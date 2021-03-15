Orchid Island Capital : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A)

orc10ka20201231

Commission File Number : 001-35236 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020 the aggregate market value of the common stock held by nonaffiliates was $ 298,895,633 Number of shares outstanding at March 11, 2021: 94,321,365

EXPLANATORY NOTE On February 26, 2021, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the 'Company') filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ('2020 Form 10-K'). The Company is filing this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A ('Amendment No. 1') solely to correct typographical errors that resulted during the creation of the EDGAR version of the 2020 Form 10-K. These typographical errors are limited to correcting the numbering of the notes to the financial statements included in Item 8. Except as described above, no changes have been made to the 2020 Form 10-K, and this Amendment No. 1 does not modify, amend or update in any way any of the financial or other information contained in the 2020 Form 10-K. This Amendment No. 1 does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to February 26, 2021. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Form 10-K. Pursuant to Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, this Amendment No. 1 also contains new certifications of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, which are filed as exhibits hereto.

1 ITEM 8. FINANCIALSTATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA Index to FinancialStatements Page Report ofIndependentRegisteredPublic AccountingFirm 2 Balance Sheets 4 Statementsof Operations 5 Statementsof Stockholders'Equity 6 Statementsof Cash Flows 7 Notes to FinancialStatements 8

2 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Stockholders and Board of Directors Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Vero Beach, Florida Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the 'Company') as of December31, 2020 and 2019, the related statements of operations, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements').In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company at December 31, 2020 and 2019, andthe results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period endedDecember 31, 2020 , in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company AccountingOversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB'), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31,2020, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ('COSO') and our report dated February 26, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibilityis to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOBand are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federalsecurities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standardsrequire that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are freeof material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatementof the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such proceduresincluded examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits alsoincluded evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overallpresentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Critical Audit Matter The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the currentperiod audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1)relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective,or complex judgments. The communication of the critical audit matter does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements,taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accountsor disclosures to which it relates. Valuation of Investments in Mortgage-Backed Securities As described in Notes 1 and 12 to the financial statements, the Company accounts for its Level 2 mortgage-backed securities at fair value, which totaled $3.7 billion at December 31, 2020. The fair value of mortgage-backed securities is based on independent pricing sources and/or third-party broker quotes, when available. Because the price estimates may vary, management must make certain judgments and assumptions about the appropriate price to use to calculate the fairvalues based on various techniques including observing the most recent market for like or identical assets (including securitycoupon rate, maturity, yield, prepayment speed), market credit spreads, and model driven approaches.

3 We identified the valuation of mortgage-backed securities as a critical audit matter. The principal considerations for our determination are: (i) the potential for bias in how management subjectively selects the price frommultiple pricing sources to determine the fair value of the mortgage-backed securities and (ii) the audit effort involved, including the use of valuation professionals with specialized skill and knowledge. The primary procedures we performed to address this critical audit matter included: ● Testing the design and operating effectiveness of controls relating to the valuation of mortgaged-backed securities, including controls over management's process to select the price from multiple pricing sources. ● Reviewing the range of values used for each investment position, and assessing the price selected for management bias by comparing the price to the high, low and average of the range of pricing sources. ● Testing the reasonableness of fair values determined by management by comparing the fair value of certain securities to recent transactions, if applicable. ● Utilizing a third-party valuation specialist to develop an independent estimate of the fair value of each investment position by considering the stated security coupon rate, yield, maturity, and prepayment speeds, and comparing to the fair value used by management. /s/ BDO USA, LLP Certified Public Accountants We have served as the Company's auditor since 2011. West Palm Beach, Florida February 26, 2021

4 ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS: Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value Pledged to counterparties $ 3,719,906 $ 3,584,354 Unpledged 6,989 6,567 Total mortgage-backed securities 3,726,895 3,590,921 Cash and cash equivalents 220,143 193,770 Restricted cash 79,363 84,885 Accrued interest receivable 9,721 12,404 Derivative assets, at fair value 20,999 - Receivable for securities sold, pledged to counterparties 414 - Other assets 516 100 Total Assets $ 4,058,051 $ 3,882,080 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Repurchase agreements $ 3,595,586 $ 3,448,106 Dividends payable 4,970 5,045 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 33,227 20,658 Accrued interest payable 1,157 11,101 Due to affiliates 632 622 Other liabilities 7,188 1,041 Total Liabilities 3,642,760 3,486,573 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $ 0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common Stock, $ 0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 76,073,317 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 63,061,781 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 761 631 Additional paid-in capital 432,524 414,998 Accumulated deficit (17,994) (20,122) Total Stockholders' Equity 415,291 395,507 Total Liabilitiesand Stockholders' Equity $ 4,058,051 $ 3,882,080 See Notes to Financial Statements

5 ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. STATEMENTSOF OPERATIONS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020,2019 and 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2018 Interest income $ 116,045 $ 142,324 $ 154,581 Interest expense (25,056) (83,666) (70,360) Net interest income 90,989 58,658 84,221 Realized losses on mortgage-backed securities (24,986) (10,877) (30,289) Unrealized gains (losses) on mortgage-backed securities 25,761 38,045 (110,668) (Losses) gains on derivative instruments (79,092) (51,176) 24,311 Net portfolio income (loss) 12,672 34,650 (32,425) Expenses: Management fees 5,281 5,528 6,204 Allocated overhead 1,514 1,380 1,567 Accrued incentive compensation 38 115 407 Directors' fees and liability insurance 998 998 968 Audit, legal and other professional fees 1,045 1,105 851 Direct REIT operating expenses 1,057 997 1,631 Other administrative 611 262 334 Total expenses 10,544 10,385 11,962 Net income (loss) $ 2,128 $ 24,265 $ (44,387) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ 0.43 $ (0.85) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 67,210,815 56,328,027 52,198,175 See Notes to Financial Statements

6 ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. STATEMENTOF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Years Ended December 31, 2020,2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Additional Retained Common Stock Paid-in Earnings Shares Par Value Capital (Deficit) Total Balances, January 1, 2018 53,062 $ 531 $ 461,680 $ - $ 462,211 Net loss - - - (44,387) (44,387) Cash dividends declared, $1.07 per share - - (55,814) - (55,814) Stock based compensation 49 - 492 - 492 Shares repurchased and retired (3,979) (40) (26,383) - (26,423) Balances, December 31, 2018 49,132 491 379,975 (44,387) 336,079 Net income - - - 24,265 24,265 Cash dividends declared, $0.96 per share - - (54,421) - (54,421) Issuance of common stock pursuant to public offerings, net 14,377 145 92,169 - 92,314 Stock based compensation 23 - 294 - 294 Shares repurchased and retired (470) (5) (3,019) - (3,024) Balances, December 31, 2019 63,062 631 414,998 (20,122) 395,507 Net income - - - 2,128 2,128 Cash dividends declared, $0.79 per share - - (53,570) - (53,570) Issuance of common stock pursuant to public offerings, net 13,019 130 70,920 - 71,050 Stock based compensation 12 - 244 - 244 Shares repurchased and retired (20) - (68) - (68) Balances, December 31, 2020 76,073 $ 761 $ 432,524 $ (17,994) $ 415,291 See Notes to Financial Statements

