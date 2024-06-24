BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, weighed down by financials, while some small- and mid-cap stocks fell after a report said the markets regulator was investigating allegations of "front-running" at Quant Mutual Fund.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.48% at 23,386.80 as of 9:39 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.42% to 76,888.09.

Financials, which outperformed other sectors last week, shed 0.7%, weighing on the benchmarks.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps fell about 1% each.

Local news website Money Control reported that the markets regulator was probing Quant Mutual Fund over allegations of front running - or dealing on price-sensitive information before its general release.

Quant, one of the fastest-growing fund house in the country and an active investor in small- and mid-cap stocks, said it is responding to the regulator's queries

The small- and mid-cap stock indexes have surged 72% and 59% over the last year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 26% rise.

While the fund house did not reply to Reuters' queries, it said in a statement to its investors that it is responding to the regulator's queries.

"We obviously await more clarity on this. If the allegations are true, then I think it will be negative for the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president, research of retail equities at SMC Global Securities, adding "Quant is a bigger name in the market and is known for its research and returns."

Shares of Century Enka, Orchid Pharma, HFCL, Arvind and Strides Pharma lost 2%-5% in early trade.

These are Quant's top holdings in terms of ownership of outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Cipla dropped 2.3% after receiving observations from the U.S. drug regulator for one of its facilities.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema )