statements Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts, including,but not limited to statements regarding interest rates, inflation, liquidity, pledging of our structured RMBS, funding levels and spreads, prepayment speeds, portfolio positioningand repositioning, hedging levels, dividends, growth, the supply and demand for AgencyRMBS and the performance of the Agency RMBS sector generally, the effect of actual or expected actions of the U.S. government, including the Federal Reserve, marketexpectations, future opportunities and prospects of the Company, the stock repurchase program and general economic conditions, areforward- looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Actof 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's goodfaith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or resultsto differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are describedin Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent AnnualReport on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statementsto reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements. CONTACT: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com

ORC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Page 12 October 27, 2022 SummarizedFinancialStatements The followingis a summarizedpresentationof the unauditedbalance sheetsas of September30, 2022,and December31, 2021,and the unauditedquarterlystatementsof operationsfor the nineand threemonths endedSeptember30, 2022and 2021.Amounts presented are subjectto change. ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Mortgage-backed securities $ 3,201,214 $ 6,511,095 U.S. Treasury Notes 36,118 37,175 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 280,952 450,442 Accrued interest receivable 10,527 18,859 Derivative assets, at fair value 262,318 50,786 Receivable for securities sold 13,684 - Other assets 1,027 320 Total Assets $ 3,805,840 $ 7,068,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Repurchase agreements $ 3,133,861 $ 6,244,106 Dividends payable 5,636 11,530 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 53,013 7,589 Accrued interest payable 4,424 788 Due to affiliates 1,075 1,062 Other liabilities 207,454 35,505 Total Liabilities 3,405,463 6,300,580 Total Stockholders' Equity 400,377 768,097 Total Liabilitiesand Stockholders' Equity $ 3,805,840 $ 7,068,677 Common shares outstanding 35,066,251 35,398,610 Book value per share $ 11.42 $ 21.70