7 ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. STATEMENTSOF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020,2019 and 2018 ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATINGACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 2,128 $ 24,265 $ (44,387) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided byoperating activities: Stock based compensation 244 294 492 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on mortgage-backed securities (775) (27,168) 140,957 Realized and unrealized losses on interest rate swaptions 2,972 1,379 1,502 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on interest rate swaps 59,055 39,471 (1,027) Realized and unrealized losses on U.S. Treasury Securities 95 - - Realized (gains) losses on forward settling to-be-announced securities (3,231) 4,357 (4,527) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accrued interest receivable 2,683 837 1,203 Other assets (446) 80 (3) Accrued interest payable (9,944) 4,656 (71) Other liabilities 2,583 22 4 Due to affiliates 10 (32) (143) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATINGACTIVITIES 55,374 48,161 94,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: From mortgage-backed securities investments: Purchases (4,859,434) (4,241,822) (3,893,828) Sales 4,200,536 3,321,206 3,885,817 Principal repayments 523,699 594,833 373,934 Payments on U.S. Treasury securities (139,807) - - Proceeds from U.S. Treasury securities 139,712 - - Net proceeds from reverse repurchase agreements 30 - - (Payments on) proceeds from net settlement of to-be-announced securities (881) (8,423) 7,292 Purchase of derivative financial instruments, net of margin cash received (63,195) (20,600) 6,805 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (199,340) (354,806) 380,020 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from repurchase agreements 33,140,625 45,595,010 52,096,292 Principal payments on repurchase agreements (32,993,145) (45,171,956) (52,605,026) Cash dividends (53,645) (53,307) (59,312) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 71,050 92,314 - Common stock repurchases (68) (3,024) (26,423) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 164,817 459,037 (594,469) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTSAND RESTRICTED CASH 20,851 152,392 (120,449) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS ANDRESTRICTED CASH, beginning of the period 278,655 126,263 246,712 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS ANDRESTRICTED CASH, end of the period $ 299,506 $ 278,655 $ 126,263 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OFCASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 35,000 $ 79,010 $ 70,431 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OFNONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Securities sold settled in later period $ - $ - $ 220,655 See Notes to Financial Statements

8 ORCHID ISLANDCAPITAL, INC. NOTES TO FINANCIALSTATEMENTS DECEMBER31, 2020 NOTE 1.ORGANIZATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Organizationand BusinessDescription Orchid IslandCapital, Inc.('Orchid'or the 'Company'),was incorporatedin Marylandon August17, 2010 forthe purposeof creating and managinga leveragedinvestmentportfolioconsistingof residentialmortgage-backedsecurities('RMBS').From incorporationto February 20,2013 Orchidwas a whollyowned subsidiaryof Bimini CapitalManagement,Inc. ('Bimini').Orchid beganoperationson November 24,2010 (thedate of commencementof operations).From incorporationthrough November24, 2010,Orchid's onlyactivity was the issuanceof common stockto Bimini. On August 2, 2017, Orchid entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'August 2017Equity Distribution Agreement') with two sales agents pursuant to which the Company could offer and sell, from time to time, upto an aggregate amount of $ 125,000,000 of shares of the Company's common stock in transactions that were deemed to be 'at the market' offerings and privatelynegotiated transactions.The Company issued a total of 15,123,178 shares under the August 2017 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $ 125.0 million, and net proceeds of approximately $ 123.1 million, net of commissions and fees, prior to its termination in July 2019. On July 30, 2019, Orchid entered into an underwriting agreement (the '2019 UnderwritingAgreement') with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters named therein, relating to the offer and sale of 7,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price to the public of $ 6.55 per share. The underwriters purchased the shares pursuant to the 2019 Underwriting Agreement at a price of $ 6.3535 per share. The closing of the offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock occurred on August 2, 2019, with net proceeds to the Companyof approximately $ 44.2 million after deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. On January 23, 2020, Orchid entered into an equity distribution agreement (the'January 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement') with three sales agents pursuant to which the Company could offer and sell, from time to time, upto an aggregate amount of $ 200,000,000 of shares of the Company's common stock in transactions that were deemed to be 'at the market' offerings andprivately negotiated transactions.The Company issued a total of 3,170,727 shares under the January 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of $ 19.8 million, and net proceeds of approximately $ 19.4 million, net of commissions and fees, prior to its termination in August 2020. On August 4, 2020, Orchid entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'August 2020Equity Distribution Agreement') with four sales agents pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up toan aggregate amount of $ 150,000,000 of shares of the Company's common stock in transactions that are deemed to be 'at the market'offerings and privately negotiated transactions.Through December 31, 2020, the Company issued a total of 9,848,513 shares under the August 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $ 52.5 million, and net proceeds of approximately $ 51.6 million, net of commissions and fees. Subsequent to December 31, 2020 through February 26, 2021,the Company issued a total of 308,048 shares under the August 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately$ 1.6 million. COVID-19Impact Beginningin mid-March2020, theglobal pandemicassociatedwith the novelcoronavirus('COVID-19')and relatedeconomic conditionsbegan to impactour financialposition andresults ofoperations.As a resultof the economic,health andmarket turmoilbrought about by COVID-19,the AgencyRMBS marketexperiencedsevere dislocations.This resultedin fallingprices of ourassets andincreased

9 margin callsfrom our repurchaseagreementlenders. Further,as interestrates declined,we faced additionalmargin callsrelated toour various hedgepositions.In orderto maintainsufficient cashand liquidity, reducerisk and satisfymargin calls,we were forcedto sell assets at levels significantlybelow theircarrying valuesand closedseveral hedgepositions.During thisperiod, wesold approximately$ 1.1 billion of AgencyRMBS, resultingin losses ofapproximately$ 31.4 million.Also duringthis period,we terminatedinterest rateswap positions with an aggregatenotional valueof $ 860.0 million andincurredapproximately$ 45.0 million infair valuelosses on thepositionsthrough the date of therespectiveterminations. The AgencyRMBS marketlargely stabilizedafter theFederal Reserveannouncedon March 23,2020 thatit would purchaseAgency RMBS andU.S. Treasuriesin the amountsneeded tosupport smoothmarket functioning.As of December31, 2020,we had timely satisfied allmargin calls. Although theCompany cannotestimate thelength orgravity ofthe impactof the COVID-19outbreak atthis time,if the pandemic continues,it may continueto have adverseeffects on theCompany's resultsof futureoperations,financial position,and liquidityin fiscal year 2021. In addition,PresidentTrump signedinto law theCoronavirusAid, Relief,and EconomicSecurity (CARES)Act, whichhas provided billions ofdollars ofrelief toindividuals,businesses,state and localgovernments,and the healthcare systemsuffering theimpact ofthe pandemic, includingmortgageloan forbearanceand modificationprograms toqualifyingborrowerswho may havedifficulty makingtheir loan payments.As certaintime limitsimposed inthe CARESAct programsbegan to expire,on December27, 2020,PresidentTrump signed intolaw an additionalcoronavirusaid packageas part ofthe ConsolidatedAppropriationsAct, 2021,providing forextensions of many of theCARES Actpolicies andprograms aswell as billionsof dollarsof additionalrelief. TheCompany hasevaluated theprovisions of the CARESAct and theConsolidatedAppropriationsAct, 2021and has determinedthat it willnot have amaterial effecton the Company's business,results ofoperationsand financialcondition. Basis ofPresentationand Use ofEstimates The accompanyingfinancialstatementshave beenprepared inaccordancewith accountingprinciplesgenerally acceptedin the United States('GAAP'). The preparationof financialstatementsin conformitywith GAAPrequires managementto make estimatesand assumptionsthat affectthe reportedamounts ofassets andliabilitiesand disclosureof contingentassets andliabilitiesat the dateof the financialstatementsand the reportedamounts ofrevenues andexpenses duringthe reportingperiod. Actualresults coulddiffer fromthose estimates.The significantestimatesaffecting theaccompanyingfinancial statementsare the fairvalues of RMBSand derivatives. Managementbelieves theestimatesand assumptionsunderlyingthe financialstatementsare reasonablebased on theinformation available asof December31, 2020;however, uncertaintyover the ultimateimpact thatCOVID-19will have onthe globaleconomy generally, and onOrchid's businessin particular,makes anyestimates andassumptionsas of December31, 2020 inherentlyless certain than theywould be absentthe currentand potentialimpacts ofCOVID-19. Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) We obtain interests in VIEs through our investments in mortgage-backed securities.Our interests in these VIEs are passive in nature and are not expected to result in us obtaining a controlling financial interest inthese VIEs in the future.As a result, we do not consolidate these VIEs and we account for our interest in these VIEs as mortgage-backedsecurities.See Note 2 for additional information regarding our investments in mortgage-backed securities.Our maximum exposure to loss for these VIEs is the carrying value of the mortgage-backed securities. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Cash and cashequivalentsinclude cashon depositwith financialinstitutionsand highlyliquid investmentswith originalmaturitiesof three monthsor less atthe timeof purchase.Restrictedcash includescash pledgedas collateralfor repurchaseagreementsand other

10 borrowings,and interestrate swapsand otherderivativeinstruments. The followingtable providesa reconciliationof cash, cashequivalents,and restrictedcash reportedwithin thestatementof financial position thatsum to thetotal of thesame such amountsshown inthe statementof cash flows. (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,143 $ 193,770 Restricted cash 79,363 84,885 Total cash, cash equivalentsand restricted cash $ 299,506 $ 278,655 The Companymaintains cashbalances atthree banksand excessmargin onaccount withtwo exchangeclearing members.At times, balances mayexceed federallyinsured limits.The Companyhas not experiencedany lossesrelated tothese balances.The Federal Deposit InsuranceCorporationinsures eligibleaccounts upto $250,000per depositorat each financialinstitution.Restrictedcash balances areuninsured,but are heldin separatecustomer accountsthat are segregatedfrom the generalfunds of thecounterparty.The Company limitsuninsuredbalances toonly large,well-knownbanksand exchangeclearing membersand believesthat it isnot exposedto any significantcredit riskon cash andcash equivalentsor restrictedcash balances. Mortgage-BackedSecurities The Companyinvests primarilyin mortgagepass-throughresidentialmortgage backedcertificatesissued by FreddieMac, Fannie Mae or GinnieMae ('RMBS'),collateralizedmortgage obligations('CMOs'),interest-only('IO') securitiesand inverseinterest-only('IIO') securitiesrepresenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of RMBS. We refer to RMBSand CMOs as PT RMBS.We refer to IO and IIO securities as structured RMBS. The Company has elected to account forits investment in RMBS under the fair value option. Electing the fair value option requires the Company to record changes infair value in the statement of operations, which, in management's view, more appropriately reflects the results of our operations for a particular reporting period and is consistent with the underlying economics and how the portfolio is managed. The Companyrecords RMBStransactionson the tradedate. Securitypurchases thathave notsettled asof the balancesheet date are includedin the RMBSbalance withan offsettingliability recorded,whereas securitiessold thathave not settledas of thebalance sheet date are removedfrom the RMBSbalance withan offsettingreceivable recorded. Fair valueis definedas the pricethat wouldbe receivedto sell theasset or paidto transferthe liabilityin an orderlytransaction between marketparticipantsat the measurementdate.The fair valuemeasurementassumes thatthe transactionto sell theasset or transfer theliability eitheroccurs inthe principalmarket forthe asset orliability, or inthe absenceof a principalmarket, occursin the most advantageousmarket forthe asset orliability. Estimatedfair valuesfor RMBSare basedon independentpricing sourcesand/or thirdparty broker quotes,when available. Income on PTRMBS securitiesis based onthe statedinterest rateof the security.Premiums ordiscounts presentat the dateof purchase arenot amortized.Premium lostand discountaccretionresulting frommonthly principalrepaymentsare reflectedin unrealized gains (losses)on RMBS inthe statementsof operations.For IO securities,the incomeis accruedbased on thecarrying valueand the effective yield.The differencebetween incomeaccrued andthe interestreceived onthe securityis characterizedas a returnof investment and servesto reducethe asset'scarrying value.At each reportingdate, theeffective yieldis adjustedprospectivelyfor futurereporting periodsbased on thenew estimateof prepaymentsand the contractualterms of thesecurity. For IIOsecurities,effective yieldand income recognitioncalculationsalso takeinto accountthe index valueapplicableto the security.Changes infair valueof RMBS duringeach reportingperiod arerecorded inearnings andreported asunrealizedgains or losseson mortgage-backedsecuritiesin the accompanying statementsof operations. Derivative Financial Instruments

11 The Companyuses derivativeand otherhedging instrumentsto manageinterest raterisk, facilitateasset/liabilitystrategiesand manage otherexposures,and it maycontinue todo so in thefuture. Theprincipal instrumentsthat the Companyhas used todate are Treasury Note('T-Note'),Fed Funds andEurodollarfutures contracts,short positionsin U.S. Treasurysecurities,interest rateswaps, options toenter in interestrate swaps('interestrate swaptions')and 'to-be-announced'('TBA') securitiestransactions,but the Company may enterinto otherderivativeand otherhedging instrumentsin the future. The Companyaccounts forTBA securitiesas derivativeinstruments.Gains and lossesassociatedwith TBAsecuritiestransactions are reportedin gain (loss)on derivativeinstrumentsin the accompanyingstatementsof operations. Derivativeand otherhedging instrumentsare carriedat fair value,and changesin fair valueare recordedin earningsfor each period. The Company'sderivativefinancialinstrumentsare not designatedas hedge accountingrelationships,but ratherare used aseconomic hedges ofits portfolioassets andliabilities. Holding derivativescreates exposureto creditrisk relatedto the potentialfor failureon the partof counterpartiesand exchangesto honor theircommitments.In the eventof defaultby a counterparty,the Companymay have difficultyrecoveringits collateraland may not receive paymentsprovided forunder theterms of theagreement.The Company'sderivativeagreementsrequire itto post orreceive collateralto mitigatesuch risk.In addition,the Companyuses onlyregisteredcentral clearingexchanges andwell-establishedcommercial banks as counterparties,monitors positionswith individualcounterpartiesand adjustsposted collateralas required. FinancialInstruments The fair valueof financialinstrumentsfor whichit is practicableto estimatethat valueis disclosed,either inthe body ofthe financial statementsor in theaccompanyingnotes. RMBS,Eurodollar,Fed Fundsand T-Notefutures contracts,interest rateswaps, interestrate swaptionsand TBA securitiesare accountedfor at fairvalue in thebalance sheets.The methodsand assumptionsused to estimatefair value forthese instrumentsare presentedin Note 12of the financialstatements. The estimatedfair valueof cash andcash equivalents,restrictedcash, accruedinterest receivable,receivablefor securitiessold, other assets,due to affiliates,repurchaseagreements,payable forunsettled securitiespurchased,accrued interestpayable andother liabilitiesgenerally approximatestheir carryingvalues as ofDecember31, 2020 andDecember 31,2019 due tothe short-termnature of these financialinstruments. RepurchaseAgreements The Companyfinances theacquisitionof the majorityof its RMBSthrough theuse of repurchaseagreementsunder master repurchaseagreements.Repurchaseagreementsare accountedfor as collateralizedfinancingtransactions,which arecarried attheir contractualamounts, includingaccrued interest,as specifiedin the respectiveagreements. Reverse RepurchaseAgreementsand Obligationsto Return SecuritiesBorrowed underReverse RepurchaseAgreements The Companyborrows securitiesto cover shortsales of U.S.Treasury securitiesthrough reverserepurchasetransactionsunder our master repurchaseagreements.We account forthese as securitiesborrowingtransactionsand recognizean obligationto return the borrowedsecuritiesat fair valueon the balancesheet basedon the valueof the underlyingborrowedsecuritiesas of thereporting date. The securitiesreceived ascollateralin connectionwith our reverserepurchaseagreementsmitigate ourcredit riskexposure to counterparties.Our reverserepurchaseagreementstypicallyhave maturitiesof 30 daysor less. Manager Compensation The Companyis externallymanaged byBimini Advisors,LLC (the'Manager'or 'BiminiAdvisors'),a Marylandlimited liability company andwholly-ownedsubsidiaryof Bimini.The Company'smanagementagreementwith theManager providesfor paymentto the

