Orcoda : Change of Director's Interest Notice (X 5)
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Orcoda Limited
ABN
86 009 065 650
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
|
Geoff Jamieson
Date of last notice
18 February 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
3 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect
1. Held in Ravenslea Nominees Pty Ltd
ATF Tamlin Superannuation Fund (Mr
Jamieson is a director of the trustee and a
beneficiary of the trust) - 1,429,247 Fully
Paid Ordinary Shares
- 10,197,354 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
- 8,000,000 Unlisted Options
2. Mr Geoffrey Jamieson & Mrs Hilda
Jamieson ATF Tamlin Superannuation
Fund (Mr Jamieson is the trustee and a
beneficiary of the trust)
- 197,128 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
3,300,000
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
NIL
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct
3,300,000 Performance Rights
Indirect
1. Held in Ravenslea Nominees Pty Ltd
ATF Tamlin Superannuation Fund (Mr
Jamieson is a director of the trustee and a
beneficiary of the trust) - 1,429,247 Fully
Paid Ordinary Shares
- 10,197,354 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
- 8,000,000 Unlisted Options
2. Mr Geoffrey Jamieson & Mrs Hilda
Jamieson ATF Tamlin Superannuation
Fund (Mr Jamieson is the trustee and a
beneficiary of the trust)
- 197,128 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
|
Grant of Performance Rights as per the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, the exercise of options,
General Meeting of the Company held on
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
1 February 2022, and per the (relevant)
buy-back
terms of the Orcoda Securities Plan
approved at the 2021 AGM
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of entity
Orcoda Limited
ABN
86 009 065 650
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Geoff Williams
Date of last notice
1 February 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
3 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
15,625,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
2,100,000
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
NIL
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct
15,625,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2,100,000 Performance Rights
Nature of change
Grant of Performance Rights as per the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, the exercise of options,
General Meeting of the Company held on
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
1 February 2022, and per the (relevant)
buy-back
terms of the Orcoda Securities Plan
approved at the 2021 AGM
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
