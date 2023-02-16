Ordina N : Annual results 2022 Ordina N.V.

Ordina is the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge. We do this by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges and people. We help our clients to accelerate, to develop smart applications, to launch new digital services and ensure that people embrace those services. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. You will find more information www.ordina.nl/en/.
Forward-looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance of Ordina N.V. and outlines certain plans, targets and ambitions based on current insights. Such forecasts are obviously not without risk and entail a certain degree of uncertainty, since there are no guarantees regarding future circumstances. There are multiple factors that could potentially result in the actual results and outcomes differing from those outlined in this document. Such factors include: general economic trends, the pace of globalisation of the markets for solutions, IT and consulting, increased performance commitments, scarcity on the labour market, and future acquisitions and disposals.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Financial calendar
6 April 2023
General Meeting
12 April 2023
Ex-dividend date
13 April 2023
Dividend record date
20 April 2023
Dividend payment date
25 April 2023
Publication Q1 trading update
1 August 2023
Publication interim results
2 November 2023 Publication Q3 trading update
15 February 2024 Publication full-year results 2023
4 April 2024
General Meeting
ORDINA N.V. FY 2022| 2
GROWTH CONTINUES IN CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS
Nieuwegein, 16 February 2023 - Ordina N.V. (Ordina), the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge, today presents the full-year results for 2022.
FY 2022 highlights
Revenue rises 8.9% to EUR 429.4 million (2021: EUR 394.5 million);o Business proposition revenue rises to 47% in 2022 (2021: 40%); o EBITDA increases to EUR 50.4 million (2021: EUR 50.2 million); o EBITDA margin declines to 11.7% (2021: 12.7%); o Net profit comes in at EUR 23.9 million (2021: EUR 24.6 million); o Net cash position remains strong and stands at EUR 37.2 million at year-end 2022 (year-end 2021: EUR 43.6 million); o Proposal of distribution to shareholders 39.5 eurocents per share, in line with new
expanded dividend policy, which will be put to the General Meeting on 6 April.
Q4 2022 highlights
Revenue is 6.0% higher at EUR 110.2 million (Q4 2021: 104.0 million);
EBITDA comes in at EUR 11.6 million (Q4 2021: EUR 14.5 million) and the EBITDA
margin amounts to 10.5% (Q4 2021: 13.9%);
Client satisfaction score in 2022: 7.7 (2021: 7.8); promoter score (NPS) is 66 (2021: 64);
Employee engagement score remains high at 7.6 (2021: 7.6).
Key figures
Change
Change
Q4 2022
(in thousands of euro, unless
FY 2022 vs.
vs.
stated otherwise)
FY
2022
FY 2021
FY 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2021
Revenue
429,416
394,471
+8.9%
110,231
104,009
+6.0%
Working days (NL/Belux)
255/250
256 / 251
-1 /-1
64/62
66 / 63
-2 /-1
Adjusted for working days
+9.3%
+8.4%
EBITDA
50,389
50,189
+200
11,563
14,487
-2,924
EBITDA margin
11.7%
12.7%
-1.0% points
10.5%
13.9%
-3.4% points
Net profit
23,895
24,598
-703
5,583
7,565
-1.982
Net cash position
37,205
43,599
-6,394
Free cash flow
27,142
27,573
-431
ORDINA N.V. FY 2022| 3
Jo Maes, CEO Ordina, on the results
"In 2022, we achieved solid growth on all fronts. Not only in terms of revenue, but also in terms of increasing the share of business proposition revenue and increasing the number of employees. As a digital business partner for our clients, we are now even stronger thanks to the continued development of our market and digital themes and high-performance teams. Recently, we became a strategic partner for the Land Registry and at a Belgian insurance company, Ordina has been selected to carry out an extensive data migration project.
We operate in those sectors where demand for digitalisation remains high and our proposition resonates with cli- ents. Over the past year, we invested in our organisation to enable us to continue with the execution of our 2026 strategy. Although these investments had an impact on last year's financial performance in the current challenging economic climate, they do put us in a strong position going forward. We are making solid progress with our strategy and we look to the future with great confidence. In line with these expectations and our high cash generation, we propose a new dividend policy, in line with our strategic agenda and our focus on creating sustainable shareholder value."
