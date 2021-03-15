Orchid Island Capital : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A)
ITEM 8. FINANCIALSTATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
Index to FinancialStatements
Page
Report ofIndependentRegisteredPublic AccountingFirm
2
Balance Sheets
4
Statementsof Operations
5
Statementsof Stockholders'Equity
6
Statementsof Cash Flows
7
Notes to FinancialStatements
8
2
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Stockholders and Board of Directors
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Vero Beach, Florida
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the 'Company') as of December31, 2020 and
2019, the related statements of operations, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended
December 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements').In our opinion, the financial
statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company at December 31, 2020 and 2019, andthe
results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period endedDecember 31, 2020
,
in conformity with
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company AccountingOversight Board (United States)
('PCAOB'), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31,2020, based on criteria established in
Internal
Control - Integrated Framework (2013)
issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ('COSO')
and our report dated February 26, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibilityis to express an opinion on the
Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOBand are required to
be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federalsecurities laws and the applicable rules and
regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standardsrequire that we plan and perform the audit
to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are freeof material misstatement, whether due to error or
fraud.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatementof the financial statements, whether due to
error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such proceduresincluded examining, on a test basis, evidence
regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits alsoincluded evaluating the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overallpresentation of the financial statements. We believe
that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Critical Audit Matter
The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the currentperiod audit of the financial statements that was
communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1)relates to accounts or disclosures that are material
to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective,or complex judgments. The communication
of the critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements,taken as a whole, and we are not, by
communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accountsor disclosures
to which it relates.
Valuation of Investments in Mortgage-Backed Securities
As described in Notes
1
and
12
to the financial statements, the Company
accounts for its
Level 2
mortgage-backed securities at fair
value, which
totaled
$3.7
billion at December 31, 2020.
The fair value of mortgage-backed securities is
based on independent pricing
sources and/or third-party broker
quotes, when available. Because the price estimates may vary, management must make certain
judgments and assumptions about the appropriate price to use to calculate the fairvalues based on various techniques including
observing the most recent market for like or identical assets (including securitycoupon rate, maturity, yield, prepayment speed), market
credit spreads, and model driven approaches.
3
We identified the valuation of mortgage-backed securities
as
a critical audit matter.
The principal considerations for our determination
are: (i)
the potential for bias in how management subjectively selects the price frommultiple pricing sources to determine the fair value
of the mortgage-backed securities and (ii)
the audit effort involved, including the use of
valuation
professionals with specialized skill and
knowledge.
The primary procedures we performed to address this critical audit matter included:
●
Testing the
design and operating
effectiveness of
controls
relating to the valuation of mortgaged-backed securities,
including
controls over
management's
process to select the price from multiple pricing sources.
●
Reviewing
the
range of values used for each investment position,
and
assessing
the price selected
for management bias
by comparing the price
to the high, low and average of the range of pricing sources.
●
Testing the reasonableness of fair values determined by management by comparing the fair value of certain securities to
recent transactions, if applicable.
●
Utilizing
a
third-party valuation specialist
to
develop an independent estimate of the fair value of each investment
position
by considering the stated security coupon rate, yield, maturity, and prepayment speeds, and comparing to the fair
value used by management.
/s/ BDO USA, LLP
Certified Public Accountants
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2011.
West Palm Beach, Florida
February 26, 2021
4
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS:
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value
Pledged to counterparties
$
3,719,906
$
3,584,354
Unpledged
6,989
6,567
Total mortgage-backed securities
3,726,895
3,590,921
Cash and cash equivalents
220,143
193,770
Restricted cash
79,363
84,885
Accrued interest receivable
9,721
12,404
Derivative assets, at fair value
20,999
-
Receivable for securities sold, pledged to counterparties
414
-
Other assets
516
100
Total Assets
$
4,058,051
$
3,882,080
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Repurchase agreements
$
3,595,586
$
3,448,106
Dividends payable
4,970
5,045
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
33,227
20,658
Accrued interest payable
1,157
11,101
Due to affiliates
632
622
Other liabilities
7,188
1,041
Total Liabilities
3,642,760
3,486,573
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $
0.01
par value;
100,000,000
shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
-
-
Common Stock, $
0.01
par value;
500,000,000
shares authorized,
76,073,317
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and
63,061,781
shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
761
631
Additional paid-in capital
432,524
414,998
Accumulated deficit
(17,994)
(20,122)
Total Stockholders' Equity
415,291
395,507
Total Liabilitiesand Stockholders' Equity
$
4,058,051
$
3,882,080
See Notes to Financial Statements
5
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
STATEMENTSOF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020,2019 and 2018
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2018
Interest income
$
116,045
$
142,324
$
154,581
Interest expense
(25,056)
(83,666)
(70,360)
Net interest income
90,989
58,658
84,221
Realized losses on mortgage-backed securities
(24,986)
(10,877)
(30,289)
Unrealized gains (losses) on mortgage-backed securities
25,761
38,045
(110,668)
(Losses) gains on derivative instruments
(79,092)
(51,176)
24,311
Net portfolio income (loss)
12,672
34,650
(32,425)
Expenses:
Management fees
5,281
5,528
6,204
Allocated overhead
1,514
1,380
1,567
Accrued incentive compensation
38
115
407
Directors' fees and liability insurance
998
998
968
Audit, legal and other professional fees
1,045
1,105
851
Direct REIT operating expenses
1,057
997
1,631
Other administrative
611
262
334
Total expenses
10,544
10,385
11,962
Net income (loss)
$
2,128
$
24,265
$
(44,387)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.03
$
0.43
$
(0.85)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
67,210,815
56,328,027
52,198,175
See Notes to Financial Statements
6
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
STATEMENTOF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020,2019 and 2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Additional
Retained
Common Stock
Paid-in
Earnings
Shares
Par Value
Capital
(Deficit)
Total
Balances, January 1, 2018
53,062
$
531
$
461,680
$
-
$
462,211
Net loss
-
-
-
(44,387)
(44,387)
Cash dividends declared, $1.07 per share
-
-
(55,814)
-
(55,814)
Stock based compensation
49
-
492
-
492
Shares repurchased and retired
(3,979)
(40)
(26,383)
-
(26,423)
Balances, December 31, 2018
49,132
491
379,975
(44,387)
336,079
Net income
-
-
-
24,265
24,265
Cash dividends declared, $0.96 per share
-
-
(54,421)
-
(54,421)
Issuance of common stock pursuant to public offerings, net
14,377
145
92,169
-
92,314
Stock based compensation
23
-
294
-
294
Shares repurchased and retired
(470)
(5)
(3,019)
-
(3,024)
Balances, December 31, 2019
63,062
631
414,998
(20,122)
395,507
Net income
-
-
-
2,128
2,128
Cash dividends declared, $0.79 per share
-
-
(53,570)
-
(53,570)
Issuance of common stock pursuant to public offerings, net
13,019
130
70,920
-
71,050
Stock based compensation
12
-
244
-
244
Shares repurchased and retired
(20)
-
(68)
-
(68)
Balances, December 31, 2020
76,073
$
761
$
432,524
$
(17,994)
$
415,291
See Notes to Financial Statements
7
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
STATEMENTSOF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020,2019 and 2018
($ in thousands)
2020
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATINGACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
2,128
$
24,265
$
(44,387)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided byoperating activities:
Stock based compensation
244
294
492
Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on mortgage-backed securities
(775)
(27,168)
140,957
Realized and unrealized losses on interest rate swaptions
2,972
1,379
1,502
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on interest rate swaps
59,055
39,471
(1,027)
Realized and unrealized losses on U.S. Treasury Securities
95
-
-
Realized (gains) losses on forward settling to-be-announced securities
(3,231)
4,357
(4,527)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accrued interest receivable
2,683
837
1,203
Other assets
(446)
80
(3)
Accrued interest payable
(9,944)
4,656
(71)
Other liabilities
2,583
22
4
Due to affiliates
10
(32)
(143)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATINGACTIVITIES
55,374
48,161
94,000
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
From mortgage-backed securities investments:
Purchases
(4,859,434)
(4,241,822)
(3,893,828)
Sales
4,200,536
3,321,206
3,885,817
Principal repayments
523,699
594,833
373,934
Payments on U.S. Treasury securities
(139,807)
-
-
Proceeds from U.S. Treasury securities
139,712
-
-
Net proceeds from reverse repurchase agreements
30
-
-
(Payments on) proceeds from net settlement of to-be-announced securities
(881)
(8,423)
7,292
Purchase of derivative financial instruments, net of margin cash received
(63,195)
(20,600)
6,805
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(199,340)
(354,806)
380,020
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from repurchase agreements
33,140,625
45,595,010
52,096,292
Principal payments on repurchase agreements
(32,993,145)
(45,171,956)
(52,605,026)
Cash dividends
(53,645)
(53,307)
(59,312)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
71,050
92,314
-
Common stock repurchases
(68)
(3,024)
(26,423)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
164,817
459,037
(594,469)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTSAND RESTRICTED
CASH
20,851
152,392
(120,449)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS ANDRESTRICTED CASH, beginning of the period
278,655
126,263
246,712
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS ANDRESTRICTED CASH, end of the period
$
299,506
$
278,655
$
126,263
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OFCASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
35,000
$
79,010
$
70,431
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OFNONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Securities sold settled in later period
$
-
$
-
$
220,655
See Notes to Financial Statements
8
ORCHID ISLANDCAPITAL, INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIALSTATEMENTS
DECEMBER31, 2020
NOTE 1.ORGANIZATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Organizationand BusinessDescription
Orchid IslandCapital, Inc.('Orchid'or the 'Company'),was incorporatedin Marylandon August17, 2010 forthe purposeof creating
and managinga leveragedinvestmentportfolioconsistingof residentialmortgage-backedsecurities('RMBS').From incorporationto
February 20,2013 Orchidwas a whollyowned subsidiaryof Bimini CapitalManagement,Inc. ('Bimini').Orchid beganoperationson
November 24,2010 (thedate of commencementof operations).From incorporationthrough November24, 2010,Orchid's onlyactivity
was the issuanceof common stockto Bimini.
