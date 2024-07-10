July 2024 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2024 of $8.58 Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, including an estimated $0.1 million of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments Estimated (2.0)% total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2024 Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 14, 2024

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2024. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid August 29, 2024 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on July 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of July 31, 2024. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 14, 2024.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of July 10, 2024, the Company had 66,849,374 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 64,824,374 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 52,826,169 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated June 30, 2024 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2024 was $8.58. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2024, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $555.9 million with 64,824,374 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.09 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which includes an estimated $0.1 million of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net income (loss) per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was (2.0)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.18) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.54 from March 31, 2024.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2024 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Apr-24 - Jun-24 Jun-24 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in July) in July) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 1,344,063 $ 1,163,056 25.70 % 86.53 3.00 % 3.46 % 39 315 5.4 % 5.5 % $ 36,664 $ (37,298 ) 30yr 3.5 185,861 167,726 3.71 % 90.24 3.50 % 4.04 % 52 296 9.8 % 8.6 % 4,725 (4,792 ) 30yr 4.0 545,532 502,031 11.09 % 92.03 4.00 % 4.78 % 29 327 4.8 % 4.3 % 12,984 (13,772 ) 30yr 4.5 322,297 305,678 6.75 % 94.84 4.50 % 5.45 % 24 333 15.3 % 13.0 % 6,432 (6,940 ) 30yr 5.0 533,332 517,506 11.43 % 97.03 5.00 % 5.93 % 22 334 15.8 % 9.5 % 10,381 (11,385 ) 30yr 5.5 263,728 262,431 5.80 % 99.51 5.50 % 6.43 % 15 342 2.9 % 6.7 % 4,731 (5,306 ) 30yr 6.0 617,207 622,737 13.76 % 100.90 6.00 % 6.98 % 11 344 6.9 % 11.5 % 8,768 (10,054 ) 30yr 6.5 620,611 635,540 14.04 % 102.41 6.50 % 7.42 % 8 350 9.4 % 7.2 % 6,818 (8,068 ) 30yr 7.0 320,972 332,378 7.34 % 103.55 7.00 % 7.95 % 8 347 12.4 % 12.4 % 2,780 (3,359 ) 30yr Total 4,753,603 4,509,083 99.63 % 94.86 4.72 % 5.49 % 24 331 8.4 % 7.6 % 94,283 (100,974 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,753,603 4,509,083 99.63 % 94.86 4.72 % 5.49 % 24 331 8.4 % 7.6 % 94,283 (100,974 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 7,890 763 0.02 % 9.67 4.00 % 4.57 % 150 84 11.0 % 10.4 % 4 (3 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,722 373 0.01 % 13.70 3.00 % 3.64 % 113 237 0.7 % 6.9 % 1 (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 76,265 14,285 0.32 % 18.73 4.00 % 4.60 % 118 233 9.3 % 7.9 % (193 ) 173 IO 30yr 4.5 3,302 642 0.01 % 19.45 4.50 % 4.99 % 168 178 3.2 % 5.0 % (2 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,827 384 0.01 % 21.04 5.00 % 5.36 % 168 180 31.3 % 12.3 % (3 ) 2 IO Total 92,006 16,447 0.36 % 17.88 4.01 % 4.60 % 123 217 9.4 % 8.1 % (193 ) 172 IIO 30yr 4.0 25,049 224 0.00 % 0.90 0.00 % 4.40 % 81 267 7.8 % 3.3 % 79 (62 ) Total Structured RMBS 117,055 16,671 0.37 % 14.24 3.15 % 4.55 % 114 228 9.0 % 7.1 % (114 ) 110 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,870,658 $ 4,525,754 100.00 % 4.68 % 5.47 % 26 329 8.4 % 7.6 % $ 94,169 $ (100,864 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (100,000 ) Mar-26 $ (750 ) $ 750 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (421,500 ) Sep-24 (8,616 ) 8,353 Swaps (3,136,800 ) Jul-30 (80,573 ) 77,666 TBA (400,000 ) Jul-24 (11,206 ) 11,479 Swaptions (9,400 ) Sep-24 (83 ) 53 Hedge Total $ (4,067,700 ) $ (101,228 ) $ 98,301 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (7,059 ) $ (2,563 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.58 at June 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $449.2 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 2,906,690 64.2 % Freddie Mac 1,619,064 35.8 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,525,754 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2024 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 133,303 2.9 % Whole Pool Assets 4,392,451 97.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,525,754 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of June 30, 2024 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity ABN AMRO Bank N.V. $ 292,120 6.7 % 5.45 % 40 8/29/2024 DV Securities, LLC Repo 276,688 6.4 % 5.45 % 28 9/27/2024 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 264,103 6.1 % 5.47 % 33 8/29/2024 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 248,837 5.7 % 5.46 % 8 7/24/2024 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 245,795 5.7 % 5.46 % 14 7/15/2024 Banco Santander SA 244,119 5.6 % 5.47 % 36 8/19/2024 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 243,766 5.6 % 5.45 % 22 7/24/2024 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 240,022 5.5 % 5.45 % 15 7/15/2024 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 230,733 5.3 % 5.47 % 15 7/15/2024 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 220,831 5.1 % 5.45 % 50 8/19/2024 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 213,654 4.9 % 5.44 % 17 7/29/2024 Goldman, Sachs & Co 207,923 4.8 % 5.46 % 15 7/15/2024 Bank of Montreal 206,039 4.7 % 5.47 % 15 7/15/2024 Clear Street LLC 190,252 4.4 % 5.46 % 40 9/20/2024 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 189,247 4.4 % 5.47 % 64 9/18/2024 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 187,004 4.3 % 5.48 % 15 7/29/2024 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 169,261 3.9 % 5.47 % 54 8/23/2024 StoneX Financial Inc. 159,516 3.7 % 5.46 % 16 7/16/2024 South Street Securities, LLC 150,210 3.5 % 5.46 % 65 9/24/2024 ING Financial Markets LLC 124,998 2.9 % 5.47 % 32 8/1/2024 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 23,454 0.5 % 5.46 % 18 7/18/2024 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 17,132 0.4 % 5.47 % 18 7/18/2024 Total Borrowings $ 4,345,704 100.0 % 5.46 % 29 9/27/2024

