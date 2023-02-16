Ordina N : Interview Management Board

How would you describe 2022 for Ordina?

Jo: In 2022, Ordina achieved solid growth and financial performance in a challenging economic climate. We made strong progress on our journey from digital partner to digital business partner. In 2022, we continued to combine our digital solutions into reusable, scalable "building blocks" that address complex market challenges. I'm proud of everyone at Ordina for contributing to this transformation, and I'd also like to thank our clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

One major highlight from this year was the further development of our high-performance teams. By combining digital and business expertise, these teams have become central to how we engage, share, and learn. The success of this approach was reflected in our conversations with clients this year, which occurred at a more strategic level; Ordina

is now being consulted as a true partner who can advise clients on digital problems that affect their entire business.

Joyce: We have also made important progress in transforming Ordina into a network organization of smaller practices that work together as a whole, while at the same time creating new leadership roles, with leads also having an active role at clients. As a result our teams work more efficiently, and the service to our clients has elevated.

The fact remains, however: the labor market is still incredibly tight. Many organizations. including ordina, are experiencing