On August 2, 2017, Orchid entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'August 2017Equity Distribution Agreement') with
two sales agents pursuant to which the Company could offer and sell, from time to time, upto an aggregate amount of $
125,000,000
of
shares of the Company's common stock in transactions that were deemed to be 'at the market' offerings and privatelynegotiated
transactions.The Company issued a total of
15,123,178
shares under the August 2017 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate
gross proceeds of approximately $
125.0
million, and net proceeds of approximately $
123.1
million, net of commissions and fees,
prior
to its termination in July 2019.
On July 30, 2019, Orchid entered into an underwriting agreement (the '2019 UnderwritingAgreement') with Morgan Stanley & Co.
LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters named therein, relating to
the offer and sale of
7,000,000
shares of the Company's common stock at a price to the public of $
6.55
per share. The underwriters
purchased the shares pursuant to the 2019 Underwriting Agreement at a price of $
6.3535
per share. The closing of the offering of
7,000,000
shares of common stock occurred on August 2, 2019, with net proceeds to the Companyof approximately $
44.2
million after
deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.
On January 23, 2020, Orchid entered into an equity distribution agreement (the'January 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement') with
three sales agents pursuant to which the Company could offer and sell, from time to time, upto an aggregate amount of $
200,000,000
of shares of the Company's common stock in transactions that were deemed to be 'at the market' offerings andprivately negotiated
transactions.The Company issued a total of
3,170,727
shares under the January 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate
gross proceeds of $
19.8
million, and net proceeds of approximately $
19.4
million, net of commissions and fees, prior to its termination
in August 2020.
On August 4, 2020, Orchid entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'August 2020Equity Distribution Agreement') with
four sales agents pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up toan aggregate amount of $
150,000,000
of
shares of the Company's common stock in transactions that are deemed to be 'at the market'offerings and privately negotiated
transactions.Through December 31, 2020, the Company issued a total of
9,848,513
shares under the August 2020 Equity Distribution
Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $
52.5
million, and net proceeds of approximately $
51.6
million, net of
commissions and fees. Subsequent to December 31, 2020 through February 26, 2021,the Company issued a total of
308,048
shares
under the August 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately$
1.6
million.
COVID-19Impact
Beginningin mid-March2020, theglobal pandemicassociatedwith the novelcoronavirus('COVID-19')and relatedeconomic
conditionsbegan to impactour financialposition andresults ofoperations.As a resultof the economic,health andmarket turmoilbrought
about by COVID-19,the AgencyRMBS marketexperiencedsevere dislocations.This resultedin fallingprices of ourassets andincreased
9
margin callsfrom our repurchaseagreementlenders. Further,as interestrates declined,we faced additionalmargin callsrelated toour
various hedgepositions.In orderto maintainsufficient cashand liquidity, reducerisk and satisfymargin calls,we were forcedto sell assets
at levels significantlybelow theircarrying valuesand closedseveral hedgepositions.During thisperiod, wesold approximately$
1.1
billion
of AgencyRMBS, resultingin losses ofapproximately$
31.4
million.Also duringthis period,we terminatedinterest rateswap positions
with an aggregatenotional valueof $
860.0
million andincurredapproximately$
45.0
million infair valuelosses on thepositionsthrough the
date of therespectiveterminations.
The AgencyRMBS marketlargely stabilizedafter theFederal Reserveannouncedon March 23,2020 thatit would purchaseAgency
RMBS andU.S. Treasuriesin the amountsneeded tosupport smoothmarket functioning.As of December31, 2020,we had timely
satisfied allmargin calls.
Although theCompany cannotestimate thelength orgravity ofthe impactof the COVID-19outbreak atthis time,if the pandemic
continues,it may continueto have adverseeffects on theCompany's resultsof futureoperations,financial position,and liquidityin fiscal
year 2021.
In addition,PresidentTrump signedinto law theCoronavirusAid, Relief,and EconomicSecurity (CARES)Act, whichhas provided
billions ofdollars ofrelief toindividuals,businesses,state and localgovernments,and the healthcare systemsuffering theimpact ofthe
pandemic, includingmortgageloan forbearanceand modificationprograms toqualifyingborrowerswho may havedifficulty makingtheir
loan payments.As certaintime limitsimposed inthe CARESAct programsbegan to expire,on December27, 2020,PresidentTrump
signed intolaw an additionalcoronavirusaid packageas part ofthe ConsolidatedAppropriationsAct, 2021,providing forextensions of
many of theCARES Actpolicies andprograms aswell as billionsof dollarsof additionalrelief. TheCompany hasevaluated theprovisions
of the CARESAct and theConsolidatedAppropriationsAct, 2021and has determinedthat it willnot have amaterial effecton the
Company's business,results ofoperationsand financialcondition.
Basis ofPresentationand Use ofEstimates
The accompanyingfinancialstatementshave beenprepared inaccordancewith accountingprinciplesgenerally acceptedin the
United States('GAAP').
The preparationof financialstatementsin conformitywith GAAPrequires managementto make estimatesand
assumptionsthat affectthe reportedamounts ofassets andliabilitiesand disclosureof contingentassets andliabilitiesat the dateof the
financialstatementsand the reportedamounts ofrevenues andexpenses duringthe reportingperiod. Actualresults coulddiffer fromthose
estimates.The significantestimatesaffecting theaccompanyingfinancial statementsare the fairvalues of RMBSand derivatives.
Managementbelieves theestimatesand assumptionsunderlyingthe financialstatementsare reasonablebased on theinformation
available asof December31, 2020;however, uncertaintyover the ultimateimpact thatCOVID-19will have onthe globaleconomy
generally, and onOrchid's businessin particular,makes anyestimates andassumptionsas of December31, 2020 inherentlyless certain
than theywould be absentthe currentand potentialimpacts ofCOVID-19.
Variable Interest Entities (VIEs)
We obtain interests in VIEs through our investments in mortgage-backed securities.Our interests in these VIEs are passive in
nature and are not expected to result in us obtaining a controlling financial interest inthese VIEs in the future.As a result, we do not
consolidate these VIEs and we account for our interest in these VIEs as mortgage-backedsecurities.See Note 2 for additional
information regarding our investments in mortgage-backed securities.Our maximum exposure to loss for these VIEs is the carrying
value of the mortgage-backed securities.
