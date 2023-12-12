Official ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. press release

December 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2023 Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 10, 2024

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2023. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid January 29, 2024 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on December 29, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on January 10, 2024.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 12, 2023, November 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company had 52,332,306 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Sep-23 - Nov-23 Nov-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Nov) in Nov) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 1,406,249 1,203,702 31.79 % 85.60 3.00 % 3.46 % 32 323 4.9 % 5.3 % 38,823 (39,097 ) 30yr 3.5 195,791 175,349 4.63 % 89.56 3.50 % 4.03 % 45 305 6.9 % 7.6 % 5,077 (5,121 ) 30yr 4.0 563,852 514,047 13.58 % 91.17 4.00 % 4.78 % 22 335 1.9 % 3.6 % 13,964 (14,805 ) 30yr 4.5 342,843 322,187 8.51 % 93.98 4.50 % 5.45 % 17 341 3.8 % 6.4 % 7,113 (7,775 ) 30yr 5.0 554,623 534,920 14.13 % 96.45 5.00 % 5.93 % 15 343 2.9 % 4.4 % 11,222 (12,489 ) 30yr 5.5 272,801 270,165 7.14 % 99.03 5.50 % 6.43 % 8 351 4.6 % 4.7 % 4,970 (5,727 ) 30yr 6.0 324,715 326,518 8.62 % 100.56 6.00 % 7.00 % 8 347 10.1 % 10.9 % 4,559 (5,480 ) 30yr 6.5 337,358 343,696 9.08 % 101.88 6.50 % 7.39 % 4 353 5.4 % 10.8 % 3,584 (4,571 ) 30yr 7.0 75,411 77,635 2.05 % 102.95 7.00 % 7.94 % 2 358 10.0 % n/a 667 (852 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,073,643 3,768,219 99.52 % 92.50 4.33 % 5.06 % 21 335 4.8 % 6.0 % 89,979 (95,917 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 8,934 942 0.02 % 10.54 4.00 % 4.57 % 143 90 9.5 % 8.8 % 5 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,973 360 0.01 % 12.10 3.00 % 3.64 % 106 243 0.9 % 0.8 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 82,108 15,515 0.41 % 18.90 4.00 % 4.60 % 111 240 5.2 % 5.7 % (216 ) 151 IO 30yr 4.5 3,511 666 0.02 % 18.97 4.50 % 4.99 % 161 186 3.3 % 6.9 % (2 ) - IO 30yr 5.0 1,903 385 0.01 % 20.26 5.00 % 5.36 % 161 187 1.0 % 8.4 % (4 ) 2 IO Total 99,429 17,868 0.47 % 17.97 4.01 % 4.60 % 117 224 5.3 % 5.9 % (217 ) 148 IIO 30yr 4.0 27,472 289 0.01 % 1.05 0.00 % 4.40 % 74 275 11.2 % 9.8 % 88 (73 ) Total Structured RMBS 126,901 18,157 0.48 % 14.31 3.14 % 4.55 % 107 235 6.6 % 6.8 % (129 ) 75 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,200,544 $ 3,786,376 100.00 % 4.30 % 5.05 % 24 332 4.8 % 6.1 % $ 89,850 $ (95,842 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (471,500 ) Mar-24 $ (9,696 ) $ 9,475 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (470,000 ) Mar-24 (14,740 ) 14,083 Swaps (2,326,500 ) Nov-29 (58,280 ) 56,177 TBA (620,700 ) Jan-24 (17,657 ) 18,176 Swaptions (800,000 ) Nov-24 (533 ) 1,022 Hedge Total $ (4,688,700 ) $ (100,906 ) $ 98,933 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (11,056 ) $ 3,091

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.85 at November 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $503.8 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.80 at November 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $516.1 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of November 30, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,639,012 69.7 % Freddie Mac 1,147,364 30.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,786,376 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of November 30, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 140,129 3.7 % Whole Pool Assets 3,646,247 96.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,786,376 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of November 30, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Cantor Fitzgerald & Co $ 298,439 8.3 % 5.47% 14 12/15/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 291,389 8.1 % 5.48% 14 12/15/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 289,160 8.0 % 5.47% 26 12/26/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 285,076 7.9 % 5.46% 19 12/29/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 276,607 7.7 % 5.52% 22 12/29/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 256,809 7.1 % 5.48% 18 12/18/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 216,952 6.0 % 5.48% 27 12/27/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 194,537 5.4 % 5.48% 15 12/22/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 187,386 5.2 % 5.48% 14 12/26/2023 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 173,199 4.8 % 5.47% 18 12/18/2023 Bank of Montreal 166,801 4.6 % 5.47% 13 12/13/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 165,081 4.6 % 5.53% 14 12/15/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co 158,445 4.4 % 5.48% 17 12/27/2023 Banco Santander SA 148,771 4.1 % 5.48% 20 12/22/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 127,077 3.5 % 5.47% 14 12/14/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 126,856 3.5 % 5.48% 14 12/14/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 111,043 3.1 % 5.47% 8 12/13/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 78,402 2.2 % 5.47% 29 12/29/2023 DV Securities, LLC Repo 40,010 1.1 % 5.48% 22 12/29/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 9,845 0.3 % 5.47% 14 12/14/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 8,019 0.2 % 5.47% 14 12/14/2023 Total Borrowings $ 3,609,904 100.0 % 5.48% 18 12/29/2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212145817/en/