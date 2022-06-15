Orchid Island Capital : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K/A
CORRECTING AND REPLACING ORCHID ISLANDCAPITAL ANNOUNCES
JUNE 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND MAY31, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO
CHARACTERISTICS
●
June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock
●
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2022
●
Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 13, 2022
CORRECTION by Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company")
VERO BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2022 - (BUSINESS WIRE) - The table describingthe Company's hedges in the release
issued June 14, 2022, incorrectly labeled the Company'sinterest rate swaps "TBA" and incorrectly labeled the Company's
"to-be-announced" securities "Swaps."
The updated release reads:
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES
JUNE 2022 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND MAY31, 2022 RMBS PORTFOLIO
CHARACTERISTICS
●
June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock
●
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2022
●
Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 13, 2022
VeroBeach,Fla.,June14,2022(updatedJune15,2022)-OrchidIslandCapital,Inc.(the"Company")(NYSE:ORC)
announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of
June 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid July 27,2022, to holders of record of the Company'scommon stock
onJune30,2022,withanex-dividenddateofJune29,2022.TheCompanyplansonannouncingitsnextcommonstock
dividend on July 13, 2022.
The Company intends to makeregular monthly cash distributionsto its holders of common stock.In order to qualify as areal
estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annuallyto its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of
its REITtaxable income,determined withoutregard tothe deductionfor dividendspaid andexcluding anynet capitalgain.
The Companywill be subjectto incometax on taxableincome that isnot distributedand to anexcise tax tothe extent thata
certain percentageof itstaxable incomeis notdistributed byspecified dates.The Companyhas notestablished aminimum
distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributionsto stockholders in the future.
As of June 14, 2022, May 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had 177,117,186shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBSportfolio as ofMay 31, 2022are presented below.These figures arepreliminary and subjectto change.
The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created bythe Company based upon information that the Company
believes is accurate:
●
RMBS ValuationCharacteristics
●
RMBS Assets by Agency
●
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) TestResults
●
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
●
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveragedbasis in Agency RMBS. Our investment
strategy focuses on, andour portfolio consists of,two categories of AgencyRMBS: (i) traditional pass-throughAgency RMBS,
suchasmortgagepass-throughcertificatesandcollateralizedmortgageobligationsissuedbyFannieMae,FreddieMacor
Ginnie Mae, and (ii)structured Agency RMBS. TheCompany is managed byBimini Advisors, LLC, aregistered investment
adviser with the Securitiesand Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release containsforward-looking statements withinthe meaning ofthe Private Securities LitigationReform Act of
1995 and otherfederal securities laws. Theseforward-looking statementsinclude, but are notlimited to, statements aboutthe
Company's distributions.These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations,
but these statementsare not guaranteedto occur.Investors should not placeundue reliance upon forward-lookingstatements.
For furtherdiscussion ofthe factorsthat couldaffect outcomes,please referto the"Risk Factors"section ofthe Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,2021.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
May 2022
Mar - May
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2022 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Jun)
in Jun)
(-50 BPS)
(1)
(+50 BPS)
(1)
Pass Through RMBS
15yr 4.0
$
419
$
432
0.01%
$
103.01
4.00%
4.54%
49
131
0.8%
0.8%
$
7
$
(7)
15yr TBA
175,000
175,697
4.17%
100.40
3.50%
2,950
(3,310)
15yr Total
175,419
176,129
4.18%
100.40
3.50%
4.54%
49
131
0.8%
0.8%
2,957
(3,317)
30yr 3.0
3,500,185
3,363,833
79.75%
96.10
3.00%
3.47%
14
344
8.1%
7.5%
106,826
(112,329)
30yr 3.5
230,994
230,669
5.47%
99.86
3.50%
4.03%
27
325
14.2%
14.1%
6,331
(6,645)