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Cash and cashequivalentsinclude cashon depositwith financialinstitutionsand highlyliquid investmentswith originalmaturitiesof
three monthsor less atthe timeof purchase.Restrictedcash includescash pledgedas collateralfor repurchaseagreementsand other
10
borrowings,and interestrate swapsand otherderivativeinstruments.
The followingtable providesa reconciliationof cash, cashequivalents,and restrictedcash reportedwithin thestatementof financial
position thatsum to thetotal of thesame such amountsshown inthe statementof cash flows.
(in thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
220,143
$
193,770
Restricted cash
79,363
84,885
Total cash, cash equivalentsand restricted cash
$
299,506
$
278,655
The Companymaintains cashbalances atthree banksand excessmargin onaccount withtwo exchangeclearing members.At times,
balances mayexceed federallyinsured limits.The Companyhas not experiencedany lossesrelated tothese balances.The Federal
Deposit InsuranceCorporationinsures eligibleaccounts upto $250,000per depositorat each financialinstitution.Restrictedcash
balances areuninsured,but are heldin separatecustomer accountsthat are segregatedfrom the generalfunds of thecounterparty.The
Company limitsuninsuredbalances toonly large,well-knownbanksand exchangeclearing membersand believesthat it isnot exposedto
any significantcredit riskon cash andcash equivalentsor restrictedcash balances.
Mortgage-BackedSecurities
The Companyinvests primarilyin mortgagepass-throughresidentialmortgage backedcertificatesissued by FreddieMac, Fannie
Mae or GinnieMae ('RMBS'),collateralizedmortgage obligations('CMOs'),interest-only('IO') securitiesand inverseinterest-only('IIO')
securitiesrepresenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of RMBS. We refer to RMBSand CMOs as PT RMBS.We refer to IO
and IIO securities as structured RMBS. The Company has elected to account forits investment in RMBS under the fair value
option. Electing the fair value option requires the Company to record changes infair value in the statement of operations, which, in
management's view, more appropriately reflects the results of our operations for a particular reporting period and is consistent with the
underlying economics and how the portfolio is managed.
The Companyrecords RMBStransactionson the tradedate. Securitypurchases thathave notsettled asof the balancesheet date
are includedin the RMBSbalance withan offsettingliability recorded,whereas securitiessold thathave not settledas of thebalance sheet
date are removedfrom the RMBSbalance withan offsettingreceivable recorded.
Fair valueis definedas the pricethat wouldbe receivedto sell theasset or paidto transferthe liabilityin an orderlytransaction
between marketparticipantsat the measurementdate.The fair valuemeasurementassumes thatthe transactionto sell theasset or
transfer theliability eitheroccurs inthe principalmarket forthe asset orliability, or inthe absenceof a principalmarket, occursin the most
advantageousmarket forthe asset orliability. Estimatedfair valuesfor RMBSare basedon independentpricing sourcesand/or thirdparty
broker quotes,when available.
Income on PTRMBS securitiesis based onthe statedinterest rateof the security.Premiums ordiscounts presentat the dateof
purchase arenot amortized.Premium lostand discountaccretionresulting frommonthly principalrepaymentsare reflectedin unrealized
gains (losses)on RMBS inthe statementsof operations.For IO securities,the incomeis accruedbased on thecarrying valueand the
effective yield.The differencebetween incomeaccrued andthe interestreceived onthe securityis characterizedas a returnof investment
and servesto reducethe asset'scarrying value.At each reportingdate, theeffective yieldis adjustedprospectivelyfor futurereporting
periodsbased on thenew estimateof prepaymentsand the contractualterms of thesecurity. For IIOsecurities,effective yieldand income
recognitioncalculationsalso takeinto accountthe index valueapplicableto the security.Changes infair valueof RMBS duringeach
reportingperiod arerecorded inearnings andreported asunrealizedgains or losseson mortgage-backedsecuritiesin the accompanying
statementsof operations.
Derivative Financial Instruments
11
The Companyuses derivativeand otherhedging instrumentsto manageinterest raterisk, facilitateasset/liabilitystrategiesand
manage otherexposures,and it maycontinue todo so in thefuture. Theprincipal instrumentsthat the Companyhas used todate are
Treasury Note('T-Note'),Fed Funds andEurodollarfutures contracts,short positionsin U.S. Treasurysecurities,interest rateswaps,
options toenter in interestrate swaps('interestrate swaptions')and 'to-be-announced'('TBA') securitiestransactions,but the Company
may enterinto otherderivativeand otherhedging instrumentsin the future.
The Companyaccounts forTBA securitiesas derivativeinstruments.Gains and lossesassociatedwith TBAsecuritiestransactions
are reportedin gain (loss)on derivativeinstrumentsin the accompanyingstatementsof operations.
Derivativeand otherhedging instrumentsare carriedat fair value,and changesin fair valueare recordedin earningsfor each period.
The Company'sderivativefinancialinstrumentsare not designatedas hedge accountingrelationships,but ratherare used aseconomic
hedges ofits portfolioassets andliabilities.
Holding derivativescreates exposureto creditrisk relatedto the potentialfor failureon the partof counterpartiesand exchangesto
honor theircommitments.In the eventof defaultby a counterparty,the Companymay have difficultyrecoveringits collateraland may not
receive paymentsprovided forunder theterms of theagreement.The Company'sderivativeagreementsrequire itto post orreceive
collateralto mitigatesuch risk.In addition,the Companyuses onlyregisteredcentral clearingexchanges andwell-establishedcommercial
banks as counterparties,monitors positionswith individualcounterpartiesand adjustsposted collateralas required.
FinancialInstruments
The fair valueof financialinstrumentsfor whichit is practicableto estimatethat valueis disclosed,either inthe body ofthe financial
statementsor in theaccompanyingnotes. RMBS,Eurodollar,Fed Fundsand T-Notefutures contracts,interest rateswaps, interestrate
swaptionsand TBA securitiesare accountedfor at fairvalue in thebalance sheets.The methodsand assumptionsused to estimatefair
value forthese instrumentsare presentedin Note 12of the financialstatements.
The estimatedfair valueof cash andcash equivalents,restrictedcash, accruedinterest receivable,receivablefor securitiessold,
other assets,due to affiliates,repurchaseagreements,payable forunsettled securitiespurchased,accrued interestpayable andother
liabilitiesgenerally approximatestheir carryingvalues as ofDecember31, 2020 andDecember 31,2019 due tothe short-termnature of
these financialinstruments.
RepurchaseAgreements
The Companyfinances theacquisitionof the majorityof its RMBSthrough theuse of repurchaseagreementsunder master
repurchaseagreements.Repurchaseagreementsare accountedfor as collateralizedfinancingtransactions,which arecarried attheir
contractualamounts, includingaccrued interest,as specifiedin the respectiveagreements.
Reverse RepurchaseAgreementsand Obligationsto Return SecuritiesBorrowed underReverse RepurchaseAgreements
The Companyborrows securitiesto cover shortsales of U.S.Treasury securitiesthrough reverserepurchasetransactionsunder our
master repurchaseagreements.We account forthese as securitiesborrowingtransactionsand recognizean obligationto return the
borrowedsecuritiesat fair valueon the balancesheet basedon the valueof the underlyingborrowedsecuritiesas of thereporting date.
The securitiesreceived ascollateralin connectionwith our reverserepurchaseagreementsmitigate ourcredit riskexposure to
counterparties.Our reverserepurchaseagreementstypicallyhave maturitiesof 30 daysor less.
Manager Compensation
The Companyis externallymanaged byBimini Advisors,LLC (the'Manager'or 'BiminiAdvisors'),a Marylandlimited liability
company andwholly-ownedsubsidiaryof Bimini.The Company'smanagementagreementwith theManager providesfor paymentto the
12
Manager ofa managementfee and reimbursementof certainoperatingexpenses, whichare accruedand expensedduring theperiod for
which theyare earnedor incurred.Refer toNote 13 forthe terms ofthe managementagreement.
