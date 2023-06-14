Advanced search
    ORDI   NL0000440584

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:07 2023-06-14 am EDT
5.660 EUR   +0.18%
Ordina N : DWS Investment GmbH - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein

06/14/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
DWS Investment GmbH - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
DWS Investment GmbH - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionOrdina N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30077528
Place of residenceNieuwegein
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.708.714,00 Number of voting rights5.280.179,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding1,90 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,90 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,87 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,87 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 14 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 19:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 462 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2023 29,7 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net cash 2023 29,9 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 4,78%
Capitalization 509 M 553 M 553 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 532
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart ORDINA N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ordina N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,65 €
Average target price 5,68 €
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo Maes Member-Management Board
Joyce van Donk-van Wijnen Chief Financial Officer
Johan van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Pouw Secretary & Compliance Officer
Caroline Princen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORDINA N.V.45.81%549
ACCENTURE PLC18.11%199 034
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.40%144 298
SIEMENS AG26.86%131 892
IBM-2.34%124 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%91 089
