Orcoda Limited is an integrated technology company that provides smart technology solutions for transport logistics and transport infrastructure services. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Transport Logistics segment, which offers products and services such as consulting and software-as-a-service based on its Orcoda Logistics Management System (OLMS) platform, helping providers across both transport and healthcare logistics industry verticals with optimized job scheduling and routing for their vehicle fleet as well as enhanced fleet management, or an outsourced model whereby the Company supplies its fleet and/or drivers utilizing its OLMS platform to deliver cost savings to clients; and Resource Logistics segment, which offers infrastructure services and the Orcoda Workforce Logistics System (OWLS) platform, with contracting and management capabilities. Its expertise is focused on three sectors of transport logistics technology and transport services: road, rail and air.