30yr 4.0
270,277
272,437
6.46%
100.80
4.00%
4.71%
12
347
7.8%
26.8%
5,928
(6,852)
30yr Total
4,001,456
3,866,939
91.67%
96.64
3.10%
3.58%
14
343
8.5%
8.4%
119,085
(125,826)
Total Pass ThroughRMBS
4,176,875
4,043,068
95.85%
96.80
3.11%
3.62%
16
334
8.5%
8.4%
122,042
(129,143)
Structured RMBS
IO 20yr 3.0
335,999
40,141
0.95%
11.95
3.00%
3.69%
71
162
12.3%
16.4%
(595)
299
IO 20yr 4.0
12,205
1,485
0.04%
12.17
4.00%
4.57%
125
108
13.8%
16.0%
-
(2)
IO 30yr 3.0
42,190
6,859
0.16%
16.26
3.00%
3.69%
35
318
10.4%
13.7%
(249)
181
IO 30yr 3.5
510,044
97,678
2.32%
19.15
3.50%
4.01%
54
297
11.5%
14.1%
(2,522)
1,738
IO 30yr 4.0
151,311
26,628
0.63%
17.60
4.00%
4.55%
73
278
18.2%
21.3%
(1,071)
890
IO 30yr 4.5
4,261
761
0.02%
17.86
4.50%
4.99%
143
204
14.6%
18.6%
(22)
17
IO 30yr 5.0
2,367
427
0.01%
18.03
5.00%
5.36%
143
204
4.8%
18.5%
(15)
12
IO Total
1,058,377
173,979
4.12%
16.44
3.41%
3.99%
63
250
12.7%
15.9%
(4,474)
3,135
IIO 30yr 4.0
35,321
1,162
0.03%
3.29
3.40%
4.40%
57
294
0.6%
9.6%
217
(230)
Total StructuredRMBS
1,093,698
175,141
4.15%
16.01
3.41%
4.00%
62
251
12.3%
15.7%
(4,257)
2,905
Total Mortgage Assets
$
5,270,573
$
4,218,209
100.00%
3.17%
3.70%
25
317
9.3%
10.0%
$
117,785
$
(126,238)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(1)
(+50 BPS)
(1)
5-Year TreasuryFuture
(2)
$
(1,194,000)
Sep-2022
$
(27,336)
$
26,775
10-Year TreasuryUltra
(3)
(270,000)
Sep-2022
(15,009)
14,116
Swaps
(1,400,000)
Jul-2028
(38,357)
37,016
TBA
(175,000)
Jul-2022
(5,868)
6,055
Swaptions
(777,800)
Mar-2023
(12,242)
11,918
Hedge Total
$
(3,816,800)
$
(98,812)
$
95,880
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
18,973
$
(30,358)
(1)
Modeled results fromCitigroup Global MarketsInc. YieldBook. Interest rateshocks assume instantaneousparallel shifts andhorizon prices arecalculated assuming
constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrativepurposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valuedat prices of $112.95 at May 31, 2022.The market value of the short position was $1,348.6 million.
(3)
Ten-year TreasuryUltra futures contracts were valued at prices of $128.48 at May 31, 2022.The market value of the short position was $346.9 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of May 31, 2022
As of May 31, 2022
Fannie Mae
$
2,850,250
70.5%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
239,763
5.9%
Freddie Mac
1,192,260
29.5%
Whole Pool Assets
3,802,747
94.1%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,042,510
100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,042,510
100.0%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of May 31, 2022
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
J.P.Morgan Securities LLC
$
372,441
9.8%
0.71%
13
7/25/2022
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
335,617
8.6%
0.84%
36
7/14/2022
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
325,745
8.4%
0.95%
36
7/13/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
314,666
8.1%
1.15%
32
7/28/2022
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
295,186
7.6%
0.87%
77
11/18/2022
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
256,377
6.6%
0.96%
38
8/23/2022
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
232,284
6.0%
0.89%
38
7/27/2022
ING Financial Markets LLC
206,841
5.3%
0.86%
3
6/3/2022
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
201,626
5.2%
1.10%
25
6/27/2022
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
186,177
4.8%
0.89%
17
6/21/2022
Santander Bank, N.A.
180,243
4.6%
0.97%
35
7/25/2022
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
151,289
3.9%
0.73%
16
6/16/2022
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
151,112
3.9%
1.02%
50
7/25/2022
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
125,542
3.2%
0.81%
31
7/21/2022
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
121,265
3.1%
1.05%
37
7/18/2022
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
116,662
3.0%
1.17%
47
7/18/2022
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
88,988
2.3%
0.90%
17
6/17/2022
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
86,789
2.2%
0.89%
1
6/1/2022
South Street Securities, LLC
60,672
1.6%
1.17%
48
7/18/2022
Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC
44,112
1.1%
0.99%
9
6/9/2022
StoneX Financial Inc.
24,010
0.6%
0.89%
16
6/16/2022
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
3,677
0.1%
1.29%
10
6/10/2022
Total Borrowings
$
3,881,321
100.0%
0.93%
32
11/18/2022
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, VeroBeach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772)231-1400
Disclaimer
Orchid Island Capital Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 21:32:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