12 Manager ofa managementfee and reimbursementof certainoperatingexpenses, whichare accruedand expensedduring theperiod for which theyare earnedor incurred.Refer toNote 13 forthe terms ofthe managementagreement. EarningsPer Share Basic earningsper share('EPS') iscalculatedas net incomeor loss attributableto common stockholdersdivided bythe weighted average numberof sharesof common stockoutstandingor subscribedduring theperiod. DilutedEPS is calculatedusing the treasury stock or two-classmethod, asapplicable,for commonstock equivalents,if any. However, thecommon stockequivalentsare not included in computingdiluted EPSif the resultis anti-dilutive. Income Taxes Orchid has qualified and elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Code.REITs are generally not subject to federal income tax on their REIT taxable income provided that they distribute to their stockholdersat least 90% of their REIT taxable income on an annual basis. In addition, a REIT must meet other provisions of the Code to retain its taxstatus. Orchid assesses the likelihood, based on their technical merit, that uncertain tax positionswill be sustained upon examination based on the facts, circumstances and information available at the end of each period.All of Orchid's tax positions are categorized as highly certain.There is no accrual for any tax, interest or penalties related to Orchid's tax positionassessment.The measurement of uncertain tax positions is adjusted when new information is available, orwhen an event occurs that requires a change. Recent AccountingPronouncements On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update ('ASU') 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. ASU 2016-13 requires credit losses on most financial assets measured at amortized cost and certain other instruments to be measured using an expected creditloss model (referred to as the current expected credit loss model). The Company's adoption of this ASU did not have a material effect on its financialstatements as its financial assets were already measured at fair value through earnings.

13 In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-04 'Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting.'ASU 2020-04 provides optional expedients and exceptions to GAAP requirements formodifications on debt instruments, leases, derivatives, and other contracts, related to the expected markettransition from the London Interbank Offered Rate ('LIBOR'), and certain other floating rate benchmark indices, or collectively, IBORs, to alternative reference rates. ASU 2020-04 generally considers contract modifications related to reference rate reform tobe an event that does not require contract remeasurement at the modification date nor a reassessment of a previous accountingdetermination. The guidance in ASU 2020-04 is optional and may be elected over time, through December 31, 2022, as referencerate reform activities occur. The Company does not believe the adoption of this ASU will have a material impact on its financial statements. In January 2021, the FASB issued ASU 2021-01 'Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848).ASU 2021-01 expands the scope of ASC 848 to include all affected derivatives and give market participants the ability to apply certainaspects of the contract modification and hedge accounting expedients to derivative contracts affected by the discounting transition. Inaddition, ASU 2021-01 adds implementation guidance to permit a company to apply certain optional expedientsto modifications of interest rate indexes used for margining, discounting or contract price alignment of certain derivatives as a resultof reference rate reform initiatives and extends optional expedients to account for a derivative contract modified as a continuation ofthe existing contract and to continue hedge accounting when certain critical terms of a hedging relationship change to modificationsmade as part of the discounting transition. The guidance in ASU 2021-01 is effective immediately and available generally through December31, 2022, as reference rate reform activities occur. The Company does not believe the adoption of this ASU will have a material impact on its financial statements. NOTE 2.MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES The followingtable presentsthe Company'sRMBS portfolioas of December31, 2020 andDecember 31,2019: (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Pass-Through RMBS Certificates: Adjustable-rate Mortgages $ - $ 1,014 Fixed-rate Mortgages 3,560,746 3,206,013 Fixed-rate CMOs 137,453 299,205 Total Pass-ThroughCertificates 3,698,199 3,506,232 Structured RMBS Certificates: Interest-Only Securities 28,696 60,986 Inverse Interest-Only Securities - 23,703 Total StructuredRMBS Certificates 28,696 84,689 Total $ 3,726,895 $ 3,590,921 NOTE 3.REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS The Companypledges certainof its RMBSas collateralunder repurchaseagreementswith financialinstitutions.Interest ratesare generally fixedbased on prevailingrates correspondingto the termsof the borrowings,and interestis generallypaid at theterminationof a borrowing.If the fairvalue of thepledged securitiesdeclines,lenders willtypically requirethe Companyto post additionalcollateralor pay down borrowingsto re-establishagreed uponcollateralrequirements,referred toas 'margincalls.' Similarly,if the fairvalue of thepledged securitiesincreases,lenders mayrelease collateralback to theCompany. As of December31, 2020,the Companyhad met allmargin call requirements. As of December31, 2020 and2019, theCompany's repurchaseagreementshad remainingmaturitiesas summarizedbelow: ($ in thousands) OVERNIGHT BETWEEN 2 BETWEEN 31 GREATER (1 DAY OR AND AND THAN

14 LESS) 30 DAYS 90 DAYS 90 DAYS TOTAL December 31, 2020 Fair market value of securities pledged, including accrued interest receivable $ - $ 2,112,969 $ 1,560,798 $ 55,776 $ 3,729,543 Repurchase agreement liabilities associated with these securities $ - $ 2,047,897 $ 1,494,500 $ 53,189 $ 3,595,586 Net weighted average borrowing rate - 0.23% 0.22% 0.30% 0.23% December 31, 2019 Fair market value of securities pledged, including accrued interest receivable $ - $ 2,470,263 $ 1,005,517 $ 120,941 $ 3,596,721 Repurchase agreement liabilities associated with these securities $ - $ 2,361,378 $ 964,368 $ 122,360 $ 3,448,106 Net weighted average borrowing rate - 2.04% 1.94% 2.60% 2.03% In addition,cash pledgedto counterpartiesas collateralfor repurchaseagreementswas approximately$ 58.8 million and$ 65.9 million as of December31, 2020 and2019, respectively. If, duringthe term ofa repurchaseagreement,a lender filesfor bankruptcy,the Companymight experiencedifficulty recoveringits pledged assets,which couldresult inan unsecuredclaim againstthe lenderfor the differencebetween theamount loanedto the Company plus interestdue to thecounterpartyand the fairvalue of thecollateralpledged tosuch lender,including the accrued interest receivable and cash posted by the Company as collateral. At December31, 2020,the Companyhad an aggregateamount atrisk (the difference between theamount loanedto the Company,including interestpayable andsecuritiesposted bythe counterparty(if any),and the fair value of securitiesand cash pledged(if any),including accruedinterest onsuch securities)with allcounterpartiesof approximately$ 176.3 million.The Companydid not havean amountat risk withany individualcounterpartygreater than10% of theCompany's equityat December 31,2020 and 2019 .

