    ORDI   NL0000440584

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-02-15 am EST
4.235 EUR   +1.93%
Ordina N : Financial statements 2022

02/16/2023 | 12:49am EST
﻿ Annual report 2022| 90

Financial

statements

Contents Annual report 2022| 91

Contents

Consolidated statement of financial position

92

as at 31 December

Consolidated statement of profit and loss

94

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

95

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

96

Consolidated statement of cash flows

97

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

99

1.

General Information

99

2.

Summary of significant accounting policies

99

3.

Presentation of the statement of cash flows

115

4.

Financial Risk Management

115

5. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and

assumptions

118

6.

Revenue from contracts with customers

121

7.

Segment information

123

8.

Intangible assets

126

9.

Leases

129

10.

Property, plant and equipment

132

11.

Associated companies

133

12.

Deferred income tax

134

13.

Financial instruments by category

137

14.

Trade receivables and other current assets

137

15.

Cash and cash equivalents

140

16.

Share capital

142

17.

Reserves

144

18.

Liabilities arising from financing activities

145

19.

Employee benefits

146

20.

Other provisions

150

21.

Trade payables and other current liabilities

151

22.

Personnel expenses

152

23.

Other operating expenses

153

24.

Finance income and expenses

154

25.

Income tax expense

155

26.

Earnings per share

156

27.

Dividend per share

157

28.

Preference shares

157

29.

Commitments, contingencies and contractual

obligations and rights

157

30.

Acquisitions and divestments

159

31.

Related parties

160

32.

Events after the reporting period

163

Company statement of financial position Ordina N.V.

164

as at 31 December

Company statement of profit and loss Ordina N.V.

166

Notes to the company financial statements

167

33.

General

167

34.

Financial assets

168

35.

Deferred income tax assets

168

36.

Equity

169

Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December  Annual report 2022| 92

Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December

(Before appropriation of profit)

(In euro thousands)

Notes

Assets

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

8

Right-of-use assets

9

Property, plant and equipment

10

Investments in associated companies

11

Deferred income tax assets

12

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Trade receivables

14

Unbilled receivables

14

Contract assets

14

Other current assets

14

Cash and cash equivalents

15

Total current assets

Total assets

20222021

130,916 132,677

29,31832,613

8,1377,058

319326

6,0048,564

174,694 181,238

47,69341,195

17,77616,125

9,7867,806

4,7682,903

37,20543,599

117,228 111,628

291,922 292,866

The notes 1 through 32 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December  Annual report 2022| 93

Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December

(Before appropriation of profit) (continued)

(In euro thousands)

Notes

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued capital

16

Share premium reserve

17

Retained earnings

17

Net profit for the year

17

Total equity

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Employee related provisions

19

Lease liabilities

9

Other provisions

20

Deferred income tax liabilities

12

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities

9

Other provisions

20

Trade payables

21

Contract liabilities

21

Other current liabilities

21

Current income tax payable

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

20222021

9,0029,326

124,433 136,219

14,2038,805

23,89524,598

171,533 178,948

555912

19,52024,018

  • 1,481

458525

20,533 26,936

10,77710,503

1,4242,391

17,19110,705

6,8715,889

61,63656,153

1,9571,341

99,856 86,982

120,389 113,918

291,922 292,866

The notes 1 through 32 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statement of profit and loss Annual report 2022| 94

Consolidated statement of profit and loss

(in euro thousands)

Notes

Revenue from contracts with customers

6

Operating expenses

Cost of hardware, software and other direct costs

Subcontracted work

Personnel expenses

22

Amortisation intangible assets

8

Depreciation right-of-use assets

9

Depreciation property, plant and equipment

10

Other operating expenses

23

Total operating expenses

Operating profit

Finance income

24

Finance costs

24

Share of profit of associated companies

11

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

25

Net profit for the year

Net profit is attributable to:

Shareholders of the company

Net profit for the year

(In euro's)

Notes

Earnings per share - basic

26

Earnings per share - diluted

26

20222021

429,416 394,471

-5,433-5,832

-113,069-98,756

-247,118-225,145

-1,692-1,722

-10,972-10,648

-2,369-2,069

-13,407-14,549

-394,060-358,721

35,356 35,750

--

-1,357-1,301

-72

33,992 34,451

-10,097-9,853

23,895 24,598

23,89524,598

23,895 24,598

20222021

0.260.26

0.260.26

The notes 1 through 32 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

