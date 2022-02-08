Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orcoda Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODA   AU0000022261

ORCODA LIMITED

(ODA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/06 11:54:29 pm
0.16 AUD   +3.23%
02/04Orcoda to Release Shares from Escrow
MT
02/03ORCODA : Application for quotation of securities - ODA
PU
02/02ORCODA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ODA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orcoda : Change of Director's Interest Notice (X 5)

02/08/2022 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Orcoda Limited

ABN

86 009 065 650

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoff Jamieson

Date of last notice

18 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

1. Held in Ravenslea Nominees Pty Ltd

ATF Tamlin Superannuation Fund (Mr

Jamieson is a director of the trustee and a

beneficiary of the trust) - 1,429,247 Fully

Paid Ordinary Shares

- 10,197,354 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

- 8,000,000 Unlisted Options

2. Mr Geoffrey Jamieson & Mrs Hilda

Jamieson ATF Tamlin Superannuation

Fund (Mr Jamieson is the trustee and a

beneficiary of the trust)

- 197,128 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

3,300,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

3,300,000 Performance Rights

Indirect

1. Held in Ravenslea Nominees Pty Ltd

ATF Tamlin Superannuation Fund (Mr

Jamieson is a director of the trustee and a

beneficiary of the trust) - 1,429,247 Fully

Paid Ordinary Shares

- 10,197,354 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

- 8,000,000 Unlisted Options

2. Mr Geoffrey Jamieson & Mrs Hilda

Jamieson ATF Tamlin Superannuation

Fund (Mr Jamieson is the trustee and a

beneficiary of the trust)

- 197,128 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Grant of Performance Rights as per the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, the exercise of options,

General Meeting of the Company held on

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

1 February 2022, and per the (relevant)

buy-back

terms of the Orcoda Securities Plan

approved at the 2021 AGM

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Orcoda Limited

ABN

86 009 065 650

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoff Williams

Date of last notice

1 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

15,625,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

2,100,000

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

15,625,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2,100,000 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Grant of Performance Rights as per the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, the exercise of options,

General Meeting of the Company held on

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

1 February 2022, and per the (relevant)

buy-back

terms of the Orcoda Securities Plan

approved at the 2021 AGM

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orcoda Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 05:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORCODA LIMITED
02/04Orcoda to Release Shares from Escrow
MT
02/03ORCODA : Application for quotation of securities - ODA
PU
02/02ORCODA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ODA
PU
01/26ORCODA : December half FY22 Highlights - Presentation
PU
01/24Orcoda Wins Logistics Management Contract From Artisanal Bakery
MT
01/24Orcoda Limited Signs 3 Year Contract with Bob & Petes
CI
2021Orcoda Launches New Notify App
MT
2021Orcoda Limited Announces Launch of A New Notify App
CI
2021Orcoda Secures US Patent for Personnel Booking System; Shares Rise 3%
MT
2021ORCODA : Groundbreaking Patent Granted by United States Patent Office
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,83 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net income 2021 0,44 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net cash 2021 1,62 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,6 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart ORCODA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orcoda Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Jamieson Managing Director, CFO & Executive Director
Nicholas Johansen Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Boydell Group Chief Information Officer & General Manager
Simon Anthonisz Chief Operating Officer
Brendan L. Mason Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORCODA LIMITED0.00%17
DSV A/S-13.32%47 486
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-13.28%33 207
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.64%8 940
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.1.19%5 359
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.-2.32%5 307