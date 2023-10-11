Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2023. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid November 28, 2023 to holders of record of the Company?s common stock on October 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on November 15, 2023.