EarningsPer Share
Basic earningsper share('EPS') iscalculatedas net incomeor loss attributableto common stockholdersdivided bythe weighted
average numberof sharesof common stockoutstandingor subscribedduring theperiod. DilutedEPS is calculatedusing the treasury
stock or two-classmethod, asapplicable,for commonstock equivalents,if any. However, thecommon stockequivalentsare not included
in computingdiluted EPSif the resultis anti-dilutive.
Income Taxes
Orchid has qualified and elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Code.REITs are generally not subject to federal income tax on
their REIT taxable income provided that they distribute to their stockholdersat least 90% of their REIT taxable income on an annual
basis. In addition, a REIT must meet other provisions of the Code to retain its taxstatus.
Orchid assesses the likelihood, based on their technical merit, that uncertain tax positionswill be sustained upon examination
based on the facts, circumstances and information available at the end of each period.All of Orchid's tax positions are categorized as
highly certain.There is no accrual for any tax, interest or penalties related to Orchid's tax positionassessment.The measurement of
uncertain tax positions is adjusted when new information is available, orwhen an event occurs that requires a change.
Recent AccountingPronouncements
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update ('ASU') 2016-13,
Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic
326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments.
ASU 2016-13 requires credit losses on most financial assets measured
at amortized cost and certain other instruments to be measured using an expected creditloss model (referred to as the current
expected credit loss model). The Company's adoption of this ASU did not have a material effect on its financialstatements as its
financial assets were already measured at fair value through earnings.
13
In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-04 'Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate
Reform on Financial Reporting.'ASU 2020-04 provides optional expedients and exceptions to GAAP requirements formodifications
on debt instruments, leases, derivatives, and other contracts, related to the expected markettransition from the London Interbank
Offered Rate ('LIBOR'), and certain other floating rate benchmark indices, or collectively, IBORs, to alternative reference rates. ASU
2020-04 generally considers contract modifications related to reference rate reform tobe an event that does not require contract
remeasurement at the modification date nor a reassessment of a previous accountingdetermination. The guidance in ASU 2020-04 is
optional and may be elected over time, through December 31, 2022, as referencerate reform activities occur. The Company does not
believe the adoption of this ASU will have a material impact on its financial statements.
In January 2021, the FASB issued ASU 2021-01 'Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848).ASU 2021-01 expands the scope of ASC
848 to include all affected derivatives and give market participants the ability to apply certainaspects of the contract modification and
hedge accounting expedients to derivative contracts affected by the discounting transition. Inaddition, ASU 2021-01 adds
implementation guidance to permit a company to apply certain optional expedientsto modifications of interest rate indexes used for
margining, discounting or contract price alignment of certain derivatives as a resultof reference rate reform initiatives and
extends
optional expedients to account for a derivative contract modified as a continuation ofthe existing contract and to continue hedge
accounting when certain critical terms of a hedging relationship change to modificationsmade as part of the discounting transition. The
guidance in ASU 2021-01 is effective immediately and available generally through December31, 2022, as reference rate reform
activities occur. The Company does not believe the adoption of this ASU will have a material impact on its financial statements.
NOTE 2.MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES
The followingtable presentsthe Company'sRMBS portfolioas of December31, 2020 andDecember 31,2019:
(in thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Pass-Through RMBS Certificates:
Adjustable-rate Mortgages
$
-
$
1,014
Fixed-rate Mortgages
3,560,746
3,206,013
Fixed-rate CMOs
137,453
299,205
Total Pass-ThroughCertificates
3,698,199
3,506,232
Structured RMBS Certificates:
Interest-Only Securities
28,696
60,986
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
-
23,703
Total StructuredRMBS Certificates
28,696
84,689
Total
$
3,726,895
$
3,590,921
NOTE 3.REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS
The Companypledges certainof its RMBSas collateralunder repurchaseagreementswith financialinstitutions.Interest ratesare
generally fixedbased on prevailingrates correspondingto the termsof the borrowings,and interestis generallypaid at theterminationof a
borrowing.If the fairvalue of thepledged securitiesdeclines,lenders willtypically requirethe Companyto post additionalcollateralor pay
down borrowingsto re-establishagreed uponcollateralrequirements,referred toas 'margincalls.' Similarly,if the fairvalue of thepledged
securitiesincreases,lenders mayrelease collateralback to theCompany. As of December31, 2020,the Companyhad met allmargin call
requirements.
As of December31, 2020 and2019, theCompany's repurchaseagreementshad remainingmaturitiesas summarizedbelow:
($ in thousands)
OVERNIGHT
BETWEEN 2
BETWEEN 31
GREATER
(1 DAY OR
AND
AND
THAN
14
LESS)
30 DAYS
90 DAYS
90 DAYS
TOTAL
December 31, 2020
Fair market value of securities pledged, including
accrued interest receivable
$
-
$
2,112,969
$
1,560,798
$
55,776
$
3,729,543
Repurchase agreement liabilities associated with
these securities
$
-
$
2,047,897
$
1,494,500
$
53,189
$
3,595,586
Net weighted average borrowing rate
-
0.23%
0.22%
0.30%
0.23%
December 31, 2019
Fair market value of securities pledged, including
accrued interest receivable
$
-
$
2,470,263
$
1,005,517
$
120,941
$
3,596,721
Repurchase agreement liabilities associated with
these securities
$
-
$
2,361,378
$
964,368
$
122,360
$
3,448,106
Net weighted average borrowing rate
-
2.04%
1.94%
2.60%
2.03%
In addition,cash pledgedto counterpartiesas collateralfor repurchaseagreementswas approximately$
58.8
million and$
65.9
million
as of December31, 2020 and2019, respectively.
If, duringthe term ofa repurchaseagreement,a lender filesfor bankruptcy,the Companymight experiencedifficulty recoveringits
pledged assets,which couldresult inan unsecuredclaim againstthe lenderfor the differencebetween theamount loanedto the Company
plus interestdue to thecounterpartyand the fairvalue of thecollateralpledged tosuch lender,including the accrued interest receivable
and cash posted by the Company as collateral. At December31, 2020,the Companyhad an aggregateamount atrisk (the difference
between theamount loanedto the Company,including interestpayable andsecuritiesposted bythe counterparty(if any),and the fair
value of securitiesand cash pledged(if any),including accruedinterest onsuch securities)with allcounterpartiesof approximately$
176.3
million.The Companydid not havean amountat risk withany individualcounterpartygreater than10% of theCompany's equityat
December 31,2020 and 2019
.
15
NOTE 4. DERIVATIVE AND OTHER HEDGING INSTRUMENTS
The tablebelow summarizesfair valueinformationabout ourderivativeand otherhedging instrumentsassets andliabilitiesas of
December 31,2020 and 2019.
(in thousands)
Derivative and Other Hedging Instruments
Balance Sheet Location
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Interest rate swaps
Derivative assets, at fair value
$
7
$
-
Payer swaptions (long positions)
Derivative assets, at fair value
17,433
-
TBA securities
Derivative assets, at fair value
3,559
-
Total derivativeassets, at fair value
$
20,999
$
-
Liabilities
Interest rate swaps
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
$
24,711
$
20,146
Payer swaptions (short positions)
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
7,730
-
TBA securities
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
786
512
Total derivativeliabilities, at fair value
$
33,227
$
20,658
Margin Balances Posted to (from) Counterparties
Futures contracts
Restricted cash
$
489
$
1,338
TBA securities
Restricted cash
284
246
TBA securities
Other liabilities
(2,520)
-
Interest rate swaption contracts
Other liabilities
(3,563)
-
Interest rate swap contracts
Restricted cash
19,761
17,450
Total marginbalances on derivative contracts
$
14,451
$
19,034
Eurodollar, FedFunds andT-Note futuresare cash settledfutures contractson an interestrate, withgains and lossescreditedor
charged tothe Company'scash accountson a dailybasis. Aminimum balance,or 'margin',is requiredto be maintainedin the accounton
a daily basis.The tablesbelow presentinformationrelated tothe Company'sEurodollarand T-Note futurespositions atDecember 31,
2020 and 2019.
