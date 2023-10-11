Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Company's investment portfolio consists of two categories of Agency RMBS: traditional pass through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) issued by the government-sponsored enterprise (GSEs), and structured Agency RMBS, such as interest only securities (IOs), inverse interest only securities and principal only securities (POs), among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions. The Company intends to achieve this objective by investing in and strategically allocating capital between pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The Company is externally managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC.

Sector Real Estate