GROUP PERFORMANCE
Revenue
In 2022, revenue increased by 8.9% to EUR 429.4 million (2021: EUR 394.5 million), with growth achieved in all our
markets and regions, while the revenue share of our business propositions increased to 47% (2021: 40%). Growth was driven by a larger number of direct employees and higher rates, linked to our proposition revenue. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 6.0% to EUR 110.2 million.
Revenue per market
Change
Change Q4
FY 2022 vs.
2022 vs.
(in thousands of euro)
FY 2022
FY 2021
FY 2021
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2021
Public sector
183,777
163,853
12.2%
49,661
43,145
15.1%
Financial services
112,833
103,699
8.8%
28,916
26,734
8.2%
Industry
132,806
126,919
4.6%
31,654
34,130
-7.2%
Total
429,416
394,471
8.9%
110,231
104,009
6.0%
Ordina recorded revenue growth in all its markets in 2022, with the public sector achieving the strongest growth at 12.2%, while also being the largest market with revenue of EUR 183.8 million (2021: EUR 163.9 million). In the public sector, Ordina started numerous new high-performance teams at several Dutch ministries and the Dutch National Police. In Belgium/Luxembourg, Luxembourg Post is one of Ordina's valued clients. Last year we also achieved strong growth in the business platforms & cloud business proposition.
In the financial services sector, revenue came in 8.8% higher at EUR 112.8 million (2021: EUR 103.7 million). Financial service providers are also making extensive use of Ordina's high performance teams. Health insurers and financial institutions are also devoting a great deal of attention to digital customer interaction and digital transformation
ORDINA N.V. FY 2022| 4
issues, which is translating into assignments. For example, two Dutch insurers have selected Ordina as a partner for their IT services in the field of Mendix system development.
Ordina operates in a number of subsectors in the industry market, such as utilities, logistics and life sciences. Revenue in the industrial market increased by 4.6% to EUR 132.8 million in 2022 (2021: EUR 126.9 million). In the industry market, we serve a greater number of relatively small clients. Based on our strategic objective to grow from a valuable IT partner to a digital business partner with our clients, we are focusing on our top 70 clients. This resulted in a shift of revenue from this market to the other two markets we are active.
Employees and productivity
Year-end 2021
Net change
End-H1 2022
Net change
Year-end 2022
Direct FTEs
2,428
+8
2,436
+96
2,532
Indirect FTEs
287
-23
264
+9
273
Total
2,715
-15
2,700
+105
2,805
The number of direct employees increased by 104 FTEs to 2,532 FTEs by year-end 2022. This growth was primarily recorded in Q3 2022, when we were very successful in recruiting young professionals. We also recruited business consultants and initiated new leadership roles in line with our strategy to become our clients' business partner. In the process, a number of indirect employees made the transition to direct roles, where they are active with clients in addition to leading a team. As a result, the number of indirect employees declined compared with year-end 2021, despite the fact that we strengthened our Belgian organisation to facilitate further growth.
The average number of direct employees increased by 146 to 2,445 in 2022 (2021: 2,299).
It remains a challenge to recruit and retain good people due to the tight labor market. In Q4 2022, there was a limited net decline in the number of direct employees (-10 FTEs), with the number of employees increasing slightly in the Netherlands and decreasing slightly in Belgium/Luxembourg. Our focus in the fourth quarter, after the strong growth in the third quarter, was on training and placing the influx of young professionals in our teams.
Our employee engagement score once again came in high at 7.6 (2021: 7.6). Our employees are satisfied to be working at Ordina, especially with the new knowledge they gain in their jobs, together with the working atmosphere.
Productivity
Productivity stood at 69.4% over 2022, (2021: 72.1%). This decline was driven by a number of factors. For instance, we invested in the organisation in line with our strategic objectives by hiring more young professionals and business consultants. We then devoted a great deal of time to training to prepare these new employees. In addition, we launched a number of commercial initiatives to enable us to make use of the new expertise in our portfolio.
Another investment we made in growth was the creation of new leadership roles in the Netherlands, as a result of which managers are also active at clients' premises. However, the transition to this new model did have a temporary impact on overall productivity.