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2020
Average
Weighted
Weighted
Contract
Average
Average
Notional
Entry
Effective
Open
Expiration Year
Amount
Rate
Rate
Equity
(1)
Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions)
2021
$
50,000
1.03%
0.18%
$
(424)
U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts(Short Position)
(2)
March 2021 5-year T-Note futures
(Mar 2021 - Mar 2026 Hedge Period)
$
69,000
0.72%
0.67%
$
(186)
16
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2019
Average
Weighted
Weighted
Contract
Average
Average
Notional
Entry
Effective
Open
Expiration Year
Amount
Rate
Rate
Equity
(1)
Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions)
2020
$
500,000
2.97%
1.67%
$
(6,505)
U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts(Short Position)
(2)
March 2020 5 year T-Note futures
(Mar 2020 - Mar 2025 Hedge Period)
$
69,000
1.96%
2.06%
$
302
(1)
Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on openfutures positions from inception.
(2)
T-Note futures contracts were valuedat a price of $
126.16
at December 31, 2020 and $
118.61
at December 31, 2019.The contract values of
the short positions were $
87.1
million and $
81.8
million at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Under ourinterest rateswap agreements,we typicallypay a fixedrate and receivea floatingrate basedon LIBOR ('payerswaps').
The floatingrate we receiveunder ourswap agreementshas the effectof offsettingthe repricingcharacteristicsof our repurchase
agreementsand cash flowson such liabilities.We are typicallyrequired topost collateralon our interestrate swapagreements.The table
below presentsinformationrelated tothe Company'sinterest rateswap positionsat December31, 2020 and2019.
($ in thousands)
Average
Net
Fixed
Average
Estimated
Average
Notional
Pay
Receive
Fair
Maturity
Amount
Rate
Rate
Value
(Years)
December 31, 2020
Expiration > 3 to ≤ 5 years
$
620,000
1.29%
0.22%
$
(23,760)
3.6
Expiration > 5 years
$
200,000
0.67%
0.23%
$
(944)
6.4
$
820,000
1.14%
0.23%
$
(24,704)
4.3
December 31, 2019
Expiration > 1 to ≤ 3 years
$
360,000
2.05%
1.90%
$
(3,680)
2.3
Expiration > 3 to ≤ 5 years
910,000
2.03%
1.93%
(16,466)
4.4
$
1,270,000
2.03%
1.92%
$
(20,146)
3.8
The tablebelow presentsinformationrelated tothe Company'sinterest rateswaption positionsat December31, 2020.There wereno
open swaptionpositions atDecember 31,2019.
($ in thousands)
Option
Underlying Swap
Weighted
Average
Weighted
Average
Average
Adjustable
Average
Fair
Months to
Notional
Fixed
Rate
Term
Expiration
Cost
Value
Expiration
Amount
Rate
(LIBOR)
(Years)
December 31, 2020
Payer Swaptions (long positions)
≤ 1 year
$
3,450
$
5
2.5
500,000
0.95%
3 Month
4.0
> 1 year ≤ 2 years
13,410
17,428
17.4
675,000
1.49%
3 Month
12.8
$
16,860
$
17,433
11.0
$
1,175,000
1.26%
3 Month
9.0
Payer Swaptions (short positions)
≤ 1 year
$
(4,660)
$
(7,730)
5.4
$
507,700
1.49%
3 Month
12.8
The following table summarizes our contracts to purchase and sell TBAsecurities as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.
17
($ in thousands)
Notional
Net
Amount
Cost
Market
Carrying
Long (Short)
(1)
Basis
(2)
Value
(3)
Value
(4)
December 31, 2020
30-Year TBA securities:
2.0%
$
465,000
$
479,531
$
483,090
$
3,559
3.0%
(328,000)
(342,896)
(343,682)
(786)
Total
$
137,000
$
136,635
$
139,408
$
2,773
December 31, 2019
30-Year TBA securities:
4.5%
$
(300,000)
$
(315,426)
$
(315,938)
$
(512)
Total
$
(300,000)
$
(315,426)
$
(315,938)
$
(512)
(1)
Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of theunderlying Agency RMBS.
(2)
Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for theunderlying Agency RMBS.
(3)
Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities(or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end.
(4)
Net carrying value represents the difference between the marketvalue and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-endand is reported
in derivative assets (liabilities), at fair value in our balance sheets.
Gain (Loss) From Derivative and Other Hedging Instruments, Net
The table below presents the effect of the Company's derivative and other hedging instruments on the statements of operations for
the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018.
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2018
Eurodollar futures contracts (short positions)
$
(8,337)
$
(13,860)
$
7,170
U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts (short position)
(4,707)
(5,175)
5,507
Fed Funds futures contracts (short positions)
-
177
-
Interest rate swaps
(66,212)
(26,582)
8,609
Receiver swaptions
-
-
105
Payer swaptions (long positions)
98
(1,379)
(1,607)
Payer swaptions (short positions)
(3,070)
-
-
TBA securities (short positions)
(6,719)
(6,264)
4,327
TBA securities (long positions)
9,950
1,907
200
U.S. Treasury securities (short positions)
(95)
-
-
Total
$
(79,092)
$
(51,176)
$
24,311
Credit Risk-Related Contingent Features
The useof derivativesand otherhedging instrumentscreates exposureto creditrisk relatingto potentiallosses thatcould be
recognized in the eventthat the counterparties tothese instruments fail toperform their obligationsunder the contracts. Weminimize this
risk by limiting our counterparties for instruments which are not centrally cleared on a registered exchange to major financial institutions
with acceptable credit ratings and monitoringpositions with individual counterparties. In addition, wemay be required to pledge assets
as collateral for our derivatives, whoseamounts vary over time based onthe market value, notional amount andremaining term of the
derivative contract. Inthe event ofa default bya counterparty, we maynot receive paymentsprovided for underthe terms ofour derivative
agreements, and mayhave difficulty obtainingour assets pledgedas collateral forour derivatives. Thecash and cashequivalents pledged
as collateral for our derivative instruments are included in restricted cash on ourbalance sheets.
18
It isthe Company'spolicy notto offsetassets andliabilities associatedwith openderivative contracts.However, theChicago
Mercantile Exchange('CME') rulescharacterize variationmargin transfersas settlementpayments, asopposed toadjustments to
collateral. As aresult, derivative assetsand liabilities associatedwith centrally clearedderivatives for whichthe CME servesas the central
clearing party are presented as if these derivatives had been settled as of the reportingdate.
NOTE 5. PLEDGED ASSETS
Assets Pledgedto Counterparties
The tablebelow summarizesour assetspledged ascollateralunder ourrepurchaseagreementsand derivativeagreementsby type,
including securitiespledged relatedto securitiessold but notyet settled,as of December31, 2020 and2019.
(in thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Repurchase
Derivative
Repurchase
Derivative
Assets Pledged to Counterparties
Agreements
Agreements
Total
Agreements
Agreements
Total
PT RMBS - fair value
$
3,692,811
$
-
$
3,692,811
$
3,500,394
$
-
$
3,500,394
Structured RMBS - fair value
27,095
-
27,095
83,960
-
83,960
Accrued interest on pledged securities
9,636
-
9,636
12,367
-
12,367
Restricted cash
58,829
20,534
79,363
65,851
19,034
84,885
Total
$
3,788,371
$
20,534
$
3,808,905
$
3,662,572
$
19,034
$
3,681,606
Assets Pledgedfrom Counterparties
The tablebelow summarizesour assetspledged tous from counterpartiesunder ourrepurchaseagreementsand derivative
agreementsas of December31, 2020 and2019.
(in thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Repurchase
Derivative
Repurchase
Derivative
Assets Pledged to Orchid
Agreements
Agreements
Total
Agreements
Agreements
Total
Cash
$
120
$
6,083
$
6,203
$
1,418
$
-
$
1,418
U.S. Treasury securities - fair value
253
-
253
-
-
-
Total
$
373
$
6,083
$
6,456
$
1,418
$
-
$
1,418
PT RMBS andU.S. Treasurysecuritiesreceived asmargin underour repurchaseagreementsare not recordedin the balancesheets
because thecounterpartyretains ownershipof the security.Cash receivedas margin isrecognizedin cash andcash equivalentswith a
correspondingamount recognizedas an increasein repurchaseagreementsor other liabilitiesin the balancesheets.