15 NOTE 4. DERIVATIVE AND OTHER HEDGING INSTRUMENTS The tablebelow summarizesfair valueinformationabout ourderivativeand otherhedging instrumentsassets andliabilitiesas of December 31,2020 and 2019. (in thousands) Derivative and Other Hedging Instruments Balance Sheet Location December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Interest rate swaps Derivative assets, at fair value $ 7 $ - Payer swaptions (long positions) Derivative assets, at fair value 17,433 - TBA securities Derivative assets, at fair value 3,559 - Total derivativeassets, at fair value $ 20,999 $ - Liabilities Interest rate swaps Derivative liabilities, at fair value $ 24,711 $ 20,146 Payer swaptions (short positions) Derivative liabilities, at fair value 7,730 - TBA securities Derivative liabilities, at fair value 786 512 Total derivativeliabilities, at fair value $ 33,227 $ 20,658 Margin Balances Posted to (from) Counterparties Futures contracts Restricted cash $ 489 $ 1,338 TBA securities Restricted cash 284 246 TBA securities Other liabilities (2,520) - Interest rate swaption contracts Other liabilities (3,563) - Interest rate swap contracts Restricted cash 19,761 17,450 Total marginbalances on derivative contracts $ 14,451 $ 19,034 Eurodollar, FedFunds andT-Note futuresare cash settledfutures contractson an interestrate, withgains and lossescreditedor charged tothe Company'scash accountson a dailybasis. Aminimum balance,or 'margin',is requiredto be maintainedin the accounton a daily basis.The tablesbelow presentinformationrelated tothe Company'sEurodollarand T-Note futurespositions atDecember 31, 2020 and 2019. ($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity (1) Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions) 2021 $ 50,000 1.03% 0.18% $ (424) U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts(Short Position) (2) March 2021 5-year T-Note futures (Mar 2021 - Mar 2026 Hedge Period) $ 69,000 0.72% 0.67% $ (186)

16 ($ in thousands) December 31, 2019 Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity (1) Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions) 2020 $ 500,000 2.97% 1.67% $ (6,505) U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts(Short Position) (2) March 2020 5 year T-Note futures (Mar 2020 - Mar 2025 Hedge Period) $ 69,000 1.96% 2.06% $ 302 (1) Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on openfutures positions from inception. (2) T-Note futures contracts were valuedat a price of $ 126.16 at December 31, 2020 and $ 118.61 at December 31, 2019.The contract values of the short positions were $ 87.1 million and $ 81.8 million at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Under ourinterest rateswap agreements,we typicallypay a fixedrate and receivea floatingrate basedon LIBOR ('payerswaps'). The floatingrate we receiveunder ourswap agreementshas the effectof offsettingthe repricingcharacteristicsof our repurchase agreementsand cash flowson such liabilities.We are typicallyrequired topost collateralon our interestrate swapagreements.The table below presentsinformationrelated tothe Company'sinterest rateswap positionsat December31, 2020 and2019. ($ in thousands) Average Net Fixed Average Estimated Average Notional Pay Receive Fair Maturity Amount Rate Rate Value (Years) December 31, 2020 Expiration > 3 to ≤ 5 years $ 620,000 1.29% 0.22% $ (23,760) 3.6 Expiration > 5 years $ 200,000 0.67% 0.23% $ (944) 6.4 $ 820,000 1.14% 0.23% $ (24,704) 4.3 December 31, 2019 Expiration > 1 to ≤ 3 years $ 360,000 2.05% 1.90% $ (3,680) 2.3 Expiration > 3 to ≤ 5 years 910,000 2.03% 1.93% (16,466) 4.4 $ 1,270,000 2.03% 1.92% $ (20,146) 3.8 The tablebelow presentsinformationrelated tothe Company'sinterest rateswaption positionsat December31, 2020.There wereno open swaptionpositions atDecember 31,2019. ($ in thousands) Option Underlying Swap Weighted Average Weighted Average Average Adjustable Average Fair Months to Notional Fixed Rate Term Expiration Cost Value Expiration Amount Rate (LIBOR) (Years) December 31, 2020 Payer Swaptions (long positions) ≤ 1 year $ 3,450 $ 5 2.5 500,000 0.95% 3 Month 4.0 > 1 year ≤ 2 years 13,410 17,428 17.4 675,000 1.49% 3 Month 12.8 $ 16,860 $ 17,433 11.0 $ 1,175,000 1.26% 3 Month 9.0 Payer Swaptions (short positions) ≤ 1 year $ (4,660) $ (7,730) 5.4 $ 507,700 1.49% 3 Month 12.8 The following table summarizes our contracts to purchase and sell TBAsecurities as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.

17 ($ in thousands) Notional Net Amount Cost Market Carrying Long (Short) (1) Basis (2) Value (3) Value (4) December 31, 2020 30-Year TBA securities: 2.0% $ 465,000 $ 479,531 $ 483,090 $ 3,559 3.0% (328,000) (342,896) (343,682) (786) Total $ 137,000 $ 136,635 $ 139,408 $ 2,773 December 31, 2019 30-Year TBA securities: 4.5% $ (300,000) $ (315,426) $ (315,938) $ (512) Total $ (300,000) $ (315,426) $ (315,938) $ (512) (1) Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of theunderlying Agency RMBS. (2) Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for theunderlying Agency RMBS. (3) Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities(or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end. (4) Net carrying value represents the difference between the marketvalue and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-endand is reported in derivative assets (liabilities), at fair value in our balance sheets. Gain (Loss) From Derivative and Other Hedging Instruments, Net The table below presents the effect of the Company's derivative and other hedging instruments on the statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018. (in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Eurodollar futures contracts (short positions) $ (8,337) $ (13,860) $ 7,170 U.S. Treasury Note futures contracts (short position) (4,707) (5,175) 5,507 Fed Funds futures contracts (short positions) - 177 - Interest rate swaps (66,212) (26,582) 8,609 Receiver swaptions - - 105 Payer swaptions (long positions) 98 (1,379) (1,607) Payer swaptions (short positions) (3,070) - - TBA securities (short positions) (6,719) (6,264) 4,327 TBA securities (long positions) 9,950 1,907 200 U.S. Treasury securities (short positions) (95) - - Total $ (79,092) $ (51,176) $ 24,311 Credit Risk-Related Contingent Features The useof derivativesand otherhedging instrumentscreates exposureto creditrisk relatingto potentiallosses thatcould be recognized in the eventthat the counterparties tothese instruments fail toperform their obligationsunder the contracts. Weminimize this risk by limiting our counterparties for instruments which are not centrally cleared on a registered exchange to major financial institutions with acceptable credit ratings and monitoringpositions with individual counterparties. In addition, wemay be required to pledge assets as collateral for our derivatives, whoseamounts vary over time based onthe market value, notional amount andremaining term of the derivative contract. Inthe event ofa default bya counterparty, we maynot receive paymentsprovided for underthe terms ofour derivative agreements, and mayhave difficulty obtainingour assets pledgedas collateral forour derivatives. Thecash and cashequivalents pledged as collateral for our derivative instruments are included in restricted cash on ourbalance sheets.

18 It isthe Company'spolicy notto offsetassets andliabilities associatedwith openderivative contracts.However, theChicago Mercantile Exchange('CME') rulescharacterize variationmargin transfersas settlementpayments, asopposed toadjustments to collateral. As aresult, derivative assetsand liabilities associatedwith centrally clearedderivatives for whichthe CME servesas the central clearing party are presented as if these derivatives had been settled as of the reportingdate. NOTE 5. PLEDGED ASSETS Assets Pledgedto Counterparties The tablebelow summarizesour assetspledged ascollateralunder ourrepurchaseagreementsand derivativeagreementsby type, including securitiespledged relatedto securitiessold but notyet settled,as of December31, 2020 and2019. (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Repurchase Derivative Repurchase Derivative Assets Pledged to Counterparties Agreements Agreements Total Agreements Agreements Total PT RMBS - fair value $ 3,692,811 $ - $ 3,692,811 $ 3,500,394 $ - $ 3,500,394 Structured RMBS - fair value 27,095 - 27,095 83,960 - 83,960 Accrued interest on pledged securities 9,636 - 9,636 12,367 - 12,367 Restricted cash 58,829 20,534 79,363 65,851 19,034 84,885 Total $ 3,788,371 $ 20,534 $ 3,808,905 $ 3,662,572 $ 19,034 $ 3,681,606 Assets Pledgedfrom Counterparties The tablebelow summarizesour assetspledged tous from counterpartiesunder ourrepurchaseagreementsand derivative agreementsas of December31, 2020 and2019. (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Repurchase Derivative Repurchase Derivative Assets Pledged to Orchid Agreements Agreements Total Agreements Agreements Total Cash $ 120 $ 6,083 $ 6,203 $ 1,418 $ - $ 1,418 U.S. Treasury securities - fair value 253 - 253 - - - Total $ 373 $ 6,083 $ 6,456 $ 1,418 $ - $ 1,418 PT RMBS andU.S. Treasurysecuritiesreceived asmargin underour repurchaseagreementsare not recordedin the balancesheets because thecounterpartyretains ownershipof the security.Cash receivedas margin isrecognizedin cash andcash equivalentswith a correspondingamount recognizedas an increasein repurchaseagreementsor other liabilitiesin the balancesheets. NOTE 6. OFFSETTING ASSETS AND LIABILITIES The Company'sderivativeagreementsand repurchaseagreementsare subjectto underlyingagreementswith masternetting or similar arrangements,which providefor the rightof offset inthe eventof defaultor in theevent of bankruptcyof eitherparty to the transactions.The Companyreports itsassets andliabilitiessubject tothese arrangementson a grossbasis. The followingtable presentsinformationregardingthose assetsand liabilitiessubject tosuch arrangementsas if the Companyhad presentedthem on anet basis asof December31, 2020 and2019. (in thousands)

