|
Ordina N : DWS Investment GmbH - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
DWS Investment GmbH - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
DWS Investment GmbH - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction13 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionOrdina N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30077528
Place of residenceNieuwegein
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.708.714,00
|
Number of voting rights5.280.179,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding1,90 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,90 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding5,87 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real5,87 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 14 June 2023
Disclaimer
Ordina NV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 19:20:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ORDINA N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
462 M
502 M
502 M
|Net income 2023
|
29,7 M
32,2 M
32,2 M
|Net cash 2023
|
29,9 M
32,4 M
32,4 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,7x
|Yield 2023
|4,78%
|
|Capitalization
|
509 M
553 M
553 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,04x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 532
|Free-Float
|85,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|5,65 €
|Average target price
|5,68 €
|Spread / Average Target
|0,59%