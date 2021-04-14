Orchid Island Capital : Announces Estimated First Quarter 2021 Results, April 2021 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
04/14/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
April 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share
Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2021 of $4.94
Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.34 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including an estimated $0.60 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
Estimated (6.0)% total return on equity for the quarter
Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2021
Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 12, 2021
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid May 26, 2021 to holders of record on April 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on May 12, 2021.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of April 14, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.
Estimated March 31, 2021 Book Value Per Share
The Company’s estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $4.94. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2021, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $466.2 million with 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments
The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.34, which includes $0.60 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.195 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Total Return on Equity
The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was (6.0)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.325) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.195 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.52 from December 31, 2020.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Mar 2021
Jan - Mar
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2021 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value(1)
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Apr)
in Apr)
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Pass Through RMBS
15yr 2.5
$
236,589
$
249,068
5.74%
$
105.27
2.50%
2.87%
3
173
2.49%
2.58%
$
4,298
$
(4,917)
15yr 4.0
620
668
0.02%
107.72
4.00%
4.50%
35
121
8.23%
13.69%
8
(9)
15yr Total
237,209
249,736
5.76%
105.28
2.50%
2.88%
4
173
2.51%
2.61%
4,306
(4,926)
20yr 2.0
148,817
151,037
3.48%
101.49
2.00%
2.87%
3
237
2.72%
1.60%
2,645
(3,469)
20yr Total
148,817
151,037
3.48%
101.49
2.00%
2.87%
3
237
2.72%
1.60%
2,645
(3,469)
30yr 2.5
1,075,521
1,107,883
25.54%
103.01
2.50%
3.36%
5
353
7.48%
5.08%
20,906
(28,734)
30yr 3.0
1,731,780
1,847,507
42.58%
106.68
3.00%
3.51%
4
355
5.88%
7.23%
37,904
(47,815)
30yr 3.5
594,616
648,660
14.95%
109.09
3.50%
4.00%
16
338
25.60%
20.87%
9,711
(13,677)
30yr 4.0
173,450
193,855
4.47%
111.76
4.00%
4.51%
31
321
23.10%
20.19%
3,603
(4,090)
30yr 4.5
87,902
99,054
2.28%
112.69
4.50%
5.00%
22
334
31.30%
29.77%
961
(1,467)
30yr Total
3,663,269
3,896,959
89.82%
106.38
3.02%
3.63%
8
349
11.27%
10.91%
73,085
(95,783)
Total Pass Through RMBS
4,049,295
4,297,732
99.06%
106.14
2.95%
3.56%
8
335
10.40%
9.95%
80,036
(104,178)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
228,272
35,521
0.82%
15.34
3.98%
4.57%
81
264
45.08%
40.28%
(4,784)
4,207
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
66,732
5,283
0.12%
7.91
3.77%
4.40%
43
311
40.37%
n/a
(293)
(316)
Total Structured RMBS
295,004
40,804
0.94%
13.83
3.93%
4.53%
72
275
44.02%
40.28%
(5,077)
3,891
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,344,299
$
4,338,536
100.00%
3.02%
3.62%
12
331
12.79%
12.05%
$
74,959
$
(100,287)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(50,000)
Dec-2021
$
(188)
$
188
Swaps
(1,355,000)
Dec-2026
(39,062)
39,062
5-Year Treasury Future
(69,000)
Jun-2021(3)
(2,525)
1,878
TBA
(1,312,000)
Apr-2021
(17,275)
26,628
Swaptions
(244,350)
Jun-2022
(7,209)
6,377
Yield Curve Spread Floor
(150,000)
Feb-2023
n/a
n/a
Hedge Total
$
(3,180,350)
$
(66,259)
$
74,133
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
8,700
$
(26,154)
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million purchased in March 2021, which settle in April 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million sold in March 2021, which settle in April 2021.
(2)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(3)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.40 at March 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $85.1 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2021
Fannie Mae
$
3,439,588
79.3%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
285,161
6.6%
Freddie Mac
898,948
20.7%
Whole Pool Assets
4,053,375
93.4%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,338,536
100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,338,536
100.0%
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million purchased in March 2021, which settle in April 2021, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million sold in March 2021, which settle in April 2021.
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of March 31, 2021
Borrowings(1)
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
$
404,494
9.7%
0.17%
14
4/23/2021
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
382,677
9.2%
0.19%
62
8/5/2021
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
368,853
8.8%
0.18%
152
9/7/2021
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
353,065
8.4%
0.15%
25
5/14/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
338,980
8.1%
0.22%
18
4/26/2021
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
279,377
6.7%
0.17%
37
5/24/2021
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
226,566
5.4%
0.15%
35
6/11/2021
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
223,019
5.3%
0.18%
28
5/13/2021
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
213,195
5.1%
0.18%
42
5/12/2021
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
209,661
5.0%
0.18%
27
5/13/2021
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.
209,572
5.0%
0.20%
59
8/19/2021
Barclays Capital Inc.
152,630
3.6%
0.17%
42
5/12/2021
ING Financial Markets LLC
148,152
3.5%
0.20%
13
4/14/2021
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.
144,398
3.5%
0.17%
14
4/14/2021
South Street Securities, LLC
104,768
2.5%
0.24%
64
9/13/2021
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
100,860
2.4%
0.17%
38
5/17/2021
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
98,315
2.4%
0.16%
37
5/12/2021
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
90,021
2.2%
0.15%
14
4/14/2021
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
49,470
1.2%
0.19%
1
4/1/2021
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
49,289
1.2%
0.22%
15
4/15/2021
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
34,319
0.8%
0.20%
24
4/26/2021
Total Borrowings
$
4,181,680
100.0%
0.18%
43
9/13/2021
(1)
In March 2021, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $154.8 million, which settle in April 2021 that collateralize approximately $149.1 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above. In March 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $211.4 million, which settle in April 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.