19 Offsetting of Assets Gross Amount Not Net Amount Offset in the Balance Sheet of Assets Financial Gross Amount Gross Amount Presented Instruments Cash of Recognized Offset in the in the Received as Received as Net Assets Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Collateral Collateral Amount December 31, 2020 Interest rate swaps $ 7 $ - $ 7 $ - $ - $ 7 Interest rate swaptions 17,433 - 17,433 - (3,563) 13,870 TBA securities 3,559 - 3,559 - (2,520) 1,039 $ 20,999 $ - $ 20,999 $ - $ (6,083) $ 14,916 (in thousands) Offsetting of Liabilities Gross Amount Not Net Amount Offset in the Balance Sheet of Liabilities Financial Gross Amount Gross Amount Presented Instruments of Recognized Offset in the in the Posted as Cash Posted Net Liabilities Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Collateral Collateral Amount December 31, 2020 Repurchase Agreements $ 3,595,586 $ - $ 3,595,586 $ (3,536,757) $ (58,829) $ - Interest rate swaps 24,711 - 24,711 - (19,761) 4,950 Interest rate swaptions 7,730 - 7,730 - - - TBA securities 786 - 786 - (284) 502 $ 3,628,813 $ - $ 3,628,813 $ (3,536,757) $ (78,874) $ 5,452 December 31, 2019 Repurchase Agreements $ 3,448,106 $ - $ 3,448,106 $ (3,382,255) $ (65,851) $ - Interest rate swaps 20,146 - 20,146 - (17,450) 2,696 TBA securities 512 - 512 - (246) 266 $ 3,468,764 $ - $ 3,468,764 $ (3,382,255) $ (83,547) $ 2,962 The amountsdisclosed forcollateralreceived byor postedto the samecounterpartyup to andnot exceedingthe net amountof the asset or liabilitypresentedin the balancesheets. Thefair valueof the actualcollateralreceived byor postedto the samecounterparty typically exceedsthe amountspresented.See Note5 for a discussionof collateralposted orreceived againstor for repurchaseobligations and derivativeand otherhedging instruments. NOTE 7.CAPITAL STOCK Common StockIssuances During 2020and 2019,the Companycompleted thefollowingpublic offeringsof sharesof its commonstock. ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Weighted Average Price Received Net Type of Offering Period Per Share (1) Shares Proceeds (2) 2020 At the Market Offering Program (3) First Quarter $ 6.23 3,170,727 $ 19,447 At the Market Offering Program (3) Third Quarter 5.15 3,073,326 15,566

20 At the Market Offering Program (3) Fourth Quarter 5.41 6,775,187 36,037 13,019,240 $ 71,050 2019 At the Market Offering Program (3) First Quarter $ 6.84 1,267,894 $ 8,503 At the Market Offering Program (3) Second Quarter 6.70 4,337,931 28,495 At the Market Offering Program (3) Third Quarter 6.37 1,771,301 11,098 Follow-on Offering (3) Third Quarter 6.35 7,000,000 44,218 14,377,126 $ 92,314 (1) Weighted average price received per share is before deductingthe underwriters' discount, if applicable, and other offering costs. (2) Net proceeds are net of the underwriters' discount, if applicable, andother offering costs. (3) As of December 31, 2020, the Company had entered into eight equity distributionagreements, seven of which have either been terminated because all shares were sold or were replaced with a subsequent agreement. Stock Repurchase Program On July 29, 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increasein the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4,522,822 shares of the Company's common stock. Coupled with the 783,757 shares remaining from the original 2,0000,000 share authorization, the increased authorization brought the total authorization to 5,306,579 shares, representing 10% of the then outstanding share count. As part of the stock repurchase program, shares may be purchasedin open market transactions, block purchases, through privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to any tradingplan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'ExchangeAct').Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 10b-18, which sets certain restrictions onthe method, timing, price and volume of open market stock repurchases. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company inits discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirementsand other factors.The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stockand the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion without prior notice. From the inception of the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2020, theCompany repurchased a total of 5,685,511 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $ 40.4 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average priceof $ 7.10 per share. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased atotal of 19,891 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $ 0.1 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of$ 3.42 per share. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 469,975 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $ 3.0 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $ 6.43 per share. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased a total of 3,979,402 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $ 26.4 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $ 6.64 per share. The remaining authorization under the repurchase program as of December31, 2020 is 837,311 shares. Cash Dividends The table below presents the cash dividends declared on the Company's common stock. (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Per Share Amount Total 2013 $ 1.395 $ 4,662 2014 2.160 22,643 2015 1.920 38,748 2016 1.680 41,388 2017 1.680 70,717

21 2018 1.070 55,814 2019 0.960 54,421 2020 0.790 53,570 2021 - YTD (1) 0.130 11,079 Totals $ 11.785 $ 353,042 (1) On January 14, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.065 pershare to be paid on February 24, 2021. On February 10, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.065 per share to be paid on March29, 2021. The dollar amount of the dividend declared in February 2021 is estimated based on the number of shares outstanding at February26, 2021. The effect of these dividends are included in the table above, but are not reflected in the Company's financial statements as of December31, 2020. NOTE 8.STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN In October 2012, the Company's Board of Directors adopted and Bimini, then the Company's sole stockholder, approved, the Orchid Island Capital, Inc. 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the 'Incentive Plan')to recruit and retain employees, directors and other service providers, including employees of the Manager and other affiliates. The Incentive Plan providesfor the award of stock options, stock appreciation rights, stock award, performance units, other equity-based awards(and dividend equivalents with respect to awards of performance units and other equity-based awards) and incentive awards.The Incentive Plan is administered by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors except that the Company's full Board of Directorswill administer awards made to directors who are not employees of the Company or its affiliates.The Incentive Plan provides for awards of up to an aggregate of 10 % of the issued and outstanding shares of our common stock (on a fully dilutedbasis) at the time of the awards, subject to a maximum aggregate 4,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock that may be issued under the Incentive Plan. Stock Awards The Company may in the future issue immediately vested common stock underthe Incentive Plan to certain executive officers and employees of its Manager. Although no such awards were granted in fiscal years 2020 or 2019, such awardshave previously been issued. Performance Units The Company has issued, and may in the future issue additional performance units underthe Incentive Plan to certain executive officers and employees of its Manager.'Performance Units' vest after the end of a defined performance period,based on satisfaction of the performance conditions set forth in the performance unit agreement. Whenearned, each Performance Unit will be settled by the issuance of one share of the Company's common stock, at which time the PerformanceUnit will be cancelled.The Performance Units contain dividend equivalent rights, which entitle the Participants to receive distributionsdeclared by the Company on common stock, but do not include the right to vote the underlying shares of common stock.Performance Units are subject to forfeiture should the participant no longer serve as an executive officer or employee of the Company.Compensation expense for the Performance Units is recognized over the remaining vesting period once it becomes probable thatthe performance conditions will be achieved. The following table presents information related to Performance Units outstanding during theyears ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Weighted Weighted Average Average Grant Date Grant Date Shares Fair Value Shares Fair Value Unvested, beginning of period 19,021 $ 7.78 43,672 $ 8.34

