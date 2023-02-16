|
Ordina N : Financial statements 2022
Annual report 2022| 90
Financial
statements
Contents Annual report 2022| 91
Contents
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
92
|
as at 31 December
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of profit and loss
|
94
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
95
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
96
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
97
|
|
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
99
|
|
|
|
1.
|
General Information
|
99
|
2.
|
Summary of significant accounting policies
|
99
|
3.
|
Presentation of the statement of cash flows
|
115
|
4.
|
Financial Risk Management
|
115
5. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and
|
|
assumptions
|
118
|
6.
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
121
|
7.
|
Segment information
|
123
|
8.
|
Intangible assets
|
126
|
9.
|
Leases
|
129
|
10.
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
132
|
11.
|
Associated companies
|
133
|
12.
|
Deferred income tax
|
134
|
13.
|
Financial instruments by category
|
137
|
14.
|
Trade receivables and other current assets
|
137
|
15.
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
140
|
16.
|
Share capital
|
142
|
17.
|
Reserves
|
144
|
18.
|
Liabilities arising from financing activities
|
145
|
19.
|
Employee benefits
|
146
|
20.
|
Other provisions
|
150
|
21.
|
Trade payables and other current liabilities
|
151
|
22.
|
Personnel expenses
|
152
|
23.
|
Other operating expenses
|
153
|
24.
|
Finance income and expenses
|
154
|
25.
|
Income tax expense
|
155
|
26.
|
Earnings per share
|
156
|
27.
|
Dividend per share
|
157
|
28.
|
Preference shares
|
157
|
29.
|
Commitments, contingencies and contractual
|
|
|
obligations and rights
|
157
|
30.
|
Acquisitions and divestments
|
159
|
31.
|
Related parties
|
160
|
32.
|
Events after the reporting period
|
163
|
Company statement of financial position Ordina N.V.
|
164
|
as at 31 December
|
|
|
Company statement of profit and loss Ordina N.V.
|
166
|
|
|
Notes to the company financial statements
|
167
|
|
|
|
33.
|
General
|
167
|
34.
|
Financial assets
|
168
|
35.
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
168
|
36.
|
Equity
|
169
Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December Annual report 2022| 92
Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December
(Before appropriation of profit)
|
(In euro thousands)
|
Notes
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
8
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
9
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
10
|
|
|
Investments in associated companies
|
11
|
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
12
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
Trade receivables
|
14
|
|
|
Unbilled receivables
|
14
|
|
|
Contract assets
|
14
|
Other current assets
|
14
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
15
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
Total assets
20222021
130,916 132,677
29,31832,613
8,1377,058
319326
6,0048,564
174,694 181,238
47,69341,195
17,77616,125
9,7867,806
4,7682,903
37,20543,599
117,228 111,628
291,922 292,866
The notes 1 through 32 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December Annual report 2022| 93
Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December
(Before appropriation of profit) (continued)
|
(In euro thousands)
|
Notes
|
|
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Issued capital
|
16
|
|
|
Share premium reserve
|
17
|
Retained earnings
|
17
|
|
|
Net profit for the year
|
17
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
Employee related provisions
|
19
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
9
|
|
|
Other provisions
|
20
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
12
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
9
|
|
|
Other provisions
|
20
|
Trade payables
|
21
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
21
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
21
|
Current income tax payable
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
20222021
9,0029,326
124,433 136,219
14,2038,805
23,89524,598
171,533 178,948
555912
19,52024,018
458525
20,533 26,936
10,77710,503
1,4242,391
17,19110,705
6,8715,889
61,63656,153
1,9571,341
99,856 86,982
120,389 113,918
291,922 292,866
The notes 1 through 32 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated statement of profit and loss Annual report 2022| 94
Consolidated statement of profit and loss
|
(in euro thousands)
|
Notes
|
|
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
Cost of hardware, software and other direct costs
|
|
|
|
Subcontracted work
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
22
|
|
|
Amortisation intangible assets
|
8
|
|
|
Depreciation right-of-use assets
|
9
|
Depreciation property, plant and equipment
|
10
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
23
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
24
|
|
|
Finance costs
|
24
|
|
|
Share of profit of associated companies
|
11
|
Profit before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
25
|
Net profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit is attributable to:
|
|
Shareholders of the company
|
|
Net profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In euro's)
|
Notes
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
26
|
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
26
|
|
20222021
429,416 394,471
-5,433-5,832
-113,069-98,756
-247,118-225,145
-1,692-1,722
-10,972-10,648
-2,369-2,069
-13,407-14,549
-394,060-358,721
35,356 35,750
--
-1,357-1,301
-72
33,992 34,451
-10,097-9,853
23,895 24,598
23,89524,598
23,895 24,598
20222021
0.260.26
0.260.26
The notes 1 through 32 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|
