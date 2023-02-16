Ordina N : Annual results 2022 Ordina N.V. 02/16/2023 | 03:29am EST Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE p ORDINA N.V. ANNUAL RESULTS 2022 TABLES OF CONTENTS Growth continues in challenging market conditions 3 FY 2022 highlights 3 Q4 2022 highlights 3 Key figures 3 Jo Maes, CEO Ordina, on the results 4 Group performance 4 Revenue 4 Employees 5 EBITDA 6 Performance per region 6 Net profit 8 Net cash and cash flow 8 Dividend proposal 9 Additional information 10 About Ordina Ordina is the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge. We do this by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges and people. We help our clients to accelerate, to develop smart applications, to launch new digital services and ensure that people embrace those services. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. You will find more information www.ordina.nl/en/. Forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance of Ordina N.V. and outlines certain plans, targets and ambitions based on current insights. Such forecasts are obviously not without risk and entail a certain degree of uncertainty, since there are no guarantees regarding future circumstances. There are multiple factors that could potentially result in the actual results and outcomes differing from those outlined in this document. Such factors include: general economic trends, the pace of globalisation of the markets for solutions, IT and consulting, increased performance commitments, scarcity on the labour market, and future acquisitions and disposals. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Financial calendar 6 April 2023 General Meeting 12 April 2023 Ex-dividend date 13 April 2023 Dividend record date 20 April 2023 Dividend payment date 25 April 2023 Publication Q1 trading update 1 August 2023 Publication interim results 2 November 2023 Publication Q3 trading update 15 February 2024 Publication full-year results 2023 4 April 2024 General Meeting ORDINA N.V. FY 2022 | 2 GROWTH CONTINUES IN CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS Nieuwegein, 16 February 2023 - Ordina N.V. (Ordina), the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge, today presents the full-year results for 2022. FY 2022 highlights Revenue rises 8.9% to EUR 429.4 million (2021: EUR 394.5 million); o Business proposition revenue rises to 47% in 2022 (2021: 40%); o EBITDA increases to EUR 50.4 million (2021: EUR 50.2 million);

o EBITDA margin declines to 11.7% (2021: 12.7%);

o Net profit comes in at EUR 23.9 million (2021: EUR 24.6 million);

o Net cash position remains strong and stands at EUR 37.2 million at year-end 2022 (year-end 2021: EUR 43.6 million);

o Proposal of distribution to shareholders 39.5 eurocents per share, in line with new

expanded dividend policy, which will be put to the General Meeting on 6 April. Q4 2022 highlights Revenue is 6.0% higher at EUR 110.2 million (Q4 2021: 104.0 million); EBITDA comes in at EUR 11.6 million (Q4 2021: EUR 14.5 million) and the EBITDA

margin amounts to 10.5% (Q4 2021: 13.9%); Client satisfaction score in 2022: 7.7 (2021: 7.8); promoter score (NPS) is 66 (2021: 64); Employee engagement score remains high at 7.6 (2021: 7.6). Key figures Change Change Q4 2022 (in thousands of euro, unless FY 2022 vs. vs. stated otherwise) FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Revenue 429,416 394,471 +8.9% 110,231 104,009 +6.0% Working days (NL/Belux) 255/250 256 / 251 -1 /-1 64/62 66 / 63 -2 /-1 Adjusted for working days +9.3% +8.4% EBITDA 50,389 50,189 +200 11,563 14,487 -2,924 EBITDA margin 11.7% 12.7% -1.0% points 10.5% 13.9% -3.4% points Net profit 23,895 24,598 -703 5,583 7,565 -1.982 Net cash position 37,205 43,599 -6,394 Free cash flow 27,142 27,573 -431 ORDINA N.V. FY 2022 | 3 Jo Maes, CEO Ordina, on the results "In 2022, we achieved solid growth on all fronts. Not only in terms of revenue, but also in terms of increasing the share of business proposition revenue and increasing the number of employees. As a digital business partner for our clients, we are now even stronger thanks to the continued development of our market and digital themes and high-performance teams. Recently, we became a strategic partner for the Land Registry and at a Belgian insurance company, Ordina has been selected to carry out an extensive data migration project. We operate in those sectors where demand for digitalisation remains high and our proposition resonates with cli- ents. Over the past year, we invested in our organisation to enable us to continue with the execution of our 2026 strategy. Although these investments had an impact on last year's financial performance in the current challenging economic climate, they do put us in a strong position going forward. We are making solid progress with our strategy and we look to the future with great confidence. In line with these expectations and our high cash generation, we propose a new dividend policy, in line with our strategic agenda and our focus on creating sustainable shareholder value." GROUP PERFORMANCE Revenue In 2022, revenue increased by 8.9% to EUR 429.4 million (2021: EUR 394.5 million), with growth achieved in all our markets and regions, while the revenue share of our business propositions increased to 47% (2021: 40%). Growth was driven by a larger number of direct employees and higher rates, linked to our proposition revenue. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 6.0% to EUR 110.2 million. Revenue per market Change Change Q4 FY 2022 vs. 2022 vs. (in thousands of euro) FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Public sector 183,777 163,853 12.2% 49,661 43,145 15.1% Financial services 112,833 103,699 8.8% 28,916 26,734 8.2% Industry 132,806 126,919 4.6% 31,654 34,130 -7.2% Total 429,416 394,471 8.9% 110,231 104,009 6.0% Ordina recorded revenue growth in all its markets in 2022, with the public sector achieving the strongest growth at 12.2%, while also being the largest market with revenue of EUR 183.8 million (2021: EUR 163.9 million). In the public sector, Ordina started numerous new high-performance teams at several Dutch ministries and the Dutch National Police. In Belgium/Luxembourg, Luxembourg Post is one of Ordina's valued clients. Last year we also achieved strong growth in the business platforms & cloud business proposition. In the financial services sector, revenue came in 8.8% higher at EUR 112.8 million (2021: EUR 103.7 million). Financial service providers are also making extensive use of Ordina's high performance teams. Health insurers and financial institutions are also devoting a great deal of attention to digital customer interaction and digital transformation ORDINA N.V. FY 2022 | 4 issues, which is translating into assignments. For example, two Dutch insurers have selected Ordina as a partner for their IT services in the field of Mendix system development. Ordina operates in a number of subsectors in the industry market, such as utilities, logistics and life sciences. Revenue in the industrial market increased by 4.6% to EUR 132.8 million in 2022 (2021: EUR 126.9 million). In the industry market, we serve a greater number of relatively small clients. Based on our strategic objective to grow from a valuable IT partner to a digital business partner with our clients, we are focusing on our top 70 clients. This resulted in a shift of revenue from this market to the other two markets we are active. Employees and productivity Year-end 2021 Net change End-H1 2022 Net change Year-end 2022 Direct FTEs 2,428 +8 2,436 +96 2,532 Indirect FTEs 287 -23 264 +9 273 Total 2,715 -15 2,700 +105 2,805 The number of direct employees increased by 104 FTEs to 2,532 FTEs by year-end 2022. This growth was primarily recorded in Q3 2022, when we were very successful in recruiting young professionals. We also recruited business consultants and initiated new leadership roles in line with our strategy to become our clients' business partner. In the process, a number of indirect employees made the transition to direct roles, where they are active with clients in addition to leading a team. As a result, the number of indirect employees declined compared with year-end 2021, despite the fact that we strengthened our Belgian organisation to facilitate further growth. The average number of direct employees increased by 146 to 2,445 in 2022 (2021: 2,299). It remains a challenge to recruit and retain good people due to the tight labor market. In Q4 2022, there was a limited net decline in the number of direct employees (-10 FTEs), with the number of employees increasing slightly in the Netherlands and decreasing slightly in Belgium/Luxembourg. Our focus in the fourth quarter, after the strong growth in the third quarter, was on training and placing the influx of young professionals in our teams. Our employee engagement score once again came in high at 7.6 (2021: 7.6). Our employees are satisfied to be working at Ordina, especially with the new knowledge they gain in their jobs, together with the working atmosphere. Productivity Productivity stood at 69.4% over 2022, (2021: 72.1%). This decline was driven by a number of factors. For instance, we invested in the organisation in line with our strategic objectives by hiring more young professionals and business consultants. We then devoted a great deal of time to training to prepare these new employees. In addition, we launched a number of commercial initiatives to enable us to make use of the new expertise in our portfolio. Another investment we made in growth was the creation of new leadership roles in the Netherlands, as a result of which managers are also active at clients' premises. However, the transition to this new model did have a temporary impact on overall productivity. ORDINA N.V. FY 2022 | 5 Attachments Original Link

