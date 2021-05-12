Orchid Island Capital : Announces May 2021 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
05/12/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
May 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2021
Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 15, 2021
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid June 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 15, 2021.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of May 12, 2021, the Company had 95,262,758 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding.
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Apr 2021
Feb - Apr
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2021 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value(1)
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in May)
in May)
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Pass Through RMBS
15yr 2.5
$
234,989
$
248,468
5.85
%
$
105.74
2.50
%
2.87
%
4
172
4.64
%
3.19
%
$
3,689
$
(4,483
)
15yr 4.0
612
659
0.02
%
107.76
4.00
%
4.50
%
36
120
8.21
%
8.16
%
7
(8
)
15yr Total
235,601
249,127
5.87
%
105.74
2.50
%
2.88
%
5
172
4.65
%
3.20
%
3,696
(4,491
)
20yr 2.0
148,010
151,177
3.56
%
102.14
2.00
%
2.87
%
4
236
3.17
%
2.38
%
1,979
(3,032
)
20yr Total
148,010
151,177
3.56
%
102.14
2.00
%
2.87
%
4
236
3.17
%
2.38
%
1,979
(3,032
)
30yr 2.5
682,916
710,585
16.74
%
104.05
2.50
%
3.46
%
6
351
7.92
%
6.27
%
8,831
(15,510
)
30yr 3.0
1,971,077
2,111,209
49.74
%
107.11
3.00
%
3.50
%
5
354
6.94
%
8.09
%
32,952
(47,461
)
30yr 3.5
590,509
647,413
15.25
%
109.64
3.50
%
4.00
%
17
338
21.10
%
22.63
%
6,623
(11,345
)
30yr 4.0
178,573
200,433
4.72
%
112.24
4.00
%
4.51
%
31
322
20.27
%
19.98
%
3,279
(3,861
)
30yr 4.5
84,955
95,643
2.25
%
112.58
4.50
%
5.00
%
23
333
34.25
%
32.75
%
574
(1,040
)
30yr Total
3,508,030
3,765,283
88.71
%
107.33
3.07
%
3.66
%
9
349
10.85
%
12.90
%
52,259
(79,217
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,891,641
4,165,587
98.14
%
107.04
3.00
%
3.59
%
8
334
10.18
%
11.49
%
57,934
(86,740
)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
496,943
74,334
1.75
%
14.97
3.61
%
4.19
%
60
288
29.31
%
39.71
%
(7,132
)
6,392
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
62,791
4,619
0.11
%
7.36
3.79
%
4.40
%
44
310
55.23
%
42.17
%
(475
)
(81
)
Total Structured RMBS
559,734
78,953
1.86
%
14.11
3.63
%
4.21
%
58
291
32.77
%
40.26
%
(7,607
)
6,311
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,451,375
$
4,244,540
100.00
%
3.08
%
3.67
%
15
328
12.62
%
14.15
%
$
50,327
$
(80,429
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(50,000
)
Dec-2021
$
(188
)
$
188
Swaps
(1,355,000
)
Dec-2026
(39,176
)
39,176
5-Year Treasury Future
(269,000
)
Jun-2021(3)
(9,888
)
7,355
10-Year Treasury Ultra
(23,500
)
Jun-2021(4)
(2,449
)
2,098
TBA
(548,000
)
May-2021
(4,356
)
8,776
Swaptions
(244,350
)
Jun-2022
(6,754
)
6,217
Yield Curve Spread Floor
(150,000
)
Feb-2023
n/a
n/a
Hedge Total
$
(2,639,850
)
$
(62,811
)
$
63,810
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(12,484
)
$
(16,619
)
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $15.8 million purchased in April 2021, which settle in May 2021.
(2)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(3)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.94 at April 30, 2021. The market value of the short position was $333.4 million.
(4)
Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $145.55 at April 30, 2021. The market value of the short position was $34.2 million.
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of April 30, 2021
As of April 30, 2021
Fannie Mae
$
3,340,240
78.7
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
322,417
7.6
%
Freddie Mac
904,300
21.3
%
Whole Pool Assets
3,922,123
92.4
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,244,540
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,244,540
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of April 30, 2021
Borrowings(1)
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
$
379,037
9.4
%
0.12
%
54
7/12/2021
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
370,908
9.1
%
0.17
%
59
8/5/2021
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
345,921
8.5
%
0.13
%
50
7/16/2021
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
345,447
8.5
%
0.18
%
122
9/7/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
329,683
8.1
%
0.17
%
49
7/12/2021
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
277,217
6.8
%
0.16
%
32
7/19/2021
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
224,818
5.5
%
0.15
%
61
7/12/2021
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
216,315
5.3
%
0.15
%
33
7/8/2021
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
206,872
5.1
%
0.18
%
12
5/12/2021
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
205,089
5.0
%
0.12
%
28
6/18/2021
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
204,081
5.0
%
0.15
%
85
8/19/2021
Barclays Capital Inc
152,630
3.8
%
0.17
%
12
5/12/2021
ING Financial Markets LLC
145,001
3.6
%
0.13
%
69
7/8/2021
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.
141,877
3.5
%
0.15
%
73
7/14/2021
South Street Securities, LLC
103,724
2.5
%
0.23
%
79
10/8/2021
Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC
100,655
2.5
%
0.17
%
31
7/12/2021
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
98,119
2.4
%
0.16
%
11
5/12/2021
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
89,396
2.2
%
0.13
%
75
7/14/2021
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
49,242
1.2
%
0.17
%
13
5/13/2021
Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.
49,157
1.2
%
0.19
%
6
5/6/2021
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
32,945
0.8
%
0.11
%
85
7/26/2021
Total Borrowings
$
4,068,134
100.0
%
0.15
%
54
10/8/2021
(1)
In April 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $15.8 million, which settle in May 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.