22 Forfeited (1,607) 7.45 - - Vested and issued (12,860) 7.93 (24,651) 8.78 Unvested, end of period 4,554 $ 7.45 19,021 $ 7.78 Compensation expense during period $ 38 $ 115 Unrecognized compensation expense, end of period $ 4 $ 42 Intrinsic value, end of period $ 24 $ 111 Weighted-average remaining vesting term (in years) 0.4 0.8 The number of shares of common stock issuable upon the vesting of the remainingoutstanding Performance Units was reduced as a result of the book value impairment event that occurred pursuant to the Company'sLong Term Incentive Compensation Plans (the 'Plans'). The book value impairment event occurred when the Company's book valueper share declined by more than 15% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the Company's book value per sharedecline from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 was more than 10%. The Plans provide that if such a book value impairment event occurs, thenthe number of outstanding Performance Units that are outstanding as of the last day of such two-quarter period shall be reduced by 15%. Deferred Stock Units Non-employee directors began to receive a portion of their compensationin the form of deferred stock unit awards ('DSUs') pursuant to the Incentive Plan beginning with the awards for the second quarter of 2018.Each DSU represents a right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The DSUs are immediately vested and are settled ata future date based on the election of the individual participant.The DSUs contain dividend equivalent rights, which entitle the participantto receive distributions declared by the Company on common stock.These distributions will be made in the form of cash or additional DSUs at theparticipant's election. The DSUs do not include the right to vote the underlying shares of common stock. The following table presents information related to the DSUs outstanding during the yearsended December 31, 2020 and 2019. ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Weighted Weighted Average Average Grant Date Grant Date Shares Fair Value Shares Fair Value Outstanding, beginning of period 43,570 $ 6.56 12,434 $ 7.37 Granted and vested 47,376 4.41 31,136 6.23 Outstanding, end of period 90,946 $ 5.44 43,570 $ 6.56 Compensation expense during period $ 180 $ 180 Intrinsic value, end of period $ 473 $ 255 NOTE 9.COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES From time to time, the Company may become involved in various claims andlegal actions arising in the ordinary course of business. Management is not aware of any reported or unreported contingenciesat December 31, 2020. NOTE 10.INCOME TAXES The Companywill generallynot be subjectto federalincome taxon its REITtaxable incometo the extentthat it distributesits REIT taxable incometo its stockholdersand satisfiesthe ongoingREIT requirements,including meetingcertain asset,income andstock ownershiptests.A REIT mustgenerally distributeat least 90%of its REITtaxable incometo its stockholders,of which 85%generally must be distributedwithin thetaxable year, inorder to avoidthe impositionof an excisetax.The remainingbalance maybe distributedup

23 to the endof the followingtaxable year, providedthe REITelects to treatsuch amountas a prioryear distributionand meetscertain other requirements. REIT taxableincome (loss)is computedin accordancewith the Code,which is differentthan the Company'sfinancial statementnet income (loss)computed inaccordancewith GAAP. Book totax differencesprimarily relateto the recognitionof interestincome on RMBS, unrealizedgains and losseson RMBS,and the amortizationof losses onderivativeinstrumentsthat are treatedas hedges fortax purposes. As of December31, 2020,we had distributedall of ourestimatedREIT taxableincome throughfiscal year2020. Accordingly,no income taxprovision wasrecordedfor 2020,2019 and 2018. NOTE 11.EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) The Companyhad dividendeligible PerformanceUnits andDeferred StockUnits thatwere outstandingduring theyears ended December 31,2020, 2019and 2018.The basic anddiluted pershare computationsinclude theseunvested PerformanceUnits and DeferredStock Unitsif there isincome availableto commonstock, asthey have dividendparticipationrights. Theunvested Performance Units andDeferredStock Unitshave no contractualobligationto share inlosses. Becausethere isno such obligation,the unvested PerformanceUnits andDeferred StockUnits arenot includedin the basicand dilutedEPS computationswhen no incomeis availableto common stockeven thoughthey are consideredparticipatingsecurities. The tablebelow reconcilesthe numeratorand denominatorof EPS forthe yearsended December31, 2020,2019 and 2018. (in thousands, except per-share information) 2020 2019 2018 Basic and diluted EPS per common share: Numerator for basic and diluted EPS per share of common stock: Net income (loss) - Basic and diluted $ 2,128 $ 24,265 $ (44,387) Weighted average shares of common stock: Shares of common stock outstanding at the balance sheet date 76,073 63,062 49,132 Unvested dividend eligible share based compensation outstanding at the balance sheet date 96 63 - Effect of weighting (8,958) (6,797) 3,066 Weighted average shares-basic and diluted 67,211 56,328 52,198 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.43 $ (0.85) Anti-dilutive incentive shares not included in calculation. - - 56 NOTE 12.FAIR VALUE The frameworkfor usingfair valueto measureassets andliabilitiesdefines fairvalue as theprice thatwould be receivedto sell an asset or paidto transfera liability(an exit price).A fair valuemeasure shouldreflect theassumptionsthat marketparticipantswould usein pricing theasset or liability,includingthe assumptionsabout therisk inherentin a particularvaluationtechnique,the effect ofa restriction on the saleor use ofan asset andthe risk ofnon-performance.Required disclosuresinclude stratificationof balancesheet amounts measured atfair valuebased oninputs theCompany usesto derivefair valuemeasurements.These stratificationsare: ● Level 1 valuations,where thevaluationis based onquoted marketprices foridentical assetsor liabilitiestraded inactive markets (which includeexchanges andover-the-countermarkets withsufficient volume), ● Level 2 valuations,where thevaluationis based onquoted marketprices forsimilar instrumentstraded inactive markets,quoted prices foridentical orsimilar instrumentsin marketsthat are notactive andmodel-basedvaluationtechniquesfor whichall significantassumptionsare observablein the market,and

24 ● Level 3 valuations,where thevaluationis generatedfrom model-basedtechniquesthat use significantassumptionsnot observablein the market,but observablebased on Company-specificdata. Theseunobservableassumptionsreflect the Company's ownestimates forassumptionsthat marketparticipantswould usein pricingthe asset orliability. Valuation techniquestypicallyinclude optionpricing models,discountedcash flowmodels andsimilar techniques,but may alsoinclude the use of marketprices of assetsor liabilitiesthat are notdirectly comparableto the subjectasset or liability. The Company'sRMBS andTBA securitiesare Level2 valuations,and such valuationsare determinedby the Companybased on independentpricing sourcesand/or thirdparty brokerquotes, whenavailable.Because theprice estimatesmay vary, the Companymust make certainjudgments andassumptionsabout theappropriateprice to useto calculatethe fairvalues. TheCompany andthe independentpricing sourcesuse variousvaluation techniquesto determinethe priceof the Company'ssecurities.These techniques include observingthe most recentmarket forlike or identicalassets (includingsecurity coupon,maturity, yield,and prepaymentspeeds), spread pricingtechniquesto determinemarket creditspreads (optionadjusted spread,zero volatilityspread, spreadto the U.S.Treasury curve or spreadto a benchmarksuch as a TBA),and model drivenapproaches(the discountedcash flowmethod, BlackScholes and SABR modelswhich relyupon observablemarket ratessuch as theterm structureof interestrates and volatility).The appropriatespread pricing methodused is basedon marketconvention.The pricingsource determinesthe spreadof recentlyobserved tradeactivity or observablemarkets forassets similarto those beingpriced. Thespread is thenadjusted basedon variancesin certaincharacteristics between themarket observationand the assetbeing priced.Those characteristicsinclude: typeof asset, theexpected lifeof the asset,the stability andpredictabilityof the expectedfuture cashflows of theasset, whetherthe couponof the assetis fixed oradjustable,the guarantorof the securityif applicable,the coupon,the maturity, theissuer, size ofthe underlyingloans, yearin which theunderlyingloans were originated,loan to valueratio, statein which theunderlyingloans reside,credit scoreof the underlyingborrowersand othervariables if appropriate.The fair valueof the securityis determinedby using theadjusted spread. The Company'sfutures contractsare Level1 valuations,as they areexchange-tradedinstrumentsand quotedmarket pricesare readily available.Futures contractsare settleddaily. The Company'sinterest rateswaps andinterest rateswaptionsare Level 2 valuations.The fair valueof interestrate swapsis determinedusing a discountedcash flowapproachusing forwardmarket interestrates and discountrates, whichare observableinputs. Thefair valueof interestrate swaptionsis determinedusing an optionpricing model. RMBS (basedon the fairvalue option),derivativesand TBA securitieswere recordedat fair valueon a recurringbasis duringthe years endedDecember 31,2020, 2019and 2018.When determiningfair valuemeasurements,the Companyconsiders theprincipal or most advantageousmarket in whichit would transactand considersassumptionsthat marketparticipantswould usewhen pricingthe asset. Whenpossible, theCompany looksto active andobservablemarkets toprice identicalassets.When identicalassets arenot traded in active markets,the Companylooks to marketobservabledata forsimilar assets. The followingtable presentsfinancial assets(liabilities)measuredat fair valueon a recurringbasis as ofDecember 31,2020 and 2019.Derivativecontracts arereported asa net positionby contracttype, andnot basedon masternetting arrangements. (in thousands) Quoted Prices in Active Significant Markets for Other Significant Identical Observable Unobservable Assets Inputs Inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) December 31, 2020 Mortgage-backed securities $ - $ 3,726,895 $ - Interest rate swaps - (24,704) - Interest rate swaptions - 9,703 - TBA securities - 2,773 - December 31, 2019 Mortgage-backed securities $ - $ 3,590,921 $ -

25 Interest rate swaps - (20,146) - TBA securities - (512) - During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, there were no transfers of financialassets or liabilities between levels 1, 2 or 3. NOTE 13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Management Agreement The Company is externally managed and advised by the 'Manager' pursuant tothe terms of a management agreement. The management agreement has been renewed through February 20, 2022 and provides for automatic one-year extension options thereafter and is subject to certain termination rights.Under the terms of the management agreement, the Manager is responsible for administering the business activities and day-to-day operations of the Company.The Manager receives a monthly management fee in the amount of: ● One-twelfth of 1.5% of the first $250 million of the Company's month-end equity, as defined in the management agreement, ● One-twelfth of 1.25% of the Company's month-end equity that is greater than $250 millionand less than or equal to $500 million, and ● One-twelfth of 1.00% of the Company's month-end equity that is greater than $500million. The Company is obligated to reimburse the Manager for any direct expenses incurredon its behalf and to pay the Manager the Company's pro rata portion of certain overhead costs set forth in the management agreement.Should the Company terminate the management agreement without cause, it will pay the Manager a terminationfee equal to three times the average annual management fee, as defined in the management agreement, before or on the last day of the term ofthe agreement. Totalexpenses recorded for the management fee and costs incurred were approximately$ 6.8 million, $ 6.9 million and $ 7.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Other Relationships with Bimini Robert Cauley, our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of our Board of Directors, also serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bimini and owns shares of common stock ofBimini. George H. Haas, our Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Secretary and a member of our Board of Directors, also serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer of Bimini and owns shares of common stock of Bimini. In addition, as of December31, 2020, Bimini owned 2,595,357 shares, or 3.4 %, of the Company's common stock. NOTE 14.QUARTERLY RESULTS(UNAUDITED) The followingis a presentationof the quarterlyresults ofoperations forthe years endedDecember 31,2020 and 2019. (in thousands, except per share information) Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Interest income $ 35,671 $ 27,258 $ 27,223 $ 25,893 Interest expense (16,523) (4,479) (2,043) (2,011) Net interest income 19,148 22,779 25,180 23,882 Losses (gains) (108,206) 28,749 5,745 (4,605) Net portfolio income (loss) (89,058) 51,528 30,925 19,277

26 Expenses: Management fees and overhead expenses 1,724 1,616 1,629 1,826 Other expenses 417 1,140 1,220 972 Total expenses 2,141 2,756 2,849 2,798 Net income (loss) $ (91,199) $ 48,772 $ 28,076 $ 16,479 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (1.41) $ 0.74 $ 0.42 $ 0.23 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (1.41) $ 0.73 $ 0.42 $ 0.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 64,590 66,310 67,302 70,497 Dividends declared per share $ 0.240 $ 0.165 $ 0.190 $ 0.195 Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Interest income $ 32,433 $ 36,455 $ 35,907 $ 37,529 Interest expense (18,892) (22,431) (22,321) (20,022) Net interest income 13,541 14,024 13,586 17,507 Losses (748) (7,670) (19,431) 3,841 Net portfolio income (loss) 12,793 6,354 (5,845) 21,348 Expenses: Management fees and overhead expenses 1,608 1,653 1,791 1,856 Other expenses 588 1,168 841 880 Total expenses 2,196 2,821 2,632 2,736 Net income (loss) $ 10,597 $ 3,533 $ (8,477) $ 18,612 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ 0.07 $ (0.14) $ 0.29 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 48,905 52,601 60,419 63,124 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Earnings per share (EPS) in each quarter is computed using the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during that quarter while EPS for the full year is computed using the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the year.The sum of the four quarters' EPS may not equal the full year EPS. NOTE 15. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS January 2021 Stock Offering On January 20, 2021, Orchid entered into an underwriting agreement (the '2021Underwriting Agreement') with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (the 'Underwriter'), relating to the offer and sale of 7,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Underwriter purchased the shares of the Company's common stock from the Company pursuant to the 2021Underwriting Agreement at $ 5.20 per share. In addition, the Company granted the Underwriter a 30-day option topurchase up to an additional 1,140,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the same terms and conditions, which the Underwriter exercisedin full on January 21, 2021. The closing of the offering of 8,740,000 shares of the Company's common stock occurred on January 25, 2021, with net proceedsto the Company of approximately $ 45.3 million after deduction of estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

27 COVID-19 and CARES Act Update The Federal Housing Financing Agency (the 'FHFA') has instructed the GSEs on how they will handle servicer advancesfor loans that back Agency RMBS that enter into forbearance, which should limit prepaymentsduring the forbearance period that could have resulted otherwise. On January 29, 2021, the CDC issued guidance extendingeviction moratoriums for covered persons through March 31, 2021. In addition, on February 9, 2021, the FHFA announced that the foreclosure moratorium begun under theCARES Act for loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the eviction moratoriumfor real estate owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were extended until March 31, 2021. On February 16, 2021, the U.S. Housingand Urban Development Department announced the extension of the FHA eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 30, 2021. The moratoriumson foreclosures and evictions will likely delay potential defaults on loans that would otherwise be bought out of Agency MBS pools.Depending on the ultimate resolution of the foreclosure or evictions, when and if it occurs, these loans may be removed fromthe pool into which they were securitized. If this were to occur, it would have the effect of delaying a prepayment on the Company's securities until such time. As the majority of the Company's Agency RMBS assets were acquired at a premium to par, this will tend to increase the realized yield on the asset in question.

