Ordina N : Interview Management Board

Interview with the Management Board
How would you describe 2022 for Ordina?
Jo: In 2022, Ordina achieved solid growth and financial performance in a challenging economic climate. We made strong progress on our journey from digital partner to digital business partner. In 2022, we continued to combine our digital solutions into reusable, scalable "building blocks" that address complex market challenges. I'm proud of everyone at Ordina for contributing to this transformation, and I'd also like to thank our clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their continued support.
One major highlight from this year was the further development of our high-performance teams. By combining digital and business expertise, these teams have become central to how we engage, share, and learn. The success of this approach was reflected in our conversations with clients this year, which occurred at a more strategic level; Ordina
is now being consulted as a true partner who can advise clients on digital problems that affect their entire business.
Joyce: We have also made important progress in transforming Ordina into a network organization of smaller practices that work together as a whole, while at the same time creating new leadership roles, with leads also having an active role at clients. As a result our teams work more efficiently, and the service to our clients has elevated.
The fact remains, however: the labor market is still incredibly tight. Many organizations. including ordina, are experiencing
Joyce van Donk-van Wijnen and Jo Maes
high attrition these days. Nevertheless, I am proud that we were able to increase our workforce in both the Netherlands and Belgium/Luxembourg, attract top talent and retain many valuable people, despite the challenging context. In 2022, we welcomed over 600 new employees to Ordina - a big achievement from our recruitment team. With so many capable people, I feel confident about what the future holds.
What challenges do you foresee as you shift Ordina's positioning toward being a digital business partner? Jo:A digital business partner stays one step ahead, preempting and solving problems at the business or market level. Such an ambitious transformation does not happen overnight. In addition to building a network organization, our people needin-depthknowledge of the fundamental
business challenges that our clients face - understanding the "problem behind the problem". Moving in this direction is essential in becoming a digital business partner - and it requires a shift in mindset from everyone at Ordina. In this new mindset, the brilliance of individual consultants will be less important. Of course, we want people who are highly capable on an individual level, but as we continue toward our goal, having cooperative, communicative team players will be even more important.
Joyce: Throughout 2022, we continued to invest in Ordina's internal communities. These allow our people to reach out beyond their traditional teams and pool their knowledge of issues that affect multiple clients. By developing these communities into a network in the coming years, we'll continue to instill a culture of sharing and reuse, with our people sharing their assets and reusing what others have created. The more we nurture this culture, the more we can speed up the time-to-value for our clients.
What makes Ordina special compared to industry peers? Jo:To me, the answer is simple: our people. In the past year, we continued to foster an ethos of craftsmanship, camaraderie, and collaboration among everyone at Ordina.
Ordina is built
around teams that create impact for our clients
This helps us become a unique, attractive employer for digital business consultants and professionals. We do this by building on our strong local-for-local Ordina DNA (camaraderie, craftsmanship, and collaboration) and have added over the last year "ingredients"' that are typically found in startups/scale-ups (e.g. lean startup mindset, active promotion of entrepreneurship/intrapreneurship, solution development) or renowned (international) consulting firms (working in projects with a clear statement of work, investing in advisory skills, organizing C-level events, and workshops). Ordina is built around teams that create impact for our clients, and we offer fast resolutions by prioritizing sharing and reuse of best practices over individuals creating unique solutions for unique challenges. I think this approach is what sets us apart.
Joyce: I agree. Our people-centric approach applies to colleague relations, but also to the way we engage with our clients. We're determined to go the extra mile for them, which is why we're hiring and developing leaders who can set the bar for this next stage of our journey. These leaders will help us take advantage of the opportunities presented by increased knowledge sharing and reusability of solutions, and their leadership will make Ordina even more unique.
How are Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) important for Ordina's development?
Joyce: The importance of ESG is continuously increasing for our clients, employees, partners, and shareholders. ESG is integrated as a strategic pillar in our business
to create long-term financial, social, and environmental value. In terms of Governance, our focus is on running the company on sound economic principles, being transparent with the outside world, and being a loyal partner, reliable supplier, and a socially responsible employer.
For the Social pillar, we are committed to strengthening diversity, equality, and inclusion throughout Ordina. This is the right thing to do, and it also delivers a business
benefit: after all, diverse teams perform better. This means increasing our proportion of female employees, of course, but we need to focus on other identities too: our goal is to create an inclusive culture where everyone feels welcome. By helping everyone feel at home at Ordina, we create an atmosphere where people can contribute fully to the team and deliver the best possible outcome for the client.
Jo: The Environment pillar is important for two reasons. Internally, we have a duty to reduce our own carbon emissions and become CO2 neutral by 2030. However, we focus on more than just our own environmental performance - we use our expertise in digitalization to help our clients reduce their CO2 emissions as well. A good example this year was our work for the Port of Rotterdam: with this client, we analyzed current pattern data to determine the optimum speed for boats approaching the harbor, drastically reducing the port's carbon emissions as a result.
How do you see the future for Ordina?
Jo: Looking five to ten years ahead, digital will continue to shape every aspect of our lives. Ordina is well-positioned on the back of the digitalization megatrend, so the general direction is very positive for our sector.
At the same time, there is considerable uncertainty in the wider economy. We need to consider the possibility of
a global recession, find ways to cope with accelerating inflation, and make room to continue paying our people in a way that maintains a high standard of living.
Joyce: The fact that our clients are facing these complex challenges is all the more reason to accelerate our existing strategy in becoming the digital business partner of our clients. Although we expect to encounter some roadblocks, our activities this year have put us in a strong position to help our clients stay ahead of change.