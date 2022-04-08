Log in
03/30ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/17Orchid Island Capital Cuts Monthly Dividend to $0.045/Share From $0.055; Payable April 27 to Shareholders of Record March 31
MT
Orchid Island Capital to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

04/08/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the first quarter of 2022 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 510-2536. The conference ID is 8493186. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until May 27, 2022

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


