Ordina N : General Meeting votes in favor of all agenda items

Ordina N.V.'s General Meeting (AGM) today adopted the financial statements for the 2022 financial year. The AGM also approved the motion to pay out a dividend of 39.5 eurocents per share in cash.
Adoption of financial statements, appropriation of profit and distribution from reserves
Ordina N.V.'s AGM this afternoon adopted the financial statements for the 2022 financial year. The meeting also resolved to distribute 39.5 eurocents per Ordina N.V. ordinary share in cash (26.5 eurocents of which will be charged as dividend to the net profit for 2022 and 13.0 eurocents of which will be charged to the other reserves). Ordina N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 April 2023. The record date for the distribution is 13 April 2023 and the distribution will be made payable on 20 April 2023, while withholding dividend tax.
Other AGM resolutions:
A (positive) advisory vote was cast in respect of the 2022 remuneration report (more than 99% for)
It was resolved to amend the reserve and dividend policy (as proposed)
Discharge was granted to the members of the Management Board for their management in 2022
Discharge was granted to the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision of the management conducted in 2022
The Management Board was authorised to purchase Ordina N.V.'s own shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding share capital
The Management Board was designated as the body authorised to issue Ordina N.V. shares up to a maximum of 5% of the outstanding share capital and to restrict or exclude any pre-emptive rights thereto.
