Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Month of October 2023, Payable on November 28, 2023
October 11, 2023 at 05:23 pm EDT
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2023. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid November 28, 2023 to holders of record of the Company?s common stock on October 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on November 15, 2023.
