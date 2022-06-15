Orchid Island Capital : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K/A

CORRECTING AND REPLACING ORCHID ISLANDCAPITAL ANNOUNCES

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES

JUNE 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND MAY31, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO

CHARACTERISTICS

●

June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

●

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2022

●

Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 13, 2022

VeroBeach,Fla.,June14,2022(updatedJune15,2022)-OrchidIslandCapital,Inc.(the"Company")(NYSE:ORC)

announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of

June 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid July 27,2022, to holders of record of the Company'scommon stock

onJune30,2022,withanex-dividenddateofJune29,2022.TheCompanyplansonannouncingitsnextcommonstock

dividend on July 13, 2022.

The Company intends to makeregular monthly cash distributionsto its holders of common stock.In order to qualify as areal

estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annuallyto its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of

its REITtaxable income,determined withoutregard tothe deductionfor dividendspaid andexcluding anynet capitalgain.

The Companywill be subjectto incometax on taxableincome that isnot distributedand to anexcise tax tothe extent thata

certain percentageof itstaxable incomeis notdistributed byspecified dates.The Companyhas notestablished aminimum

distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributionsto stockholders in the future.

As of June 14, 2022, May 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had 177,117,186shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBSportfolio as ofMay 31, 2022are presented below.These figures arepreliminary and subjectto change.

The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created bythe Company based upon information that the Company

believes is accurate: