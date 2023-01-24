Advanced search
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

(ORC)
02:33:51 2023-01-24
12.00 USD   -0.04%
01:50pOrchid Island Capital to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
01/23Orchid Island Capital Files $1 Billion Mixed Shelf
MT
01/17JonesTrading Reiterates Orchid Island Capital at Hold
MT
Orchid Island Capital to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

01/24/2023 | 01:50pm EST
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of 2022 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 510-2356. The conference ID is 8493186. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until March 26, 2023.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -281 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,51x
Yield 2022 20,7%
Capitalization 447 M 447 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Cauley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Hunter Haas Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director & CIO
W. Coleman Bitting Independent Director
Ava L. Parker Independent Director
Frank P. Filipps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.14.29%447
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.7.87%10 578
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.11.88%6 619
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.11.78%6 343
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.12.24%4 344
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.10.86%3 980