October 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2023 of $8.92 Estimated GAAP net loss of $1.68 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, including an estimated $1.40 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments Estimated (15.8)% total return on equity for the quarter Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of September 30, 2023 Next Dividend Announcement Expected November 15, 2023

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2023. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid November 28, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on October 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on November 15, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of October 11, 2023 and September 30, 2023 the Company had 52,332,306 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 43,896,709 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated September 30, 2023 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of September 30, 2023 was $8.92. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At September 30, 2023, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $466.9 million with 52,332,306 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $1.68, which includes $1.40 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.48 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was (15.8)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(1.76) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.48 and a decrease in book value per share of $2.24 from June 30, 2023.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jul-23 - Sep-23 Sep-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Oct) in Oct) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 374 $ 355 0.01 % $ 95.01 4.00 % 4.54 % 65 113 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (6 ) 15yr 5.0 TBA 100,000 97,387 2.11 % 97.39 5.00 % 5.78 % 5 172 n/a n/a 1,467 (1,608 ) 15yr Total 100,374 97,742 2.12 % 97.38 5.00 % 5.78 % 5 172 0.8 % 0.8 % 1,473 (1,614 ) 30yr 3.0 2,421,227 2,019,909 43.74 % 83.43 3.00 % 3.44 % 29 326 5.4 % 6.0 % 67,796 (67,825 ) 30yr 3.5 199,300 175,165 3.79 % 87.89 3.50 % 4.04 % 43 307 6.1 % 6.3 % 5,098 (5,128 ) 30yr 4.0 569,907 509,542 11.03 % 89.41 4.00 % 4.78 % 20 338 3.7 % 4.9 % 14,065 (14,762 ) 30yr 4.5 348,368 321,249 6.96 % 92.22 4.50 % 5.45 % 15 344 6.6 % 6.8 % 7,355 (7,946 ) 30yr 5.0 560,993 530,416 11.49 % 94.55 5.00 % 5.93 % 13 345 7.0 % 7.3 % 11,758 (12,796 ) 30yr 5.5 275,551 267,837 5.80 % 97.20 5.50 % 6.43 % 6 354 1.3 % 3.4 % 5,324 (5,918 ) 30yr 6.0 331,922 328,697 7.12 % 99.03 6.00 % 7.00 % 6 351 13.1 % 8.0 % 5,184 (5,975 ) 30yr 6.5 346,228 348,945 7.56 % 100.78 6.50 % 7.39 % 2 357 14.8 % n/a 4,336 (5,215 ) 30yr Total 5,053,496 4,501,760 97.49 % 89.08 4.03 % 4.69 % 21 335 6.4 % 6.0 % 120,916 (125,565 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 5,153,870 4,599,502 99.61 % 89.24 4.05 % 4.72 % 21 332 6.4 % 6.0 % 122,388 (127,181 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 9,233 953 0.02 % 10.32 4.00 % 4.57 % 141 92 8.7 % 7.4 % 4 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,994 394 0.01 % 13.18 3.00 % 3.64 % 104 245 0.8 % 0.7 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 83,645 15,358 0.33 % 18.36 4.00 % 4.60 % 109 242 5.9 % 6.0 % (195 ) 137 IO 30yr 4.5 3,585 714 0.02 % 19.91 4.50 % 4.99 % 159 187 9.2 % 8.2 % (2 ) - IO 30yr 5.0 1,956 414 0.01 % 21.16 5.00 % 5.36 % 159 190 6.4 % 10.2 % (4 ) 2 IO Total 101,413 17,833 0.39 % 17.58 4.01 % 4.60 % 115 225 6.1 % 7.2 % (197 ) 135 IIO 30yr 4.0 28,677 277 0.01 % 0.97 0.00 % 4.40 % 72 277 10.9 % 4.1 % 80 (68 ) Total Structured RMBS 130,090 18,110 0.39 % 13.92 3.12 % 4.55 % 105 237 7.2 % 5.7 % (116 ) 67 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,283,960 $ 4,617,612 100.00 % 4.03 % 4.71 % 23 330 6.4 % 6.0 % $ 122,272 $ (127,113 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (471,500 ) Dec-23 $ (9,468 ) $ 9,320 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (395,000 ) Dec-23 (12,518 ) 12,019 Swaps (2,026,500 ) Apr-30 (70,127 ) 67,406 TBA (602,500 ) Nov-23 (12,631 ) 13,534 Swaptions (1,000,000 ) Dec-24 (1,610 ) 2,395 Hedge Total $ (4,495,500 ) $ (106,354 ) $ 104,674 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 15,918 $ (22,439 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $105.36 at September 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $496.8 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.06 at September 30, 2023. The market value of the short position was $426.8 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of September 30, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 3,087,227 66.9 % Freddie Mac 1,530,385 33.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,617,612 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of September 30, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 139,702 3.0 % Whole Pool Assets 4,477,910 97.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,617,612 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of September 30, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Cantor Fitzgerald & Co $ 354,817 8.0 % 5.48 % 28 11/13/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 353,817 8.0 % 5.47 % 26 11/7/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 337,442 7.6 % 5.51 % 42 12/22/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 321,162 7.3 % 5.49 % 39 11/13/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 320,537 7.2 % 5.47 % 16 10/16/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 312,097 7.0 % 5.51 % 50 12/11/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 294,638 6.7 % 5.45 % 10 10/25/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 293,169 6.6 % 5.52 % 46 11/17/2023 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 232,596 5.3 % 5.49 % 17 10/17/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 222,216 5.0 % 5.44 % 9 10/20/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 212,132 4.8 % 5.48 % 33 11/2/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 211,135 4.8 % 5.52 % 45 11/14/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 196,295 4.4 % 5.54 % 46 11/15/2023 Banco Santander SA 182,495 4.1 % 5.49 % 35 11/24/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co 173,371 3.9 % 5.47 % 18 10/25/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 167,366 3.8 % 5.54 % 63 12/14/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 111,871 2.5 % 5.51 % 57 11/29/2023 Bank of Montreal 110,904 2.5 % 5.47 % 12 10/12/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 10,575 0.2 % 5.50 % 19 10/19/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 8,312 0.2 % 5.50 % 19 10/19/2023 Total Borrowings $ 4,426,947 100.0 % 5.49 % 32 12/22/2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011692849/en/