NOTE 6. OFFSETTING ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
The Company'sderivativeagreementsand repurchaseagreementsare subjectto underlyingagreementswith masternetting or
similar arrangements,which providefor the rightof offset inthe eventof defaultor in theevent of bankruptcyof eitherparty to the
transactions.The Companyreports itsassets andliabilitiessubject tothese arrangementson a grossbasis.
The followingtable presentsinformationregardingthose assetsand liabilitiessubject tosuch arrangementsas if the Companyhad
presentedthem on anet basis asof December31, 2020 and2019.
(in thousands)
19
Offsetting of Assets
Gross Amount Not
Net Amount
Offset in the Balance Sheet
of Assets
Financial
Gross Amount
Gross Amount
Presented
Instruments
Cash
of Recognized
Offset in the
in the
Received as
Received as
Net
Assets
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet
Collateral
Collateral
Amount
December 31, 2020
Interest rate swaps
$
7
$
-
$
7
$
-
$
-
$
7
Interest rate swaptions
17,433
-
17,433
-
(3,563)
13,870
TBA securities
3,559
-
3,559
-
(2,520)
1,039
$
20,999
$
-
$
20,999
$
-
$
(6,083)
$
14,916
(in thousands)
Offsetting of Liabilities
Gross Amount Not
Net Amount
Offset in the Balance Sheet
of Liabilities
Financial
Gross Amount
Gross Amount
Presented
Instruments
of Recognized
Offset in the
in the
Posted as
Cash Posted
Net
Liabilities
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet
Collateral
Collateral
Amount
December 31, 2020
Repurchase Agreements
$
3,595,586
$
-
$
3,595,586
$
(3,536,757)
$
(58,829)
$
-
Interest rate swaps
24,711
-
24,711
-
(19,761)
4,950
Interest rate swaptions
7,730
-
7,730
-
-
-
TBA securities
786
-
786
-
(284)
502
$
3,628,813
$
-
$
3,628,813
$
(3,536,757)
$
(78,874)
$
5,452
December 31, 2019
Repurchase Agreements
$
3,448,106
$
-
$
3,448,106
$
(3,382,255)
$
(65,851)
$
-
Interest rate swaps
20,146
-
20,146
-
(17,450)
2,696
TBA securities
512
-
512
-
(246)
266
$
3,468,764
$
-
$
3,468,764
$
(3,382,255)
$
(83,547)
$
2,962
The amountsdisclosed forcollateralreceived byor postedto the samecounterpartyup to andnot exceedingthe net amountof the
asset or liabilitypresentedin the balancesheets. Thefair valueof the actualcollateralreceived byor postedto the samecounterparty
typically exceedsthe amountspresented.See Note5 for a discussionof collateralposted orreceived againstor for repurchaseobligations
and derivativeand otherhedging instruments.
NOTE 7.CAPITAL STOCK
Common StockIssuances
During 2020and 2019,the Companycompleted thefollowingpublic offeringsof sharesof its commonstock.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Weighted
Average
Price
Received
Net
Type of Offering
Period
Per Share
(1)
Shares
Proceeds
(2)
2020
At the Market Offering Program
(3)
First Quarter
$
6.23
3,170,727
$
19,447
At the Market Offering Program
(3)
Third Quarter
5.15
3,073,326
15,566
20
At the Market Offering Program
(3)
Fourth Quarter
5.41
6,775,187
36,037
13,019,240
$
71,050
2019
At the Market Offering Program
(3)
First Quarter
$
6.84
1,267,894
$
8,503
At the Market Offering Program
(3)
Second Quarter
6.70
4,337,931
28,495
At the Market Offering Program
(3)
Third Quarter
6.37
1,771,301
11,098
Follow-on Offering
(3)
Third Quarter
6.35
7,000,000
44,218
14,377,126
$
92,314
(1)
Weighted average price received per share is before deductingthe underwriters' discount, if applicable, and other offering costs.
(2)
Net proceeds are net of the underwriters' discount, if applicable, andother offering costs.
(3)
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had entered into eight equity distributionagreements, seven of which have either been terminated
because all shares were sold or were replaced with a subsequent agreement.
Stock Repurchase Program
On July 29, 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to
2,000,000
shares of the Company's
common stock. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increasein the stock repurchase program for up to an
additional
4,522,822
shares of the Company's common stock. Coupled with the
783,757
shares remaining from the original 2,0000,000
share authorization, the increased authorization brought the total authorization to
5,306,579
shares, representing 10% of the then
outstanding share count. As part of the stock repurchase program, shares may be purchasedin open market transactions, block
purchases, through privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to any tradingplan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule
10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'ExchangeAct').Open market repurchases will be made in
accordance with Exchange Act Rule 10b-18, which sets certain restrictions onthe method, timing, price and volume of open market
stock repurchases. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company inits discretion and
will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirementsand other factors.The authorization does
not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stockand the program may be suspended or discontinued at
the Company's discretion without prior notice.
From the inception of the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2020, theCompany repurchased a total of
5,685,511
shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $
40.4
million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average priceof $
7.10
per
share. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased atotal of
19,891
shares at an aggregate cost of
approximately $
0.1
million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of$
3.42
per share. During the year ended
December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of
469,975
shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $
3.0
million, including
commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $
6.43
per share. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company
repurchased a total of
3,979,402
shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $
26.4
million, including commissions and fees, for a
weighted average price of $
6.64
per share. The remaining authorization under the repurchase program as of December31, 2020 is
837,311
shares.
Cash Dividends
The table below presents the cash dividends declared on the Company's common stock.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year
Per Share
Amount
Total
2013
$
1.395
$
4,662
2014
2.160
22,643
2015
1.920
38,748
2016
1.680
41,388
2017
1.680
70,717
21
2018
1.070
55,814
2019
0.960
54,421
2020
0.790
53,570
2021 - YTD
(1)
0.130
11,079
Totals
$
11.785
$
353,042
(1)
On January 14, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.065 pershare to be paid on February 24, 2021. On February 10, 2021, the
Company declared a dividend of $0.065 per share to be paid on March29, 2021. The dollar amount of the dividend declared in February 2021
is estimated based on the number of shares outstanding at February26, 2021. The effect of these dividends are included in the table above,
but are not reflected in the Company's financial statements as of December31, 2020.
NOTE 8.STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN
In October 2012, the Company's Board of Directors adopted and Bimini, then the Company's sole stockholder, approved, the
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the 'Incentive Plan')to recruit and retain employees, directors and other service
providers, including employees of the Manager and other affiliates. The Incentive Plan providesfor the award of stock options, stock
appreciation rights, stock award, performance units, other equity-based awards(and dividend equivalents with respect to awards of
performance units and other equity-based awards) and incentive awards.The Incentive Plan is administered by the Compensation
Committee of the Company's Board of Directors except that the Company's full Board of Directorswill administer awards made to
directors who are not employees of the Company or its affiliates.The Incentive Plan provides for awards of up to an aggregate of
10
%
of the issued and outstanding shares of our common stock (on a fully dilutedbasis) at the time of the awards, subject to a maximum
aggregate
4,000,000
shares of the Company's common stock that may be issued under the Incentive Plan.
Stock Awards
The Company may in the future issue immediately vested common stock underthe Incentive Plan to certain executive officers and
employees of its Manager. Although no such awards were granted in fiscal years 2020 or 2019, such awardshave previously been
issued.
Performance Units
The Company has issued, and may in the future issue additional performance units underthe Incentive Plan to certain executive
officers and employees of its Manager.'Performance Units' vest after the end of a defined performance period,based on satisfaction
of the performance conditions set forth in the performance unit agreement. Whenearned, each Performance Unit will be settled by the
issuance of one share of the Company's common stock, at which time the PerformanceUnit will be cancelled.The Performance Units
contain dividend equivalent rights, which entitle the Participants to receive distributionsdeclared by the Company on common stock,
but do not include the right to vote the underlying shares of common stock.Performance Units are subject to forfeiture should the
participant no longer serve as an executive officer or employee of the Company.Compensation expense for the Performance Units is
recognized over the remaining vesting period once it becomes probable thatthe performance conditions will be achieved.
