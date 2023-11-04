Orchid Pharma Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 04, 2023 at 09:28 am EDT Share

Orchid Pharma Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,987.55 million compared to INR 1,652.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,071.11 million compared to INR 1,710.89 million a year ago. Net income was INR 198.04 million compared to net loss of INR 53.95 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.3 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.3 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.32 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 4.3 compared to basic loss per share of INR 1.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 4.3 compared to diluted loss per share of INR 1.32 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 3,816.75 million compared to INR 2,962.37 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,919.16 million compared to INR 3,050.08 million a year ago. Net income was INR 292.09 million compared to net loss of INR 204.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.35 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.35 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 5 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 6.35 compared to basic loss per share of INR 5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 6.35 compared to diluted loss per share of INR 5 a year ago.