The following table presents information related to Performance Units outstanding during theyears ended December 31, 2020 and
2019.
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Grant Date
Grant Date
Shares
Fair Value
Shares
Fair Value
Unvested, beginning of period
19,021
$
7.78
43,672
$
8.34
22
Forfeited
(1,607)
7.45
-
-
Vested and issued
(12,860)
7.93
(24,651)
8.78
Unvested, end of period
4,554
$
7.45
19,021
$
7.78
Compensation expense during period
$
38
$
115
Unrecognized compensation expense, end of period
$
4
$
42
Intrinsic value, end of period
$
24
$
111
Weighted-average remaining vesting term (in years)
0.4
0.8
The number of shares of common stock issuable upon the vesting of the remainingoutstanding Performance Units was reduced
as a result of the book value impairment event that occurred pursuant to the Company'sLong Term Incentive Compensation Plans (the
'Plans'). The book value impairment event occurred when the Company's book valueper share declined by more than 15% during the
quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the Company's book value per sharedecline from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 was more than
10%. The Plans provide that if such a book value impairment event occurs, thenthe number of outstanding Performance Units that are
outstanding as of the last day of such two-quarter period shall be reduced by 15%.
Deferred Stock Units
Non-employee directors began to receive a portion of their compensationin the form of deferred stock unit awards ('DSUs')
pursuant to the Incentive Plan beginning with the awards for the second quarter of 2018.Each DSU represents a right to receive one
share of the Company's common stock. The DSUs are immediately vested and are settled ata future date based on the election of the
individual participant.The DSUs contain dividend equivalent rights, which entitle the participantto receive distributions declared by the
Company on common stock.These distributions will be made in the form of cash or additional DSUs at theparticipant's election. The
DSUs do not include the right to vote the underlying shares of common stock.
The following table presents information related to the DSUs outstanding during the yearsended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Weighted
Weighted
Average
Average
Grant Date
Grant Date
Shares
Fair Value
Shares
Fair Value
Outstanding, beginning of period
43,570
$
6.56
12,434
$
7.37
Granted and vested
47,376
4.41
31,136
6.23
Outstanding, end of period
90,946
$
5.44
43,570
$
6.56
Compensation expense during period
$
180
$
180
Intrinsic value, end of period
$
473
$
255
NOTE 9.COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
From time to time, the Company may become involved in various claims andlegal actions arising in the ordinary course of
business. Management is not aware of any reported or unreported contingenciesat December 31, 2020.
NOTE 10.INCOME TAXES
The Companywill generallynot be subjectto federalincome taxon its REITtaxable incometo the extentthat it distributesits REIT
taxable incometo its stockholdersand satisfiesthe ongoingREIT requirements,including meetingcertain asset,income andstock
ownershiptests.A REIT mustgenerally distributeat least 90%of its REITtaxable incometo its stockholders,of which 85%generally
must be distributedwithin thetaxable year, inorder to avoidthe impositionof an excisetax.The remainingbalance maybe distributedup
23
to the endof the followingtaxable year, providedthe REITelects to treatsuch amountas a prioryear distributionand meetscertain other
requirements.
REIT taxableincome (loss)is computedin accordancewith the Code,which is differentthan the Company'sfinancial statementnet
income (loss)computed inaccordancewith GAAP. Book totax differencesprimarily relateto the recognitionof interestincome on RMBS,
unrealizedgains and losseson RMBS,and the amortizationof losses onderivativeinstrumentsthat are treatedas hedges fortax
purposes.
As of December31, 2020,we had distributedall of ourestimatedREIT taxableincome throughfiscal year2020. Accordingly,no
income taxprovision wasrecordedfor 2020,2019 and 2018.
NOTE 11.EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)
The Companyhad dividendeligible PerformanceUnits andDeferred StockUnits thatwere outstandingduring theyears ended
December 31,2020, 2019and 2018.The basic anddiluted pershare computationsinclude theseunvested PerformanceUnits and
DeferredStock Unitsif there isincome availableto commonstock, asthey have dividendparticipationrights. Theunvested Performance
Units andDeferredStock Unitshave no contractualobligationto share inlosses. Becausethere isno such obligation,the unvested
PerformanceUnits andDeferred StockUnits arenot includedin the basicand dilutedEPS computationswhen no incomeis availableto
common stockeven thoughthey are consideredparticipatingsecurities.
The tablebelow reconcilesthe numeratorand denominatorof EPS forthe yearsended December31, 2020,2019 and 2018.
(in thousands, except per-share information)
2020
2019
2018
Basic and diluted EPS per common share:
Numerator for basic and diluted EPS per share of common stock:
Net income (loss) - Basic and diluted
$
2,128
$
24,265
$
(44,387)
Weighted average shares of common stock:
Shares of common stock outstanding at the balance sheet date
76,073
63,062
49,132
Unvested dividend eligible share based compensation
outstanding at the balance sheet date
96
63
-
Effect of weighting
(8,958)
(6,797)
3,066
Weighted average shares-basic and diluted
67,211
56,328
52,198
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
0.03
$
0.43
$
(0.85)
Anti-dilutive incentive shares not included in calculation.
-
-
56
NOTE 12.FAIR VALUE
The frameworkfor usingfair valueto measureassets andliabilitiesdefines fairvalue as theprice thatwould be receivedto sell an
asset or paidto transfera liability(an exit price).A fair valuemeasure shouldreflect theassumptionsthat marketparticipantswould usein
pricing theasset or liability,includingthe assumptionsabout therisk inherentin a particularvaluationtechnique,the effect ofa restriction
on the saleor use ofan asset andthe risk ofnon-performance.Required disclosuresinclude stratificationof balancesheet amounts
measured atfair valuebased oninputs theCompany usesto derivefair valuemeasurements.These stratificationsare:
●
Level 1 valuations,where thevaluationis based onquoted marketprices foridentical assetsor liabilitiestraded inactive markets
(which includeexchanges andover-the-countermarkets withsufficient volume),
●
Level 2 valuations,where thevaluationis based onquoted marketprices forsimilar instrumentstraded inactive markets,quoted
prices foridentical orsimilar instrumentsin marketsthat are notactive andmodel-basedvaluationtechniquesfor whichall
significantassumptionsare observablein the market,and
24
●
Level 3 valuations,where thevaluationis generatedfrom model-basedtechniquesthat use significantassumptionsnot
observablein the market,but observablebased on Company-specificdata. Theseunobservableassumptionsreflect the
Company's ownestimates forassumptionsthat marketparticipantswould usein pricingthe asset orliability. Valuation
techniquestypicallyinclude optionpricing models,discountedcash flowmodels andsimilar techniques,but may alsoinclude the
use of marketprices of assetsor liabilitiesthat are notdirectly comparableto the subjectasset or liability.
The Company'sRMBS andTBA securitiesare Level2 valuations,and such valuationsare determinedby the Companybased on
independentpricing sourcesand/or thirdparty brokerquotes, whenavailable.Because theprice estimatesmay vary, the Companymust
make certainjudgments andassumptionsabout theappropriateprice to useto calculatethe fairvalues. TheCompany andthe
independentpricing sourcesuse variousvaluation techniquesto determinethe priceof the Company'ssecurities.These techniques
include observingthe most recentmarket forlike or identicalassets (includingsecurity coupon,maturity, yield,and prepaymentspeeds),
spread pricingtechniquesto determinemarket creditspreads (optionadjusted spread,zero volatilityspread, spreadto the U.S.Treasury
curve or spreadto a benchmarksuch as a TBA),and model drivenapproaches(the discountedcash flowmethod, BlackScholes and
SABR modelswhich relyupon observablemarket ratessuch as theterm structureof interestrates and volatility).The appropriatespread
pricing methodused is basedon marketconvention.The pricingsource determinesthe spreadof recentlyobserved tradeactivity or
observablemarkets forassets similarto those beingpriced. Thespread is thenadjusted basedon variancesin certaincharacteristics
between themarket observationand the assetbeing priced.Those characteristicsinclude: typeof asset, theexpected lifeof the asset,the
stability andpredictabilityof the expectedfuture cashflows of theasset, whetherthe couponof the assetis fixed oradjustable,the
guarantorof the securityif applicable,the coupon,the maturity, theissuer, size ofthe underlyingloans, yearin which theunderlyingloans
were originated,loan to valueratio, statein which theunderlyingloans reside,credit scoreof the underlyingborrowersand othervariables
if appropriate.The fair valueof the securityis determinedby using theadjusted spread.
The Company'sfutures contractsare Level1 valuations,as they areexchange-tradedinstrumentsand quotedmarket pricesare
readily available.Futures contractsare settleddaily. The Company'sinterest rateswaps andinterest rateswaptionsare Level 2
valuations.The fair valueof interestrate swapsis determinedusing a discountedcash flowapproachusing forwardmarket interestrates
and discountrates, whichare observableinputs. Thefair valueof interestrate swaptionsis determinedusing an optionpricing model.
RMBS (basedon the fairvalue option),derivativesand TBA securitieswere recordedat fair valueon a recurringbasis duringthe
years endedDecember 31,2020, 2019and 2018.When determiningfair valuemeasurements,the Companyconsiders theprincipal or
most advantageousmarket in whichit would transactand considersassumptionsthat marketparticipantswould usewhen pricingthe
asset. Whenpossible, theCompany looksto active andobservablemarkets toprice identicalassets.When identicalassets arenot traded
in active markets,the Companylooks to marketobservabledata forsimilar assets.
The followingtable presentsfinancial assets(liabilities)measuredat fair valueon a recurringbasis as ofDecember 31,2020 and
2019.Derivativecontracts arereported asa net positionby contracttype, andnot basedon masternetting arrangements.
(in thousands)
Quoted Prices
in Active
Significant
Markets for
Other
Significant
Identical
Observable
Unobservable
Assets
Inputs
Inputs
(Level 1)
(Level 2)
(Level 3)
December 31, 2020
Mortgage-backed securities
$
-
$
3,726,895
$
-
Interest rate swaps
-
(24,704)
-
Interest rate swaptions
-
9,703
-
TBA securities
-
2,773
-
December 31, 2019
Mortgage-backed securities
$
-
$
3,590,921
$
-
25
Interest rate swaps
-
(20,146)
-
TBA securities
-
(512)
-
During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were no transfers of financialassets or liabilities between levels 1, 2
or 3.
NOTE 13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Management Agreement
The Company is externally managed and advised by the 'Manager' pursuant tothe terms of a management agreement. The
management agreement has been renewed through
February 20, 2022
and provides for automatic
one-year
extension options
thereafter and is subject to certain termination rights.Under the terms of the management agreement, the Manager is responsible for
administering the business activities and day-to-day operations of the Company.The Manager receives a monthly management fee in
the amount of:
●
One-twelfth of 1.5% of the first $250 million of the Company's month-end equity, as defined in the management agreement,
●
One-twelfth of 1.25% of the Company's month-end equity that is greater than $250 millionand less than or equal to $500
million, and
●
One-twelfth of 1.00% of the Company's month-end equity that is greater than $500million.
The Company is obligated to reimburse the Manager for any direct expenses incurredon its behalf and to pay the Manager the
Company's pro rata portion of certain overhead costs set forth in the management agreement.Should the Company terminate the
management agreement without cause, it will pay the Manager a terminationfee equal to three times the average annual management
fee, as defined in the management agreement, before or on the last day of the term ofthe agreement.
Totalexpenses recorded for the management fee and costs incurred were approximately$
6.8
million, $
6.9
million and $
7.8
million for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Other Relationships with Bimini
Robert Cauley, our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of our Board of Directors, also serves as Chief Executive Officer and
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bimini and owns shares of common stock ofBimini. George H. Haas, our Chief Financial Officer,
Chief Investment Officer, Secretary and a member of our Board of Directors, also serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief
Investment Officer and Treasurer of Bimini and owns shares of common stock of Bimini. In addition, as of December31, 2020, Bimini
owned
2,595,357
shares, or
3.4
%, of the Company's common stock.
NOTE 14.QUARTERLY RESULTS(UNAUDITED)
The followingis a presentationof the quarterlyresults ofoperations forthe years endedDecember 31,2020 and 2019.
(in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
Interest income
$
35,671
$
27,258
$
27,223
$
25,893
Interest expense
(16,523)
(4,479)
(2,043)
(2,011)
Net interest income
19,148
22,779
25,180
23,882
Losses (gains)
(108,206)
28,749
5,745
(4,605)
Net portfolio income (loss)
(89,058)
51,528
30,925
19,277
26
Expenses:
Management fees and overhead expenses
1,724
1,616
1,629
1,826
Other expenses
417
1,140
1,220
972
Total expenses
2,141
2,756
2,849
2,798
Net income (loss)
$
(91,199)
$
48,772
$
28,076
$
16,479
Basic net (loss) income per share
$
(1.41)
$
0.74
$
0.42
$
0.23
Diluted net (loss) income per share
$
(1.41)
$
0.73
$
0.42
$
0.23
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
64,590
66,310
67,302
70,497
Dividends declared per share
$
0.240
$
0.165
$
0.190
$
0.195
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Interest income
$
32,433
$
36,455
$
35,907
$
37,529
Interest expense
(18,892)
(22,431)
(22,321)
(20,022)
Net interest income
13,541
14,024
13,586
17,507
Losses
(748)
(7,670)
(19,431)
3,841
Net portfolio income (loss)
12,793
6,354
(5,845)
21,348
Expenses:
Management fees and overhead expenses
1,608
1,653
1,791
1,856
Other expenses
588
1,168
841
880
Total expenses
2,196
2,821
2,632
2,736
Net income (loss)
$
10,597
$
3,533
$
(8,477)
$
18,612
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.22
$
0.07
$
(0.14)
$
0.29
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
48,905
52,601
60,419
63,124
Dividends declared per share
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.24
Earnings per share (EPS) in each quarter is computed using the weighted-average number of shares outstanding
during that quarter while EPS for the full year is computed using the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during
the year.The sum of the four quarters' EPS may not equal the full year EPS.
NOTE 15. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
January 2021 Stock Offering
On January 20, 2021, Orchid entered into an underwriting agreement (the '2021Underwriting Agreement') with J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC (the 'Underwriter'), relating to the offer and sale of
7,600,000
shares of the Company's common stock. The Underwriter
purchased the shares of the Company's common stock from the Company pursuant to the 2021Underwriting Agreement at $
5.20
per
share. In addition, the Company granted the Underwriter a 30-day option topurchase up to an additional
1,140,000
shares of the
Company's common stock on the same terms and conditions, which the Underwriter exercisedin full on January 21, 2021. The closing
of the offering of
8,740,000
shares of the Company's common stock occurred on January 25, 2021, with net proceedsto the Company
of approximately $
45.3
million after deduction of estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.
27
COVID-19 and CARES Act Update
The Federal Housing Financing Agency (the 'FHFA') has instructed the GSEs on how they will handle servicer advancesfor
loans that back Agency RMBS that enter into forbearance, which should limit prepaymentsduring the forbearance period that could
have resulted otherwise. On January 29, 2021, the CDC issued guidance extendingeviction moratoriums for covered persons through
March 31, 2021. In addition, on February 9, 2021, the FHFA announced that the foreclosure moratorium begun under theCARES Act
for loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the eviction moratoriumfor real estate owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
were extended until March 31, 2021. On February 16, 2021, the U.S. Housingand Urban Development Department announced the
extension of the FHA eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 30, 2021. The moratoriumson foreclosures and evictions will likely
delay potential defaults on loans that would otherwise be bought out of Agency MBS pools.Depending on the ultimate resolution of the
foreclosure or evictions, when and if it occurs, these loans may be removed fromthe pool into which they were securitized. If this were
to occur, it would have the effect of delaying a prepayment on the Company's securities until such time. As the majority of the
Company's Agency RMBS assets were acquired at a premium to par, this will tend to increase the realized yield on the asset in
question.
28
